Team Canada beats Finland in first match of the IIHF Women’s World Hockey Championship

The Canadian women have made a successful start to the IIHF Women’s World Championship in Utica, New York.

Team Canada is determined to reverse last year’s result, which saw the Canadians fall to the Americans on home ice in Brampton, Ontario. This year, they’ll be seeking a win against the Americans on US home ice. The two countries have met in every gold medal game in women’s world championship history except for 2019 when host Finland fell to the U.S. in the championship game, making it a rivalry for the ages.

Thursday, April 4: Canada – Finland

Canada defeated Finland 4-1 on Thursday evening in its first round-robin match in Group A.

Brianne Jenner, Emma Maltais, Julia Gosling and Ella Shelton scored for Canada. Canadian Goalie Ann-Renée Desbiens made 33 saves, taking her to a career record of 36-7 with Team Canada.

Captain Marie-Philip Poulin was in uniform for the first match of the tournament, having been injured in recent weeks, missing three games with PWHL Montreal prior to the international break. “Captain Clutch,” as the three-time Olympic gold medallist is called, sat out during Team Canada’s pre-tournament game against Finland, during which the Canadians prevailed 8-2.

The Canadians opened the scoring against Finland at 9:15 when Jenner snagged a rebound from Jamie Lee Rattray to score the only goal of the first period.

Canada increased its lead at the start of the second period when Maltais beat Finnish goalkeeper Sanni Ahola at 1:58. The Finns replied less than three minutes later to reduce the lead to just one goal. At the very end of the period, Julia Gosling celebrated her very first World Championship match in style, adding her name to the list of those who scored for the maple leaf. The Canadians went into the locker room with a 3-1 lead.

Shelton made it 4-1 at 17:40 in the third, scoring on a back pass from Ashton Bell as she fell close to the goal. The Finns made a last-ditch effort to score by pulling their goalie, but failed to gain another point.

Canada will next face Switzerland on Friday afternoon.

Group A, and the top three from Group B will move on to the quarter-finals on April 11. The semi-finals will take place April 13, with the medal games on April 14.