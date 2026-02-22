Darren Calabrese/COC

By the Numbers: Team Canada’s success at Milano Cortina 2026

At Olympic.ca, we love some fun facts, especially when they’re celebrating the impressive achievements of Team Canada athletes.

Without further ado, a quick look at Team Canada’s success at Milano Cortina 2026 by the numbers.

1260 – Degrees of rotation Megan Oldham landed twice to win Olympic gold in women’s ski big air

75 – Team Canada athletes who are heading home with Olympic medals

62 – Top 8 finishes by Team Canada at Milano Cortina 2026

38 – Top 5 finishes by Team Canada at Milano Cortina 2026

Laurent Dubreuil of Team Canada celebrates his bronze medal in the men’s 500m long track speed skating event at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy on Saturday, February 14, 2026. Photo: Greg Kolz/COC

28 – Years since a Canadian won an Olympic medal in the men’s 500m in long track speed skating before Laurent Dubreuil won bronze

20 – Career Olympic goals scored by Marie-Philip Poulin, the most ever in women’s hockey

16 – Years since a Canadian won gold in the men’s 500m in short track speed skating before Steven Dubois’ victory

Team Canada’s Steven Dubois celebrates winning gold in Short Track Speed Skating men’s 500m at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan, Italy on Wednesday, February 18, 2026. Photo by Leah HennelCOC

13 – Points scored by Connor McDavid in Milan, the most in a single Olympic tournament with NHL players

12 – Years since a Canadian won an Olympic medal in men’s ski halfpipe before Brendan Mackay’s bronze

8 – Team Canada athletes who were multi medallists at Milano Cortina 2026

6 – Career Olympic medals for short track speed skater Kim Boutin, who won two at Milano Cortina 2026 to tie her as Canada’s most decorated Winter Olympian

Team Canada’s Mikael Kingsbury celebrates winning a gold medal in the Men’s Dual Moguls Finals at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Italy on Sunday, February 15, 2026. Photo by Darren Calabrese/COC

5 – Career Olympic medals for Mikaël Kingsbury, the most ever by a male freestyle skier

5 – Straight must-win games won by Team Homan to get into the women’s curling semifinals en route to bronze

4 – Medals won by Courtney Sarault at Milano Cortina 2026, the second most ever by a Canadian at one Olympic Winter Games

4 – Minutes of magical skating by Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier in their free dance to win bronze

Team Canada’s Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier compete in the Ice Dance – Free Dance at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Italy on Wednesday, February 11, 2026. Photo by Leah Hennel/COC

3 – Career Olympic medals won by Marc Kennedy, the most by a Canadian curler

2 – Career Olympic gold medals won by Brad Jacobs, the first male curling skip to do so

2 – Consecutive team pursuit gold medals won by Ivanie Blondin, Valérie Maltais, and Isabelle Weidemann