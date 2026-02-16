Day 10: What Team Canada did at Milano Cortina 2026

Team Canada put two more medals on the board on Day 10, including a first ever in ski big air at the Olympic Winter Games.

Plus, another medal is ensured after a semifinal win in women’s hockey, during which Marie-Philip Poulin truly became the greatest goal scorer.

Here’s a look at everything that happened.

Freestyle Skiing

Megan Oldham won Canada’s second gold medal of Milano Cortina 2026 and her second medal of the Games, taking the victory in women’s ski big air.

After weather delayed the final for over an hour, Oldham stepped up and delivered two outstanding runs to secure the gold medal with a total score of 180.75. She is the first Canadian woman to win two freestyle skiing medals in one Olympic Games.

Team Canada’s Megan Oldham reacts holds her gold medal on the podium after finals for Freestyle Skiing Womens Freeski Big Air at the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympic Games in Livigno, Italy on Monday, February 16, 2026. Photo by Darren Calabrese/COC *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Team Canada’s Megan Oldham competes in finals for Freestyle Skiing Women’s Freeski Big Air at the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympic Games in Livigno, Italy on Monday, February 16, 2026. Photo by Darren Calabrese/COC *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Team Canada’s Megan Oldham holds her gold medal after the finals for Freestyle Skiing Wome’s Freeski Big Air at the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympic Games in Livigno, Italy on Monday, February 16, 2026. Photo by Darren Calabrese/COC *MANDATORY CREDIT*

READ: Olympic Games have ‘surpassed my dreams’ says golden Oldham

Naomi Urness was also in the final and finished a very impressive sixth in her first Olympic Games, totalling 168.75 for her two best runs.

Speed Skating – Short Track

Courtney Sarault won her third medal of Milano Cortina 2026, taking silver in the women’s 1000m. She is just the second Canadian woman to three medals in short track speed skating at one Olympic Games, following teammate Kim Boutin who did it at PyeongChang 2018.

READ: Courtney Sarault ‘really proud’ of third medal at Milano Cortina 2026

Team Canada’s Courtney Sarault celebrates with members of her team after winning a silver medal in women’s 1000m Short Track Speed Skating at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan, Italy on Monday, February 16, 2026. Photo by Leah Hennel/COC *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Florence Brunelle finished second in the B final to place seventh overall. Boutin was eliminated in the quarterfinals to rank 11th overall/

The Canadian quartet of William Dandjinou, Steven Dubois, Félix Roussel, and Maxime Laoun won their semifinal to advance to the A final of the men’s 5000m relay on Friday.

Dandjinou, Dubois, and Laoun also each won their heats in the men’s 500m to move onto the quarterfinals of that event on Wednesday.

Hockey

Marie-Philip Poulin scored twice to lead Canada to a 2-1 win over Switzerland in the semifinals of the women’s hockey tournament, securing a spot in Thursday’s gold medal game where they will face the United States.

Team Canada’s Marie-Philip Poulin celebrates her goal with Sophie Jaques and Renata Fast against Switzerland in their women’s Ice Hockey Semifinals match the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympic Games in Milan, Italy on Monday, February 16, 2026. Photo by Leah Hennel/COC *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Poulin now has 20 goals in her Olympic career, surpassing Hayley Wickenheiser for the most all-time. Canada is now 5-1 overall at Milano Cortina 2026, with their lone loss coming against the United States. The Canadians will try and get some revenge on the undefeated Americans in the gold medal match.

READ: Poulin pushes Team Canada into women’s hockey gold medal game

Figure Skating

Surpassing all expectations by appearing in the final flight of the pairs free skate, Lia Pereira and Trennt Michaud finished eighth overall. After a surprising third place finish in the short program, they had a couple of errors in the free skate, earning 125.06 for a total of 199.66.

Lia Pereira and Trent Michaud compete in the Pairs Free Program at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games held in Milan, Italy on Monday, February 17. Photo by Danielle Earl/COC *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Meanwhile, Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps bounced back from their unfortunate fall in the short program and moved up to finish 11th overall with a total score of 192.61.

READ: Pairs end with disappointing, but encouraging result for two Canadian finalists

Curling

It was a two-win day for Team Homan, who started off with a 10-5 victory over China to snap their three-game losing streak. They then defeated Japan 9-6 to boost their record to 3-3.

READ: Two-win day keeps Team Homan in playoff hunt in women’s curling

In between, Team Jacobs earned an easy 8-2 win over Czechia to improve their record to 5-1.

READ: Team Jacobs continues steady march towards Milano Cortina 2026 playoffs

Bobsleigh

Melissa Lotholz was the top Canadian in the women’s monobob event, finishing sixth with a four-run combined time of 3:59.24. Cynthia Appiah had a rough third run, dropping her down the standings, but came back with the fifth-fastest time in the final run to move up to 13th overall with a total time of 4:01.13.

Team Canada’s Melissa Lotholz competes in the Bobsleigh Women’s Monobob heats at the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympic Games in Cortina, Italy on Monday, February 16, 2026. Photo by Candice Ward/COC *MANDATORY CREDIT*

READ: Bobsledder Melissa Lothoz keeps on learning at the Olympic Winter Games

After the first two runs of the two-man event, Taylor Austin and Shaq Murray-Lawrence are the top Canadian sled, sitting in 15th place with combined time of 1:52.25. Jay Dearborn and Mike Evelyn O’Higgins are in 22nd place with a combined time of 1:53.33.