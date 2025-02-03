Miha Matavz/FIS-Kevin Voigt/Agence Zoom-THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Weekend Roundup: Two World Cup wins in one weekend for Kingsbury, Thompson, and Grondin

What a weekend it was as three Team Canada athletes each stood atop their respective World Cup podiums twice.

Mikaël Kingsbury thrilled the home fans in Val St-Côme, Quebec where a rising star of Canadian moguls earned her first career World Cup victory. Marielle Thompson led a Canadian ski cross team that posted five podium finishes, while Eliot Grondin dominated in the resumption of the snowboard cross circuit.

There were also a couple of ski and snowboard slopestyle podiums in Aspen, Colorado and speed skater Laurent Dubreuil was back in podium form on the big oval.

Here’s a quick look back at what you might have missed:

Moguls: Kingsbury wins gold twice, Schwinghammer earns first career win in Val St. Côme

Mikaël Kingsbury was twice victorious at the FIS Freestyle World Cup in Val St. Côme, Québec over the weekend, bringing his career World Cup win total to 96.

He was joined on the podium of the single moguls event by teammate Julien Viel, who finished second for his second career World Cup podium, but his first in almost two years. Finland’s Olli Penttala rounded out the podium. In the dual moguls, Kingsbury defeated Frenchman Benjamin Cavet in the big final. Viel was eliminated in the quarterfinals, finishing seventh overall.

READ: Maïa Schwinghammer and Mikaël Kingsbury win World Cup moguls gold in Val St. Côme

Maïa Schwinghammer secured her first-ever World Cup victory and second podium of the season in the women’s singles moguls final. She was joined on the podium by a pair of Americans, Jaelin Kauf and Olivia Giaccio. Schwinghammer then finished sixth in the dual moguls event. She has not finished outside the top six in any World Cup event this season.

Ski Cross: Marielle Thompson leads five podium finishes for Canada

Marielle Thompson, India Sherret, and Reece Howden raced onto the podium Saturday at the FIS Ski Cross World Cup in Veysonnaz, Switzerland. Racing with near-perfect conditions in the big final, Thompson overtook Germany’s Daniela Maier in the middle roller section and held onto the lead all the way to the finish.

Her teammate Sherret battled for position throughout the big final, but ultimately held on for third to complete the podium. A third Canadian, Courtney Hoffos, also made it to the big final, finishing fourth.

READ: Thompson wins World Cup ski cross gold, Sherret and Howden take bronze

Thompson did it again on Sunday, notching her 35th career World Cup victory. In the big final, she jumped out to an early lead and crossed the finish line just ahead of Maier. Swiss skier Fanny Smith came in third while Sherret finished fourth.

Sherret remains atop the overall season standings with 595 points, 11 points ahead of Maier. Thompson is third, with 581 points.

On the men’s side, Reece Howden finished third in a photo finish on Saturday, edging out Japan’s Ryo Sugai at the finish line to secure the final spot on the podium. Italy’s Simone Deromedis won, while French skier Youri Duplessis Kergomard finished second. It’s Howden’s 25th career World Cup podium. On Sunday, it was Jared Schmidt‘s turn to take third, as he finished just in front of Howden in the big final.

Snowboard Cross: Grondin wins two World Cup races

Eliot Grondin raced to his first two FIS Snowboard Cross World Cup victories of the season as the tour resumed in Beidahu, China. Grondin was unstoppable on both days, winning his heat in every round.

On Saturday, he beat reigning Olympic champion Alessandro Haemmerle of Austria and France’s Merlin Surget to the finish line in the big final. On Sunday, it was Leon Ulbricht from Germany who grabbed second place, while Frenchman Loan Bozzolo completed the podium.

“To win is the cherry on the top of the sundae. I’m super happy to be back after such a long break, and to be back on top of the podium, super happy,” Grondin said on Saturday.

Grondin is the defending Crystal Globe winner in men’s snowboard cross. He placed fourth in the World Cup season opener in mid-December in Cervinia, Italy, which was the most recent race on the circuit.

Ski Slopestyle & Halfpipe: Oldham and Fraser land on podium in Aspen

Two Canadian women came away with podium finishes at the FIS Freeski World Cup in Aspen, Colorado.

First it was Megan Oldham, who posted a second run score of 86.93 points to place second in women’s ski slopestyle on Saturday behind France’s Tess Ledeux (88.06). American Rell Harwood rounded out the podium with 77.53 points. This is Oldham’s second World Cup podium of the season after also finishing second in slopestyle in mid-January in Laax, Switzerland.

On Sunday, three Canadians qualified for the women’s ski halfpipe final, but it was Amy Fraser who came away with the podium placement. With an impressive score of 86.75, Fraser finished third for her first podium of the 2024-25 season. Cassie Sharpe and Rachael Karker finished fifth and sixth, respectively.

On the men’s side Evan McEachran was the top Canadian in ski slopestyle, finishing fifth. Brendan Mackay placed ninth in men’s ski halfpipe.

The Canadians will soon get a chance to compete at home. The next ski halfpipe World Cup is scheduled for February 14-15 in Calgary while the next ski slopestyle World Cup is set for February 20-22 in Stoneham, Quebec.

Snowboard Slopestyle: Jobin reaches summit at U.S. Grand Prix

Francis Jobin had the performance of his life on Sunday, claiming victory in Aspen, Colorado for his first ever FIS World Cup podium. The 26-year-old only ranked seventh in the qualification round, but scored 79.30 on his second run of the final to pull off the upset win. Reigning Olympic silver medallist Yu Siming of China finished second.

READ: Jobin strikes gold with first World Cup podium, Fraser claims bronze in Aspen

Jobin made his World Cup debut back in 2016. Since then, the closest he’s come to the podium are three fourth-place finishes, his most recent in January 2024.

Three other Canadians qualified for the final, with Liam Brearley getting closest to the podium in fifth place. Mark McMorris finished 15th after having ranked second in qualification. Cameron Spalding, who continues to lead the World Cup slopestyle standings, finished 16th.

Long Track Speed Skating: Dubreuil captures two bronze medals

At the ISU Speed Skating World Cup in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Laurent Dubreuil won bronze in both men’s 500m races. It was the first time since the season opener in late November that he stood on a World Cup podium, after battling injuries and illness in the late fall and early winter.

On Saturday, he stopped the clock in 34.36 seconds while American Jordan Stolz won his 22nd straight World Cup race in 33.91 seconds. Dubreuil finished with a time of 34.35 seconds on Sunday, 0.16 back of Stolz who finished second to Japan’s Tatsuya Shinhama.

Canada’s third medal of the weekend came in the mixed relay as Ivanie Blondin and Anders Johnson finished third. Earlier in the day, Blondin and Valérie Maltais had been in the thick of things in the women’s mass start, but with two laps remaining got tangled up in one another and fell.

In other notable results, Ted-Jan Bloemen finished fifth in the men’s 5000m in 6:08.65, while Maltais was sixth in the women’s 3000m in 3:59.74.

Tennis: Auger-Aliassime wins second title of 2025

Félix Auger-Aliassime won his second ATP title of 2025, taking the trophy at the Open Occitanie in Montpellier, France. He defeated Aleksandar Kovacevic 6-2, 6-7(7), 7-6(2) in the final of the ATP 250 tournament. Auger-Aliassime had two championship points in the second set tiebreak, but couldn’t close out. However he didn’t let his opponent complete the comeback, triumphing in the third set tiebreak.

This is Auger-Aliassime’s seventh career ATP title. He won the Adelaide Open, also an ATP 250 event, in early January.