Day 2: What to watch with Team Canada at Milano Cortina 2026
After Valérie Maltais won Team Canada’s first medal of Milano Cortina 2026 on Day 1, what does Day 2 hold?
Here’s a look at the Team Canada athletes in action so you don’t miss a moment.
Alpine Skiing
The women’s downhill is on tap for 5:30 a.m. ET at the Tofane Alpine Skiing Centre. Valérie Grenier will be 21st out of the start gate, followed by Cassidy Gray wearing bib No. 32. Grenier’s only World Cup downhill podium came in Cortina two years ago.
Biathlon
The first biathlon event will take place at the Anterselva Biathlon Arena at 8:05 a.m. ET. Racing for Canada in the mixed relay will be Adam Runnalls, Jasper Fleming, Pascale Paradis, and Nadia Moser. It will be the first Olympic race for everyone but Runnalls.
Cross-Country Skiing
A day after the women, the men will race in the 20km skiathlon. Competing for Canada will be Antoine Cyr, Rémi Drolet, Max Hollmann, and Xavier McKeever.
Curling
After dropping their last three games, Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant will take on Sweden at 8:35 a.m. ET looking to keep their playoff hopes alive. Then they’ll be back at 1:05 p.m. ET to face South Korea.
READ: Canada’s struggles continue with third straight loss in mixed doubles curling
Figure Skating
Team Canada is in fourth place heading into the third and final day of the team event, two placement points back of the podium. Lia Pereira and Trennt Michaud will compete in the pairs free skate at 1:30 p.m. ET. Madeline Schizas will be in the women’s free skate at 2:45 p.m. ET and then Stephen Gogolev closes it out in the men’s free skate at 3:55 p.m. ET.
READ: Team Canada leaps into medal contention in team figure skating
Snowboard
The parallel giant slalom takes centre stage, starting at 3:00 a.m. ET with the qualification runs for women and men. Racing for Canada will be Kaylie Buck and Aurélie Moisan in the women’s event and Arnaud Gaudet and Ben Heldman in the men’s event. They’ll look to move on to the elimination brackets, starting with the ⅛ finals at 7:00 a.m. ET. Later in the day will be the qualification round for women’s big air at 1:30 p.m. ET. Laurie Blouin and Juliette Pelchat are expected to be competing for Canada.
Speed Skating – Long Track
The men’s 5000m at 10:00 a.m. ET will feature Ted-Jan Bloemen for Canada. The 2018 Olympic silver medallist will be in the final pairing.