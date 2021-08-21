THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Team Canada tops Finland in women’s world hockey championship opener

The Canadian women’s hockey team opened their campaign at the IIHF World Championship in Calgary with a 5-3 win over Finland on Friday.

Things got off to a rocky start for Canada as the Finns scored just over two minutes into the game off a long range shot from blueliner Nelli Laitinen.

Then after two consecutive tripping calls against the Canadians, Finland swiftly increased their lead to 2-0 off a powerplay goal from Minnamari Tuominen.

Canada finally got on the board with five minutes to play in the second period as Jamie Lee Rattray drove to the net and poked home her own rebound.

The goal seemed to spark the team as just 20 seconds later captain Marie-Philip Poulin rifled a shot from the slot to tie the game at 2-2.

Canada carried that momentum into the third period as Erin Ambrose scored less than three minutes in off a double deflection, giving the Canadians their first lead of the game.

Finland fought back with a deflection of their own as Elisa Holopainen tied the game at 3-3 with 12:47 to play.

Not to be deterred, the Canadians went immediately back on the attack and were quickly rewarded. Natalie Spooner circled behind the Finnish net and wrapped the puck in front as Sarah Fillier pounced on the rebound to put Canada up 4-3 just 25 seconds after the equalizer.

Brianne Jenner added an empty netter in the final minute to seal the 5-3 win for Canada.

It was a poetic victory of sorts for the Canadian women’s team, whose last appearance at the IIHF Worlds was over two years ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and whose last loss at the worlds was against the Finns in the semifinals of that tournament.

Canada will be in action again on Sunday at 6:00 p.m. ET as they face off against Team ROC.