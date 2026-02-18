Day 12: What Team Canada did at Milano Cortina 2026

Two more medals were added to Team Canada’s tally at Milano Cortina 2026 on Wednesday during an exciting session of short track speed skating.

That followed a nailbiter of a men’s hockey quarterfinal game against Czechia that went to overtime.

But there were several other performances for Canadian athletes to be proud of. Here’s a look back at everything that happened.

Speed Skating – Short Track

Canada won two medals in about a 30 minute span as Steven Dubois claimed gold in the men’s 500m following Canada’s bronze in the women’s 3000m relay.

Dubois led wire-to-wire in the final to win his fifth career Olympic medal. William Dandjinou also advanced to the five-man final, but was penalized for an infraction. Maxime Laoun finished fourth in the B final.

Team Canada’s Steven Dubois celebrates winning gold in Short Track Speed Skating men’s 500m at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan, Italy on Wednesday, February 18, 2026. Photo by Leah HennelCOC *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Team Canada, from left to right, Courtney Sarault, Florence Brunelle, Kim Boutin, and Danaé Blais celebrate winning bronze in women’s Short Track Speed Skating in 3000m at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan, Italy on Wednesday, February 18, 2026. Photo by Leah HennelCOC *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Danaé Blais, Kim Boutin, Florence Brunelle, and Courtney Sarault led for most of the women’s relay final before a slight slip set them back. It is still Canada’s first Olympic medal in the event since Sochi 2014 and gives Sarault her fourth medal of these Games and Boutin the sixth Olympic medal of her career.

Hockey

The Canadian men’s hockey team edged Czechia in a tightly contested quarterfinal matchup.

Trailing by one goal with less than five minutes remaining in regulation, Nick Suzuki tipped in a point shot from Devon Toews to tie the game and send it to overtime. Mitch Marner then scored the game-winning goal, scoring on a beautiful backhand to send Canada through to the semifinals.

Team Canada’s Connor McDavid celebrates a goal by teammate Nathan MacKinnon Czechia during the their quarter-final hockey game at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan, Italy on Wednesday, February 18, 2026. Photo by Leah Hennel/COC *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Macklin Celebrini and Nathan MacKinnon had also found the back of the net earlier in the game, while Jordan Binnington made 21 saves in the win.

Curling

Both Canadian teams secured wins over Italy, but in very different ways. Team Jacobs defeated Joel Retornaz’ team 8-3 in seven ends to assure them of a second place finish in the round robin standings.

Team Canada’s Sarah Wilkes competes during women’s curling event against Denmark at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Cortina on Thursday, February 12, 2026. Photo by Candice Ward/COC *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Team Homan needed an extra end to overcome Stefania Constantini’s team 8-7, after the Italians scored three in the 10th end to tie it.

Cross-Country Skiing

Both Canadian teams achieved top six finishes in their respective team sprint free events.

For Alison Mackie and Liliane Gagnon, the sixth place performance is a Canadian best ever Olympic result in the women’s team sprint in free technique. They finished in 20:49.42, which left them 13.57 seconds back of the podium.

Antoine Cyr and Xavier McKeever also finished sixth in the men’s event, clocking 18:38.69, which was just 6.4 seconds away from the bronze medal.

Freestyle Skiing

Marion Thénault just missed advancing to the super final of women’s aerials. She finished seventh in the first final round with a best score of 103.89 from her two jumps. That left her just 2.04 away from claiming the sixth and final spot in the second final round.

Team Canada’s Marion Thenault competes in freestyle skiing women’s aerials final 1 at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Italy on Wednesday, February 18, 2026. Photo by Mark Blinch/COC *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Snowboard

Three-time Olympic bronze medallist Mark McMorris finished eighth in the final of men’s slopestyle. He put up a best score of 75.50 in his first of three runs. First-time Olympian Cameron Spalding finished 10th after posting a top score of 75.13 in his second run.

Team Canada’s Mark McMorris competes in Snowboard Men’s Slopestyle finals at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Livigno, Italy on Wednesday, February 18, 2026. Photo by Darren Calabrese/COC *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Laurie Blouin finished fifth in the women’s slopestyle final with a best score of 68.60 on her third and final run. Juliette Pelchat was content with her ninth place finish in her first Olympic Games, posting a top score of 51.76.

Alpine Skiing

Laurence St-Germain led the four Canadians in the women’s slalom, the last alpine skiing event of the Games. She finished 12th with a total time of 1:41.82. She was sixth fastest in the second run to move up from 18th after the first run.

Ali Nullmeyer placed 16th in a time of 1:42.17, Amelia Smart was 27th in 1:44.49, and Kiki Alexander finished 35th in 1:47.49.

Biathlon

In the last event for Canadian biathletes at the Games, the women’s team of Pascale Paradis, Shilo Rousseau, Benita Peiffer, and Nadia Moser were ranked 19th.