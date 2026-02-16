Day 10: What Team Canada did at Milano Cortina 2026
Team Canada put two more medals on the board on Day 10, including a first ever in ski big air at the Olympic Winter Games.
Plus, another medal is ensured after a semifinal win in women’s hockey, during which Marie-Philip Poulin truly became the greatest goal scorer.
Here’s a look at everything that happened.
Freestyle Skiing
Megan Oldham won Canada’s second gold medal of Milano Cortina 2026 and her second medal of the Games, taking the victory in women’s ski big air.
After weather delayed the final for over an hour, Oldham stepped up and delivered two outstanding runs to secure the gold medal with a total score of 180.75. She is the first Canadian woman to win two freestyle skiing medals in one Olympic Games.
Naomi Urness was also in the final and finished a very impressive sixth in her first Olympic Games, totalling 168.75 for her two best runs.
Speed Skating – Short Track
Courtney Sarault won her third medal of Milano Cortina 2026, taking silver in the women’s 1000m. She is just the second Canadian woman to three medals in short track speed skating at one Olympic Games, following teammate Kim Boutin who did it at PyeongChang 2018.
Florence Brunelle finished second in the B final to place seventh overall. Boutin was eliminated in the quarterfinals to rank 11th overall/
The Canadian quartet of William Dandjinou, Steven Dubois, Félix Roussel, and Maxime Laoun won their semifinal to advance to the A final of the men’s 5000m relay on Friday.
Dandjinou, Dubois, and Laoun also each won their heats in the men’s 500m to move onto the quarterfinals of that event on Wednesday.
Hockey
Marie-Philip Poulin scored twice to lead Canada to a 2-1 win over Switzerland in the semifinals of the women’s hockey tournament, securing a spot in Thursday’s gold medal game where they will face the United States.
Poulin now has 20 goals in her Olympic career, surpassing Hayley Wickenheiser for the most all-time. Canada is now 5-1 overall at Milano Cortina 2026, with their lone loss coming against the United States. The Canadians will try and get some revenge on the undefeated Americans in the gold medal match.
Figure Skating
Surpassing all expectations by appearing in the final flight of the pairs free skate, Lia Pereira and Trennt Michaud finished eighth overall. After a surprising third place finish in the short program, they had a couple of errors in the free skate, earning 125.06 for a total of 199.66.
Meanwhile, Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps bounced back from their unfortunate fall in the short program and moved up to finish 11th overall with a total score of 192.61.
Curling
It was a two-win day for Team Homan, who started off with a 10-5 victory over China to snap their three-game losing streak. They then defeated Japan 9-6 to boost their record to 3-3.
In between, Team Jacobs earned an easy 8-2 win over Czechia to improve their record to 5-1.
Bobsleigh
Melissa Lotholz was the top Canadian in the women’s monobob event, finishing sixth with a four-run combined time of 3:59.24. Cynthia Appiah had a rough third run, dropping her down the standings, but came back with the fifth-fastest time in the final run to move up to 13th overall with a total time of 4:01.13.
After the first two runs of the two-man event, Taylor Austin and Shaq Murray-Lawrence are the top Canadian sled, sitting in 15th place with combined time of 1:52.25. Jay Dearborn and Mike Evelyn O’Higgins are in 22nd place with a combined time of 1:53.33.