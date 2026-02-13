Day 8: What to watch with Team Canada at Milano Cortina 2026

We’re into the second weekend of the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games.

What could be a super Saturday includes the Olympic debut of women’s dual moguls, a women’s quarterfinal hockey game, and lots of exciting action in short track speed skating.

Here’s a look at what you won’t want to miss.

Biathlon

The women’s 7.5km sprint gets underway at 8:45 a.m. ET. Racing for Canada are Shilo Rousseau, Nadia Moser, Pascale Paradis, and Benita Peiffer.

Paradis is coming off a career-best performance in the 15km individual event. The results of the sprint will determine who competes in the 10km pursuit and their starting order for that event.

Cross-Country Skiing

Starting at 6:00 a.m. ET is the women’s 4×7.5km relay. This is a new distance for the women’s relay at the Olympic Games. It was previously 4x5km, but distances in all cross-country skiing events have been equalized for women and men.

Team Canada’s Alison Mackie competes in the women’s 10km + 10km skiathlon at the Tesero Cross Country stadium during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Italy on Thursday, February 05, 2026. Photo by Dave Holland/COC

Canada’s quartet is Alison Mackie, Jasmine Drolet, Liliane Gagnon, and Sonjaa Schmidt. Mackie has already impressed with her Canadian Olympic best-ever result in the women’s 10km free in which she finished eighth.

Curling

It’s another three-game day for Canadian curling fans. At 3:05 a.m. ET, Team Homan—skip Rachel Homan, third Tracy Fleury, second Emma Miskew, lead Sarah Wilkes—take on Team GB in the fourth draw of the women’s tournament. Then they’re back at 1:05 p.m. ET for a meeting with Switzerland.

In between, Team Jacobs—skip Brad Jacobs, third Marc Kennedy, second Brett Gallant, lead Ben Hebert—will take their 3-0 record into a game against Switzerland at 8:05 a.m. ET.

Freestyle Skiing

The Olympic debut of dual moguls begins with the women’s event at 4:30 a.m. ET. Competing for Canada are MaÏa Schwinghammer, Laurianne Desmarais-Gilbert, Jessica Linton, and Ashley Koehler.

The event starts with 1/16 finals, with skiers facing off in head-to-head battles to advance through the rounds. The semifinals will take place at 5:35 a.m. ET with the medal finals at 5:46 a.m. ET.

Team Canada’s Maïa Schwinghammer celebrates her run in freestyle ski moguls finals 2 at the Milano at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Italy on Wednesday, February 11, 2026. Photo by Mark Blinch/COC

Then at 1:30 p.m. ET will be the qualification round of women’s big air featuring Megan Oldham, Naomi Urness, Elena Gaskell, and Skye Clarke. Every skier will do three runs, with the best two counting to determine the 12 who will advance to the final.

For Oldham, it’s the start of her quest for a second medal at these Games, after winning bronze in slopestyle.

Hockey

The Canadian women’s team will play their quarterfinal game against Germany at 10:40 a.m. ET.

Skeleton

Jane Channell and Hallie Clarke enter the second day of the women’s event in 15th and 20th place, respectively. The third run goes at 12:00 p.m. ET, followed by the fourth and final run at 1:35 p.m. ET.

Team Canada’s Jane Channell competes in skeleton heat 1 at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Italy on Friday, February 13, 2026. Photo by Candice Ward/COC

Ski Jumping

After revealing on Instagram that he will be retiring after these Games, Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes competes in his final event, the men’s individual large hill. Canada’s first five-time Olympian in ski jumping will start in the first round at 12:45 p.m. ET, hoping to be among the top 30 who will advance to the final round at 1:57 p.m. ET.

Speed Skating – Long Track

First up on the big oval will be the quarterfinals of the women’s team pursuit at 10:00 a.m. ET. Canada’s reigning Olympic champions—Ivanie Blondin, Valérie Maltais, and Isabelle Weidemann—will look to be among the four fastest teams to advance to the semifinals on Tuesday.

At 11:00 a.m. ET will be the men’s 500m. Anders Johnson is in the fifth pairing, Cédrick Brunet in the seventh pairing, and Laurent Dubreuil in the 10th of 15 pairings.

Speed Skating – Short Track

All rounds of the men’s 1500m are on tap for Saturday, starting with the quarterfinals at 2:15 p.m. ET. William Dandjinou, Félix Roussel, and Steven Dubois will look to get into the semifinals at 3:49 p.m. ET and then the A final for the medals at 4:42 p.m ET.

Team Canada’s William Dandjinou competes short track 1000m semifinals at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Italy on Thursday, February 12, 2026. Photo by Leah Hennel/COC

The session also includes the women’s 1000m heats at 3:01 p.m. ET. Courtney Sarault, Kim Boutin, and Florence Brunelle are the Canadian entries. At 4:05 p.m. ET are the semifinals of the women’s 3000m relay. Canada’s quartet for the second semifinal have not yet been officially named.