Team Canada’s women’s and men’s curling teams officially nominated for Milano Cortina 2026

Team Homan and Team Jacobs will now be known as Team Canada in the women’s and men’s curling tournaments at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games.

They came away as the champions of the 2025 Canadian Curling Trials in Halifax, one of the most intense tournaments that exists in the sport.

Team Homan skip Rachel Homan, right, celebrates with her teammates, from left to right, Emma Miskew, Sarah Wilkes, and Tracy Fleury after winning the Canadian Curling Trials over Team Black in Halifax on Saturday, November 29, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

Team Homan—which includes skip Rachel Homan, third Tracy Fleury, second Emma Miskew, lead Sarah Wilkes, and alternate Rachelle Brown—won two straight games over Team Black to take the best-of-three women’s final. That capped a week in which the top-ranked women’s team in the world lost just one game.

Team Jacobs—which includes skip Brad Jacobs, third Marc Kennedy, second Brett Gallant, and lead Ben Hebert—swept the men’s best-of-three final against Team Dunstone. Currently ranked third in the world, they also took just one loss throughout the week. They’ll complete their Olympic lineup with alternate Tyler Tardi, who played third for Team Koe at the trials.

Team Jacobs (l-r Brett Gallant, Ben Hebert, Brad Jacobs, Marc Kennedy) compete in the men’s final at the 2025 Canadian Curling Trials (Curling Canada/Andrew Klaver)

Homan will be making a third straight Olympic appearance. She made her Olympic debut at PyeongChang 2018 as the skip of her women’s team, which also included her longtime teammate Miskew. The two have curled together since they were 11 years old. Homan competed in mixed doubles alongside John Morris at Beijing 2022.

Fleury, Wilkes, and Brown will all be making their first Olympic appearances. For Fleury, it helps erase the disappointment of four years ago when she missed on her last shot in the final of the trials, costing her the chance to compete at Beijing 2022. She joined forces with Homan, Miskew, and Wilkes the following season. They have proven to be incredibly dominant over the last three years.

Team Homan (l-r Rachel Homan, Tracy Fleury, Emma Miskew, Sarah Wilkes, Rachelle Brown) celebrates winning the 2025 World Women’s Curling Championship (World Curling/Stephen Fisher)

They won back-to-back world titles in 2024 and 2025, becoming the first Canadian women’s foursome to win two straight world championship gold medals since 1993-1994, when it was achieved by Team Sandra Schmirler, which went on to win the first women’s Olympic curling gold medal at Nagano 1998. Across those two seasons, Team Homan won a total of 142 games against just 15 losses.

They started this season just as strongly, winning the first three events of the Grand Slam of Curling. That gave Homan and Miskew 20 career Grand Slam titles, the all-time record on the circuit.

Jacobs is heading back to the Olympic Games for the first time since he was the skip of the Canadian men’s team that won gold at Sochi 2014. Kennedy will be making his fourth Olympic appearance, a first for a Canadian curler. He and Hebert were part of Canada’s gold medal-winning men’s team at Vancouver 2010 and both returned to Olympic ice at PyeongChang 2018 where they finished fourth. Kennedy was the alternate for the men’s team at Beijing 2022, winning bronze alongside his now-regular teammate Gallant. Tardi, who was the team’s alternate at the 2025 World Men’s Curling Championship, will make his Olympic debut.

Team Jacobs skip Brad Jacobs reacts after winning the Canadian Olympic curling trials over Team Dunstone in Halifax on Saturday, November 29, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

Jacobs only began playing with Kennedy, Gallant, and Hebert during the 2024-25 season. As a team, they were immediately impressive, finishing second at two Grand Slam events before becoming Brier champions. It was Jacobs’ first national title in 12 years. At the World Men’s Curling Championship, the team went 11-1 in the round robin, but dropped the semifinal to the eventual world champions from Scotland. They rebounded to defeat China in the bronze medal game.

Earlier this fall, Team Jacobs went undefeated to win gold at the 2025 Pan Continental Curling Championships.

Gallant will become the first Canadian curler to compete in both mixed doubles and four-player curling at the same Olympic Games. He and Jocelyn Peterman, partners on and off the ice, were the first athletes named to Team Canada for Milano Cortina 2026 back in May. This is the first Olympic cycle in which the selection process allowed for Canadian curlers to attempt to qualify for two events.

Ben Hebert hugs Rachel Homan, left, and Sarah Wilkes after the three won their men’s and women’s Canadian Curling Trials in Halifax on Saturday, November 29, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

Canada is the all-time leader in Olympic curling medals with 12. Eleven of those have been won in the women’s and men’s tournaments. Canada did not miss the podium in either event from Nagano 1998 though Sochi 2014. That was the last medal for a Canadian women’s team, when Team Jennifer Jones took gold. At Beijing 2022, Team Brad Gushue returned Canada to the podium in the men’s event with a bronze medal.

After the mixed doubles tournament kicks off the Olympic action from February 4 to 10 (Day -2 to Day 4), the men’s Olympic tournament will begin on February 11 (Day 5), followed by the opening draw of the women’s tournament on February 12 (Day 6). The men’s gold medal game is scheduled for February 21 (Day 15), with the women’s gold medal game on February 22 (Day 16), just a few hours before the Closing Ceremony. All curling competitions will take place at the Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium, which was first an Olympic venue 70 years ago during Cortina d’Ampezzo 1956.