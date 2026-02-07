Day 2: What to watch with Team Canada at Milano Cortina 2026

After Valérie Maltais won Team Canada’s first medal of Milano Cortina 2026 on Day 1, what does Day 2 hold?

Here’s a look at the Team Canada athletes in action so you don’t miss a moment.

Alpine Skiing

The women’s downhill is on tap for 5:30 a.m. ET at the Tofane Alpine Skiing Centre. Valérie Grenier will be 21st out of the start gate, followed by Cassidy Gray wearing bib No. 32. Grenier’s only World Cup downhill podium came in Cortina two years ago.

Biathlon

The first biathlon event will take place at the Anterselva Biathlon Arena at 8:05 a.m. ET. Racing for Canada in the mixed relay will be Adam Runnalls, Jasper Fleming, Pascale Paradis, and Nadia Moser. It will be the first Olympic race for everyone but Runnalls.

Cross-Country Skiing

A day after the women, the men will race in the 20km skiathlon. Competing for Canada will be Antoine Cyr, Rémi Drolet, Max Hollmann, and Xavier McKeever.

Team Canada’s Jasmine Drolet competes in the women’s 10km + 10km skiathlon at the Tesero Cross Country stadium during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Italy on Thursday, February 05, 2026. Photo by Dave Holland/COC *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Curling

After dropping their last three games, Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant will take on Sweden at 8:35 a.m. ET looking to keep their playoff hopes alive. Then they’ll be back at 1:05 p.m. ET to face South Korea.

READ: Canada’s struggles continue with third straight loss in mixed doubles curling

Figure Skating

Team Canada is in fourth place heading into the third and final day of the team event, two placement points back of the podium. Lia Pereira and Trennt Michaud will compete in the pairs free skate at 1:30 p.m. ET. Madeline Schizas will be in the women’s free skate at 2:45 p.m. ET and then Stephen Gogolev closes it out in the men’s free skate at 3:55 p.m. ET.

Lia Pereira and Trennt Michaud of Team Canada take part in a training session at the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympic Games in Italy on Wednesday, February 04, 2026. Photo by Leah Hennel/COC

READ: Team Canada leaps into medal contention in team figure skating

Snowboard

The parallel giant slalom takes centre stage, starting at 3:00 a.m. ET with the qualification runs for women and men. Racing for Canada will be Kaylie Buck and Aurélie Moisan in the women’s event and Arnaud Gaudet and Ben Heldman in the men’s event. They’ll look to move on to the elimination brackets, starting with the ⅛ finals at 7:00 a.m. ET. Later in the day will be the qualification round for women’s big air at 1:30 p.m. ET. Laurie Blouin and Juliette Pelchat are expected to be competing for Canada.

Speed Skating – Long Track

The men’s 5000m at 10:00 a.m. ET will feature Ted-Jan Bloemen for Canada. The 2018 Olympic silver medallist will be in the final pairing.