Team Canada enters Paris 2024 as reigning women’s soccer champions

All eyes will be on Team Canada’s women’s soccer team at Paris 2024 as they seek to defend their Olympic gold medal.

While the team has entered a new era with the retirements of the likes of Christine Sinclair, Sophie Schmidt, and Stephanie Labbé, 13 players from the Tokyo 2020 gold medal-winning team will return for Paris 2024.

Among them, six players (Janine Beckie, Kadeisha Buchanan, Jessie Fleming, Ashley Lawrence, Nichelle Prince, and Quinn) will all participate in their third consecutive Olympic Games, after having won bronze at Rio 2016 and gold at Tokyo 2020. Kailen Sheridan, Vanessa Gilles, Jayde Riviere, Julia Grosso, Jordyn Huitema, Adriana Leon, and Evelyne Viens will make their second straight Olympic appearances. Goalkeeper Sabrina D’Angelo, who was a member of the Rio 2016 bronze medal-winning team, will also compete in her second Olympic Games.

Simi Awujo, Sydney Collins, Cloé Lacasse, and Jade Rose will make their Olympic debuts.

Team Canada celebrates after defeating Sweden to win the gold medal in women’s football during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Friday, August 06, 2021. Photo by Mark Blinch/COC

READ: Team Canada’s women’s soccer team leads with their values ahead of Paris 2024

In addition to the roster of 18 players, four alternates will travel and train with the team and be available in case of injuries to the main roster. The alternates include goalkeeper Lysianne Proulx, defenders Gabrielle Carle and Shelina Zadorsky, and forward Deanne Rose.

Midfielder Jessie Fleming will be relied upon for leadership and goal scoring as the captain of Team Canada. Fleming played full time in five of Canada’s six matches during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic tournament. She scored several crucial goals en route to the gold medal, including the game-winner in the semifinal against the United States and a penalty kick to tie up the gold medal game against Sweden. Since making her international debut at just 15 years old in 2013, Fleming has amassed 132 international appearances, starting 117 times, scoring 19 goals, and providing nine assists for Canada Soccer’s Women’s National Team.

“It is always an honour to be a part of this team and an even bigger honour to represent the wider Team Canada in Paris,” said Fleming. “We have grown a lot in the last year as a team and are confident we can repeat the success we have had historically in this tournament.”

Fleming will be joined in the midfield by Julia Grosso, whose shootout goal against Sweden secured Canada the gold medal. She will seek to make as big of an impact in her second Olympic Games as her first.

The only player to log more time on the pitch than Fleming during Tokyo 2020 was Kadeisha Buchanan, who didn’t miss a single minute of action during the Olympic tournament. She will be a crucial factor on Canada’s defence.

Canada’s Kadeisha Buchanan applauds the fans at the end of the Women’s World Cup Group B soccer match between Australia and Canada in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, July 31, 2023. Australia won 4-0. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)

She will be joined by first-time Olympian Jade Rose, who was named the 2023 Canada Soccer Young Player of the Year. Currently playing at Harvard University, Rose quickly became a crucial part of Canada’s defence since her debut in 2021 at the age of 18, amassing 21 appearances, including 20 starts, and one assist.

“It is truly an honour and a privilege to be named to the squad and to get to play in my first Olympics,” said Rose. “When I think back to 2012, it was this very team that inspired a nine-year-old girl to strive for greatness. And to have those dreams turn into reality 12 years later is beyond anything I could possibly describe.

“We speak on this often but the connection and trust amongst this team is unmatched. I believe it’s allowed us, over the past year, to become more and more adaptable, whether that’s adding variety to our style of play, players in different positions or the younger generation stepping into big moments.

“Overall we’ve been able to create an environment in which players can be brave, brave in challenging themselves day to day in practice, brave in their choices on the field and brave in trusting themselves to bring what they do best. And it is that bravery that will get us where this team was 3 years ago. I can’t wait to get started, let’s go Canada!”

Kailen Sheridan will be counted on in net. After being the backup at Tokyo 2020, Sheridan has stepped into the starting goaltender role, including at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, the Concacaf W Olympic Qualifier, and the Concacaf Gold Cup. She will be supported by Sabrina D’Angelo.

Team Canada’s forwards include veteran Janine Beckie, who has returned to the squad after missing out on the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup and the Olympic Play-in due to injury.

Canada celebrates their win over Jamaica in CONCACAF women’s championship soccer series match in Toronto on Tuesday Sept. 26, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

“I’m extremely excited to finalise the group of players who will represent Team Canada at Paris 2024,” said Bev Priestman, Canada Soccer’s Women’s National Team Head Coach. “It was a very difficult task, which speaks to the immense talent in this program. However, I believe we have a squad that blends experience and youth, is positionally balanced, and possesses incredible athleticism and football talent.

“With back-to-back games, intense heat, and Tier 1 opposition, it was really important to build a balanced team that could handle these critical factors for the tournament ahead of us.

“We know the rich history this program has at the Olympic Games. Many moments have inspired the young players in this group, not just in what was achieved but in how they achieved it. Those values and behaviours will continue to be critical factors in this team’s success.”

Canada qualified for the Olympic Games in September 2023 after beating Jamaica across a two-match series in the 2023 Concacaf W Olympic Play-In.

Canada has successfully reached the knockout stage in all four of their previous appearances at the Olympic Games, securing two bronze medals at London 2012 and Rio 2016, and gold at Tokyo 2020. Canada is the only nation to have reached the podium in women’s soccer at each of the last three Olympic Games.

Team Canada will compete in Group A during the upcoming Olympic tournament, facing France, Colombia and New Zealand during the group stage. Their first game will take place on Thursday, July 25 against New Zealand.

Team Canada Soccer Athletes at Paris 2024

Goalkeepers:

Sabrina D’Angelo (Welland, Ont.)

Kailen Sheridan (Whitby, Ont.)

Defenders:

Kadeisha Buchanan (Brampton, Ont.)

Sydney Collins (Beaverton, Oregon, USA)

Vanessa Gilles (Ottawa, Ont.)

Ashley Lawrence (Caledon East, Ont.)

Jayde Riviere (Markham, Ont.)

Jade Rose (Markham, Ont.)

Midfielders:

Simi Awujo (Atlanta, Georgia, USA)

Jessie Fleming (London, Ont.)

Julia Grosso (Vancouver, B.C.)

Quinn (Toronto, Ont.)

Forwards:

Janine Beckie (Highlands Ranch, Colorado, USA)

Jordyn Huitema (Chilliwack, B.C.)

Cloé Lacasse (Sudbury, Ont.)

Adriana Leon (King City, Ont.)

Nichelle Prince (Ajax, Ont.)

Evelyne Viens (L’Ancienne-Lorette, Que.)

Alternates:

Gabrielle Carle (Lévis, Que.)

Lysianne Proulx (Boucherville, Que.)

Deanne Rose (Alliston, Ont.)

Shelina Zadorsky (London, Ont.)