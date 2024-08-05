Day 10: What Team Canada did at Paris 2024

After nine straight days of winning medals, Day 10 was the first day of Paris 2024 that Team Canada struck out from reaching the podium. Nevertheless, Team Canada athletes put on a show–here’s what you need to know.

3×3 Basketball

Canada lost its semifinal and bronze medal match in 3×3 basketball and will leave Paris with a fourth place finish.

The quartet of Katherine Plouffe, Michelle Plouffe, Paige Crozon, and Kacie Bosch had high hopes of medalling in Canada’s first Olympic 3×3 basketball appearance, but came up short in two close and competitive games on Monday.

First they lost to the eventual gold medallists Germany by one point in the semifinal – a German basket in the dying seconds sealed a 16-15 win.

Team Canada’s Kacie Bosch, centre, high-fives teammates Michelle Plouffe, left, and Paige Crozon during competition against the USA in the bronze medal game of 3×3 basketball at the 2024 Paris Olympics Games in France on Monday, August 5, 2024. Photo by Candice Ward/COC

In the bronze medal game, Canada had an edge on the U.S., but gave up a 7-1 run in the closing minutes. The Americans won 16-13 to take bronze.

Canada finishes in fourth place with a 5-5 record. All five of their losses came to teams that qualified for the semifinal round.

Diving

Caeli McKay and Kate Miller competed in the preliminary round of the women’s 10m platform. McKay posted the third-highest score in the prelims, moving on to the semifinal. Miller placed 20th in the prelims, missing out on advancing to the semifinal by two spots.

In the semifinal, McKay posted a score of 308.85 to place seventh, advancing her to the 12-person final on Tuesday.

Caeli McKay competes in the women’s 10m preliminary round at Paris 2024. Photo by Candace Ward/COC

“The job’s done for today. The job’s not done for the whole event,” said McKay. “I’m really happy I made the finals. It was a very up and down day. I had some good stuff. I had some not so great stuff. Overall, I was relatively consistent, which I was really happy with. I have a lot of stuff I can improve on, so I’m quite relieved with that.”

Athletics

Alysha Newman and Anicka Newell competed in the women’s pole vault qualification. Newman cleared 4.55m to move on to the final. Newell cleared 4.40m, and will not advance to the final.

In the first round of the men’s 3000m steeplechase, Jean-Simon Desgagnés ran an 8:25.28 to secure his place in the final.

In the first round of the men’s 200m Brendon Rodney ran a season’s best time of 20.30, but it was not enough for an auto-qualification, and he will move on to a repechage heat. Aaron Brown raced to a time of 20.36 in his heat, and will also advance to the repechage. Andre De Grasse secured himself a spot straight to the semifinals with a 20.30 by finishing second in his heat.

Team Canada’s Aaron Brown competes in men’s 200m heats at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France on Monday, August 5, 2024. Photo by Mark Blinch/COC

Zoe Sherar raced in the first round of the women’s 400m, running a time of 51.97. She will move on to a repechage heat. Lauren Gale also raced in the women’s 400m, running a time of 53.13. She will also move on to a repechage heat.

Audrey Leduc and Jacqueline Madogo raced for Canada in the women’s 200m semifinals. Leduc clocked a 22.68 to finish sixth in her heat, while Madogo finished with a 22.81 to finish seventh in her heat. The last time Canada had two women in the 200m semifinal was 1976. Neither Leduc or Madogo advanced to the final.

Artistic Swimming

Canada is in seventh place after the team technical routine, the first of three routines that will count towards the final result. The Canadian team scored 262.4808 and look ahead to the free routine on Tuesday.

Beach Volleyball

Team Canada beach volleyball duo Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson took down the American team of Kristen Nuss and Taryn Kloth in two sets (21-19, 21-18). The Canadians now advance to the quarterfinals.

Wrestling

Linda Morais was the first Canadian wrestler to see action at Paris 2024. She was defeated 8-2 by Nigeria’s Blessing Oborududu in a 1/8 final in the women’s 68kg event.

Track Cycling

Kelsey Mitchell, Lauriane Genest, and Sarah Orban placed eighth in the final of the women’s team sprint.

Tyler Rorke, Nick Wammes, and James Hedgcock are ranked eighth after qualifying of the men’s team sprint heading into Tuesday’s first round.

The men’s team pursuit squad of Dylan Bibic, Mathias Guillemette, Michael Foley and Carson Mattern ranked eighth in qualification, which moves them onto the first round on Tuesday, but the best they can finish overall is fifth.

Sailing

Sarah Douglas finished 10th in the opening race series of the ILCA 6 class. She will compete in the medal race tomorrow, taking the final qualifying spot after nine races. After five races in the Formula Kite class, Emily Bugeja sits in 19th place.

Paris 2024 Olympic Sailing in Marseille, France on 4 August, 2024. (Photo by World Sailing / Sander van der Borch)

Equestrian – Jumping

Team Canada was represented by Mario Deslauriers (Emerson), Erynn Ballard (Nikka Vd Bisschop) and Tiffany Foster (Figor) in individual jumping. Deslauriers was the top Canadian, finishing in 31st (74.93), followed by Ballard in 37th (76.60), and Foster in 50th (76.78). None of the Canadians will advance to the final.

Table Tennis

The Canadian men’s team of Eugene Wang, Edward Ly, and Jeremy Hazin was eliminated in the Round of 16 by Germany 3-0.