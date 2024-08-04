Day 10: What to watch with Team Canada at Paris 2024

We may be heading into the last week of Paris 2024, but some Team Canada athletes are just getting started. Here’s what you need to know to cheer them on on Day 10.

Team Canada Athletes Competing Today

3×3 Basketball

Team Canada’s women’s 3×3 team of Michelle Plouffe, Katherine Plouffe, Paige Crozon and Kacie Bosch will play in the semifinals against Germany at 6:30 p.m. local time / 12:30 p.m. ET. A win would get them into the gold medal game at 10:00 p.m. local / 4:00 p.m. ET. But even with a loss, they would still play for the bronze medal at 9:00 p.m. local / 3:00 p.m. ET.

Track Cycling

Day 10 will see action begin at the velodrome for Paris 2024. Lauriane Genest, Kelsey Mitchell and Sarah Orban will compete in the women’s team sprint qualification round, beginning at 5:00 p.m. local / 11:00 a.m. ET. Competition will continue throughout the session, with the podium being decided beginning at 7:54 p.m. local / 1:54 p.m. ET.

Dylan Bibic, Michael Foley, Mathias Guillemette and Carson Mattern will race in the qualification round of the men’s team pursuit at 5:27 p.m. local / 11:27 a.m. ET. The qualifying rounds for the men’s team sprint will feature James Hedgcock, Tyler Rorke and Nick Wammes and will take place at 7:46 p.m. local / 1:46 p.m. ET.

Diving

Caeli McKay and Kate Miller will compete in the women’s 10m platform prelims, starting at 10:00 a.m. local / 4:00 a.m. ET. They will be hope to be among the top 18 that move on to the semifinal at 3:00 p.m. local / 9:00 a.m. ET. Mckay and Miller finished fourth as a duo in the 10m synchro.

Team Canada’s Caeli McKay and Kate Miller compete in women’s 10m platform synchronized diving during the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. Photo by Candice Ward/COC

Athletics

Zoe Sherar and Lauren Gale will compete in the first round of the women’s 400m. Heats will begin at 11:55 a.m. local / 5:55 a.m. ET.

Alysha Newman and Anicka Newell have their qualification round in the women’s pole vault get underway at 10:40 a.m. local / 4:40 a.m. ET

Jacqueline Madogo will run in the women’s 200m repechage at 12:50 p.m. local / 6:50 a.m. ET, in the hopes of advancing to the evening’s semifinal. Audrey Leduc already secured a spot in the semifinal, which will go off at 8:45 p.m. local 2:45 p.m. ET.

In the evening session, Jean-Simon Desgagnés will take to the track for the first time, racing in the first round of the men’s 3000m steeplechase. Heats begin at 7:04 p.m. local / 1:04 p.m. ET.

Andre De Grasse, Aaron Brown and Brendon Rodney will race in the first round of the men’s 200m. Heats will begin at 7:55 p.m. local / 1:55 p.m. ET.

Team Canada’s Andre De Grasse competes in 100m qualifier at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France on Saturday, August 3, 2024. Photo by Leah Hennel/COC

Paris 2024 Competition Schedule

Beach Volleyball

Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson will take on Team USA’s Kristen Nuss and Taryn Kloth in the women’s round of 16 at 6:00 p.m. local / 12:00 p.m. ET.

Team Canada’s Brandie Wilkerson, right, goes up for an attack while competing in beach volleyball against Panama during the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France on Monday, July 29, 2024. Photo by Darren Calabrese/COC

Artistic Swimming

Artistic swimming is another sport kicking off on Day 10. Team Canada will compete in the team technical routine at 7:30 p.m. local / 1:30 p.m. ET. The Canadian squad consists of Scarlett Finn, Audrey Lamothe, Jonnie Newman, Raphaelle Plante, Kenzie Priddell, Claire Scheffel, Jacqueline Simoneau and Florence Tremblay.

Wrestling

Linda Morais will get things started for Team Canada’s wrestlers, taking to the mat in the women’s freestyle 68kg class 1/8 final. She will take on Nigeria’s Blessing Oborududu during the afternoon session, which begins at 3:00 p.m. local / 9:00 a.m. ET.

Table tennis

Team Canada’s men’s table tennis team of Jeremy Hazin, Edward Ly and Eugene Wang will play Germany in the round of 16 at 8:00 p.m. local / 2:00 p.m. ET.

Equestrian Jumping

Erynn Ballard (Nikka vd Bisschop), Mario Deslauriers (Emerson) and Tiffany Foster (Battlecry) will compete in the individual jumping qualifiers over at Versailles. Competition will begin at 2:00 p.m. local time / 8:00 a.m. ET.

Sailing

After eight races in the ILCA 6 class, Team Canada sailor Sarah Douglas sits in 11th place. Day 11 will feature the last two races of the opening series, which determines the top 10 entries into the medal race.

After four races in the women’s Formula Kite class, Emily Bugeja sits in 20th place. There are four races on Monday’s schedule.