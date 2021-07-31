Team Canada at Tokyo 2020: Day 9

Andre De Grasse is ready to sprint to the 100m podium, sailor Sarah Douglas has history in sight, Jennifer Abel goes for medal number two in Tokyo, and Shallon Olsen can vault into the history books.

You can check out the official schedule of Canadians competing today at the bottom of this page and read on for the details of what you’ll want to be watching for in each sport.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Competition Schedule and Results

Swimming

On the final day of swimming at Tokyo 2020, Canada will be competing in the finals of the women’s and men’s 4x100m medley relays.

Canada was the fastest qualifier for the women’s final as the quartet of Taylor Ruck (backstroke), Sydney Pickrem (breaststroke), Maggie Mac Neil (butterfly), and Kayla Sanchez (freestyle) out touched the United States in the heats by 0.01 of a second. Canada’s lineup for the final will be confirmed closer to the start of the event. Kylie Masse, Pickrem, Mac Neil, and Penny Oleksiak set the national record in winning bronze in the event at the 2019 FINA World Championships.

Canadian swimmers Kylie Masse, left, and Taylor Ruck react after heat one in the Women’s 100m Backstroke during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Sunday, July 25, 2021. Photo by Darren Calabrese/COC

READ: Oleksiak sets herself apart, but she’s not done yet in Tokyo

The quartet of Markus Thormeyer (backstroke), Gabe Mastromatteo (breaststroke), Joshua Liendo (butterfly) and Yuri Kisil (freestyle) finished with the ninth-fastest timein the heats but were advanced into the final when Brazil was disqualified.

Athletics

The headline event of the day is the final of the men’s 100m, which will be preceded earlier in the night by the semifinals. Andre De Grasse heads into the semis with the fastest time from the heats after running 9.91 seconds, just 0.01 off his personal best despite not powering all the way through the finish.

The evening session will also include the final of the men’s high jump with Django Lovett as well as the semifinals of the men’s 800m with Marco Arop. In that event, the top two in each of the three heats plus the next two fastest advance to the final.

Canadian sprinter Andre de Grasse competes in the first round of the Men’s 100m heats during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Saturday, July 31, 2021. Photo by Darren Calabrese/COC

READ: Composed De Grasse fastest in 100m heats at Tokyo 2020

The morning session will include the qualification rounds for the women’s hammer throw with Camryn Rogers and Jillian Weir and the women’s long jump with Christabel Nettey. It will also have the first-round heats of the women’s 3000m steeplechase with Geneviève Lalonde, Regan Yee, and Alycia Butterworth. The top three in each of the three heats and the next six fastest advance to the final.

Sailing

Sarah Douglas has a chance to make some history. No Canadian woman has ever won an Olympic medal in sailing. She finished the opening 10-race series of the Laser Radial in fourth place to qualify for the Medal Race. She is the first Canadian to ever compete in the 10-boat Medal Race in the Laser Radial. She is just three points behind third place entering the Medal Race, in which the points for each placement are doubled.

Photo courtesy: Sailing Energy/World Sailing

Tom Ramshaw will be competing in the final two races of the Finn opening series. He is currently in 12th place, six points out of the top 10.

Diving

Jennifer Abel will be looking for her second medal of Tokyo 2020 as she competes in the final of the women’s 3m springboard. She has been consistent thus far, advancing from the preliminary round and then the semifinal in third place, behind only the Chinese divers Shi Tingmao and Wang Han.

Artistic Gymnastics

Shallon Olsen is competing in her second straight Olympic vault final. She is the number three qualifier for the eight-woman final, following the withdrawal of American Simone Biles. No Canadian woman has ever won an Olympic medal in artistic gymnastics, with Canada’s only medal in the sport being Kyle Shewfelt’s floor exercise gold at Athens 2004. Olsen won silver on the vault at the 2018 World Championships.

Canadian gymnast Shallon Olsen competes in the vault discipline during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Sunday, July 25, 2021. Photo by Leah Hennel/COC

Golf

Corey Conners and Mackenzie Hughes both enter the final round of the men’s tournament tied for 17th at seven-under par, five strokes back of a podium position.

Wrestling

Reigning Olympic champion Erica Wiebe starts her campaign in the women’s 76kg event with the 1/8 finals. She’ll look to progress to the semifinals throughout the day.

READ: Erica Wiebe’s journey from “random person” to Olympic champion

Beach Volleyball

Heather Bansley and Brandie Wilkerson play their Round of 16 match against Americans Kelly Claes and Sarah Sponcil, ranked third in the world.

Canadian beach volleyball players Heather Bansley and Brandie Wilkerson celebrate against Ana Gallay and Fernanda Pereyra during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Photo by Darren Calabrese/COC

Basketball

Team Canada plays its final game of the round robin against Spain. Ranked third in the world, Spain is 2-0 in the Olympic tournament while fourth-ranked Canada is 1-1. After the preliminary round, the top eight teams across all three groups will advance to the quarterfinals.

Kia Nurse #5 of Team Canada plays the ball against Serbia during the preliminary round during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Monday, July 26, 2021. Photo by Leah Hennel/COC *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Volleyball

Team Canada’s final round robin game is against Poland, who bring in a 3-1 record while Canada is 2-2. Canada is already assured of being among the top four teams in the pool and will advance to the quarterfinals.

Water Polo

The final round robin game for Team Canada is against the Netherlands, who have a 2-1 record while Canada is 1-2. The top four teams in the group will advance to the quarterfinal and Canada is holding onto that fourth spot ahead of 0-3 South Africa.

Team Canada Head Coach David Paradelo talks with players during preliminary play against Australia at Tatsumi Water Polo Centre during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on July 24, 2021. Photo by Darren Calabrese/COC *MANDATORY CREDIT*

READ: Team Canada gets first women’s water polo win of Tokyo 2020

Equestrian

The second phase of the individual eventing event for Colleen Loach and Qorry Blue D’Argouges will be the cross-country. They are in 42nd place after the dressage.

Fencing

The Canadian men will start their day by taking on Germany in the Table of 16 in the men’s team foil event.

LIMA, Peru – Marc-Antoine Blais Belanger of Canada competes during the men’s individual epée at the Lima 2019 Pan American Games on August 05, 2019. Photo by Christopher Morris/COC

Weightlifting

Kristel Ngarlem competes in Group B of the women’s 76kg event.