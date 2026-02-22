By the Numbers: Team Canada’s success at Milano Cortina 2026
At Olympic.ca, we love some fun facts, especially when they’re celebrating the impressive achievements of Team Canada athletes.
Without further ado, a quick look at Team Canada’s success at Milano Cortina 2026 by the numbers.
1260 – Degrees of rotation Megan Oldham landed twice to win Olympic gold in women’s ski big air
75 – Team Canada athletes who are heading home with Olympic medals
62 – Top 8 finishes by Team Canada at Milano Cortina 2026
38 – Top 5 finishes by Team Canada at Milano Cortina 2026
28 – Years since a Canadian won an Olympic medal in the men’s 500m in long track speed skating before Laurent Dubreuil won bronze
20 – Career Olympic goals scored by Marie-Philip Poulin, the most ever in women’s hockey
16 – Years since a Canadian won gold in the men’s 500m in short track speed skating before Steven Dubois’ victory
13 – Points scored by Connor McDavid in Milan, the most in a single Olympic tournament with NHL players
12 – Years since a Canadian won an Olympic medal in men’s ski halfpipe before Brendan Mackay’s bronze
8 – Team Canada athletes who were multi medallists at Milano Cortina 2026
6 – Career Olympic medals for short track speed skater Kim Boutin, who won two at Milano Cortina 2026 to tie her as Canada’s most decorated Winter Olympian
5 – Career Olympic medals for Mikaël Kingsbury, the most ever by a male freestyle skier
5 – Straight must-win games won by Team Homan to get into the women’s curling semifinals en route to bronze
4 – Medals won by Courtney Sarault at Milano Cortina 2026, the second most ever by a Canadian at one Olympic Winter Games
4 – Minutes of magical skating by Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier in their free dance to win bronze
3 – Career Olympic medals won by Marc Kennedy, the most by a Canadian curler
2 – Career Olympic gold medals won by Brad Jacobs, the first male curling skip to do so
2 – Consecutive team pursuit gold medals won by Ivanie Blondin, Valérie Maltais, and Isabelle Weidemann