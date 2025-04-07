Curling Canada/Michael Burns - Miha Matavz/FIS

Weekend Roundup: Team Jacobs wins bronze at men’s curling worlds, Grondin hoists Crystal Globe

Team Canada secured its Olympic spot in men’s curling for Milano Cortina 2026. That was confirmed after Team Jacobs won the bronze medal at the World Men’s Curling Championship on home ice in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan.

Eliot Grondin also had a big weekend at home, claiming his second straight Crystal Globe in men’s snowboard cross in front of family and friends in Mont-Sainte-Anne, Quebec.

And in a sure sign of spring, Team Canada summer Olympians were also winning on the world stage, including the women’s rugby sevens team, Marco Arop, and Sophiane Méthot.

Read on for the exciting details.

Curling: Team Jacobs dominates China to win world bronze

Determined to go out on a high after falling in the semifinals, Team Canada—composed of skip Brad Jacobs, vice-skip Marc Kennedy, second Brett Gallant, lead Ben Hebert, and alternate Tyler Tardi—defeated China 11-2 to secure the bronze medal at the 2025 World Men’s Curling Championship in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan.

The victory was fuelled by a dominant start and a five-point breakout in the fourth end on Sunday.

“We wanted to win. You know, we wanted to come out of this thing strong, hold our heads high, get ourselves on the podium,” said Jacobs. “Do it for ourselves, do it for the fans and we were able to do that today, so I’m really proud of us.”

The Canadians had topped the round robin standings with an 11-1 record, giving them a bye to the semifinals. But in that game they faced the Scottish team that had handed them their only loss in the round robin and ended up on the wrong side of a 7-4 score. The Scots, skipped by 2023 World Champion Bruce Mouat, defeated Switzerland 5-4 for the gold medal.

Snowboard Cross: Grondin hoists second career Crystal Globe

Éliot Grondin sealed his second career Crystal Globe with a strong performance at the season’s final World Cup stop Mont-Sainte-Anne, Quebec.

The 23-year-old knew a podium finish in Saturday’s race was crucial to clinching the overall snowboard cross—and he delivered with a second place performance. But Grondin wasn’t done yet. He returned to the course on Sunday and capped off a remarkable weekend by winning the final World Cup race of the season.

On the women’s side, Tess Critchlow was the top Canadian on Saturday, winning the small final to finish fifth overall. Audrey McManiman ranked seventh overall on the day.

Rugby Sevens: Back-to-back SVNS Series bronze

Canada’s Women’s Sevens Team earned a spot on the SVNS Series podium for the second consecutive week, this time in Singapore. The team capped off their impressive campaign with a dominant 21-5 victory over France in the bronze medal match.

The tournament got off to a strong start as Canada secured a 14-5 win over Great Britain. They followed that up with a 31-21 victory over the United States, topping Pool C after the first day of competition. In the semifinals, however, Canada faced a tough challenge from Australia, falling 45-7. Despite the setback, they rebounded strongly in the third-place final to claim another bronze.

Next up is the SVNS World Championship, taking place May 3-4 in Los Angeles. Canada sits fourth in the season standings.

Athletics: Arop is victorious in Grand Slam Track 800m

At the inaugural Grand Slam Track event in Kingston, Jamaica, Olympic silver medallist Marco Arop took command of the men’s 800m race and crossed the finish line in 1:45.13 to finish first.

Combined with his sixth-place performance in the 1500m, Arop placed second overall in the short distance slam category behind Kenya’s Emmanuel Wanyonyi, the man who won the 800m at Paris 2024.

At the Florida Relays, Canada’s Olympic gold medal-winning quartet won the men’s 4x100m relay on Saturday. The time of 38.09 seconds posted by Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake, Brendon Rodney, and Andre De Grasse was 0.07 faster than that of a highly competitive U.S. team led by world championship medallists Christian Coleman and Erriyon Knighton. The day before, De Grasse won the 200m in 20.32 seconds.

Trampoline: Méthot soars to World Cup bronze

At the FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup in Riccione, Italy, Olympic bronze medallist Sophiane Méthot secured the bronze medal in the women’s individual final with a score of 55.310. The gold went to China’s Hu Yicheng, who had bounced off the trampoline during the Olympic final at Paris 2024. Neutral athlete Sofiaa Aliaeva of Russia took the silver in Riccione. In a surprising turn of events, reigning Olympic champion Bryony Page of Great Britain did not advance to the final featuring the top eight qualifiers.

Mountain Bike: Top 6 for Jennifer Jackson at World Cup opener

The 2025 UCI Mountain Bike World Series kicked off in Arazá, Brazil. Canadian Jennifer Jackson, who won gold at the Santiago 2023 Pan Am Games, achieved a career-best result with her sixth-place finish in the women’s elite cross-country World Cup race. Her time of 1:24:49 was 46 seconds back of the winner.

Paris 2024 Olympian Isabella Holmgren won the women’s U23 race ahead of fellow Canadian Ella MacPhee, finishing in 1:04:27.

Diving: Canadians into top 10 at first World Cup of 2025

A young Canadian team competed at the first World Aquatics Diving World Cup of the year in Guadalajara, Mexico. Olympian Kate Miller finished 10th in the women’s 10m platform final. She then teamed up with Katelyn Fung for a sixth place finish in women’s 10m synchro. Mia Vallée finished eighth in the women’s 3m springboard final. Benjamin Tessier and Matt Cullen were sixth in men’s 10m synchro. Tessier placed 10th in the men’s 10m platform final.

The next stop on the World Cup circuit will be at home for the Canadians in Windsor, Ontario. That takes place this coming weekend, April 10-13.

Sailing: Lewin-LaFrance sisters in top-10 in Spain

In their first competition since Paris 2024, Antonia and Georgia Lewin-LaFrance finished ninth overall in the 49er FX at the Trofeo Princesa Sofia in Mallorca, Spain, a prestigious regatta on the World Cup Series.