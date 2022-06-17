Andrew Lahodynskyj/COC

Petro-Canada recognizes Team Canada’s James Worrall Flag Bearer Award recipients for Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022

After being given the honour of carrying Canada’s colours into the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022, 11 Olympians and Paralympians have been recognized with the James Worrall Flag Bearer Award.

That group of flag bearers includes:

Miranda Ayim (basketball) – Tokyo 2020 Olympic Opening Ceremony

Nathan Hirayama (rugby) – Tokyo 2020 Olympic Opening Ceremony

Damian Warner (athletics) – Tokyo 2020 Olympic Closing Ceremony

READ: Ayim and Hirayama to be Team Canada’s Opening Ceremony flag bearers for Tokyo 2020

READ: Warner named Team Canada’s Closing Ceremony flag bearer for Tokyo 2020

Priscilla Gagné (para judo) – Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Opening Ceremony

Brent Lakatos (para athletics) – Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Closing Ceremony

Charles Hamelin (short track speed skating) – Beijing 2022 Olympic Opening Ceremony

Marie-Philip Poulin (ice hockey) – Beijing 2022 Olympic Opening Ceremony

Isabelle Weidemann (long track speed skating) – Beijing 2022 Olympic Closing Ceremony

READ: Hamelin and Poulin to be Team Canada’s Opening Ceremony flag bearers at Beijing 2022

READ: Weidemann to be Team Canada’s Closing Ceremony flag bearer at Beijing 2022

Ina Forrest (wheelchair curling) – Beijing 2022 Paralympic Opening Ceremony

Greg Westlake (para ice hockey) – Beijing 2022 Paralympic Opening Ceremony

Mollie Jepsen (para alpine skiing) – Beijing 2022 Paralympic Closing Ceremony

The James Worrall Flag Bearer Award was first presented to Olympic flag bearers by Petro-Canada in 2002. Paralympic flag bearers began receiving the award in 2004.

Worrall carried the Canadian flag into the Opening Ceremony of the Berlin 1936 Olympic Games where he competed in the 110m hurdles and 400m hurdles. After retiring from competitive athletics, Worrall began a lifelong career in sports administration. He served as a Chef de Mission for Team Canada at four Olympic Games (twice as an assistant) before becoming president of the Canadian Olympic Association and a member of the International Olympic Committee.

Petro-Canada is proud National Partner of Team Canada, supporting Canadian athletes, coaches and their families for more than 30 years.