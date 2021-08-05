Team Canada at Tokyo 2020: Day 14

Captain Christine Sinclair leads Team Canada’s women’s soccer team into the biggest game of their lives, Andre De Grasse eyes a sixth career Olympic medal as he hits the track with the 4x100m relay team, and canoer Laurence Vincent Lapointe and cyclist Lauriane Genest take their first steps towards another Olympic podium.

You can check out the official schedule of Canadians competing today at the bottom of this page and read on for the details of what you’ll want to be watching for in each sport.

Soccer

The most anticipated game of the Games is just about here. After a late change in the schedule, Team Canada will take on Sweden in the women’s gold medal soccer game at 9:00 p.m. local time in Japan (8:00 a.m. Eastern, 5:00 a.m. Pacific). That decision was made in light of the high temperatures expected during the day when the game was originally scheduled to be played.

Canada’s Christine Sinclair (12) scores a goal against Japan at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Sapporo, Japan. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

After back-to-back bronze medals at London 2012 and Rio 2016, Canada is guaranteed to stand on the podium for the third straight Games, a first for a Canadian team summer sport.

READ: Sinclair’s lifelong work brings Team Canada to brink of history

Athletics

Evan Dunfee and Mathieu Bilodeau get the day started in the men’s 50km race walk, which begins at 5:30 a.m. in Sapporo. Dunfee comes into the event as the reigning world bronze medallist. He finished fourth at Rio 2016, a Canadian best ever performance.

Then at night back in Tokyo, Mohammed Ahmed will race for the podium in the final of the men’s 5000m where he’ll be joined by Justyn Knight. Ahmed is also a reigning world bronze medallist and had a strong effort in the 10,000m, in which he finished sixth on the first night of athletics at Tokyo 2020.

Canadian distance runner Mohammed Ahmed competes in the first round of heats in the Men’s 5000m during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Tuesday, August 03, 2021. Photo by Mark Blinch/COC

Gabriela DeBues-Stafford will line up for the final of the women’s 1500m. The Canadian men’s 4x100m relay will look to win their second straight Olympic medal at the end of the night. That would give Andre De Grasse his sixth career Olympic medal and make him a triple medallist in the sprints for the second consecutive Games.

Canoe/Kayak Sprint

A day after winning her historic silver medal in the C-1 200m, Laurence Vincent Lapointe is back on the water, this time in the same boat as Katie Vincent as they start competition in the women’s C-2 500m.

Roland Varga and Connor Fitzpatrick will both compete in the heats of the men’s C-1 1000m. Canada will also have boats racing in the women’s K-4 500m and men’s K-4 500m heats. The first two teams in each heat will advance directly to the next-day semifinals and not have to race in the quarterfinals.

Track Cycling

Lauriane Genest and Kelsey Mitchell didn’t have much time to celebrate their finals appearance in the keirin – and Genest’s bronze medal – as they’re back on the velodrome for sprint qualifying. That will be followed by the 1/32 finals and hopefully the 1/16 finals.

Canadian cyclists Kelsey Mitchell, front white gloves, and Lauriane Genest compete in the Women’s Keirin semifinals during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on August 05, 2021. COC/Handout Dave Holland

Artistic Swimming

Following the fifth-place finish by Claudia Holzner and Jacqueline Simoneau in the duet, they join the Canadian team that will compete in the Team Technical Routine, the first of two phases in the team event. Canada is back in this event after not qualifying for Rio 2016.

Claudia Holzner and Jacqueline Simoneau of Canada compete in the Duet Free Routine Preliminary at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

Diving

Nathan Zsombor-Murray and Rylan Wiens compete in the preliminary round of the men’s 10m platform, looking to be among the top 18 who will advance to the semifinals.

Golf

Brooke Henderson will tee off for the third round of the women’s tournament in a tie for 34th at even par, 13 strokes back of the leader and nine strokes back of a podium position. Alena Sharp is at three-over par, putting her in a tie for 46th.

Wrestling

The last Canadian wrestler to step onto the mat will be Jordan Steen in the men’s 97kg freestyle event. He’ll start with his day with a tough 1/8 final match against the reigning Olympic champion in the event, Kyle Snyder of the United States.