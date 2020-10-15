Getting to know Canada’s winter sport athletes

How well do you know some of Team Canada’s winter sport athletes?

As we bundle up for the upcoming winter season, let’s take the time to know who Team Canada athletes are outside of the field of play. Are they songwriters in their spare time? Cooking up new recipes in the kitchen? Or maybe they have another interesting hobby?

Every Friday, we’ll be adding a new athlete to this list that you can follow on social media. If you do, in no time you’ll be an expert on Canadian athletes and ready to cheer them on as they compete on the international stage during the upcoming months.

Son of one of Canada’s most famed alpine skiers, Crazy Canuck Ken Read, it is no surprise that Erik joined the world of skiing at age two and entered his first race at age six. Erik achieved his own career highlight during his FIS World Championship debut in 2015. He was a member of the underdog Canadian squad that defeated some of the most skilled skiers in the world to win silver in the team event!

In his Olympic debut at PyeongChang 2018, Erik was the top-ranked Canadian in the men’s giant slalom, finishing 11th. He made his World Cup debut in January 2011 in Schladming, Switzerland and will be kicking off the 2020-2021 World Cup season on October 18th in Sölden, Austria. His interests outside of skiing include hiking and mountain biking.

