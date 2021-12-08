Mark Blinch/COC

Decathlon champ Damian Warner named Canada’s Athlete of the Year

You can add one more award to Damian Warner’s trophy case for 2021.

The World’s Greatest Athlete is now Canada’s Athlete of the Year.

A few months after becoming the first Canadian to win Olympic decathlon gold, Warner has been voted as our country’s best athlete by a distinguished committee of 35 men and women from across the country with diverse backgrounds in sports media.

There were so many Team Canada athletes in contention for the year-end honour after their outstanding performances at Tokyo 2020. But what Warner did over his two days of competition this past summer could not be ignored.

Canadian Damian Warner competes in the Men’s Decathlon 110m Hurdles heats during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Thursday, August 05, 2021. Photo by Darren Calabrese/COC

Excelling at 10 different athletics disciplines, Warner became the first decathlete to break the 9000-point mark while winning Olympic gold and just the fourth to do it all-time.

Warner led the Olympic decathlon from start to finish, beginning with a world decathlon best time of 10.12 seconds in the 100m. He then broke a 25-year-old Olympic decathlon best mark with his 8.24m leap in the long jump. He also posted an Olympic decathlon best time (13.46s) in the 110m hurdles and achieved a personal best 4.90m in the pole vault. That was all key to him earning an overall total of 9018 points.

Warner was ultimately selected to be Team Canada’s Closing Ceremony flag bearer at Tokyo 2020.

Canadian Damian Warner competes in the Men’s Decathlon Long Jump heats during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Wednesday, August 04, 2021. Photo by Stephen Hosier/COC

Though the Olympic gold medal brought Warner lots of glory, he had another memorable moment in May when he won his record sixth Hypo-Meeting in Götzis, Austria. In his first decathlon since winning bronze at the 2019 World Championships, Warner hit 8995 points on the strength of world decathlon bests in the long jump (8.28m) and 110m hurdles (13.36s). Despite not being a long jump specialist, Warner now owns the Canadian record in the event.

His performances are even more remarkable when you consider how he was forced to train in 2020-21 because of pandemic-related restrictions. Rather than attending intensive, focused training camps over the winter, he was in an old, unheated hockey arena in his hometown of London, Ontario where he and his coaching team created a makeshift setup for training his 10 different running, jumping and throwing events.

Just informed Damian Warner he was this year’s Lou Marsh winner. His response? “It just caps off an incredible year.” Congrats! — Damien Cox (@DamoSpin) December 8, 2021

Warner is the first track and field athlete to be named Canada’s Athlete of the Year since Donovan Bailey in 1996, following his double gold performance at the Olympics in Atlanta.

There were two rounds of voting for Canada’s Athlete of the Year. A general nomination round allowed committee members to make their case for any athlete they felt worthy of the title of Canada’s Athlete of the Year. A vote whittled that long list down to a short list after which more discussion took place before the final vote on the winner.

Other finalists included: Olympic 200m champion Andre De Grasse; one of last year’s winners, soccer phenom Alphonso Davies; Olympic champion soccer goaltender Stephanie Labbé; Olympic 100m butterfly champion Maggie Mac Neil; Toronto Blue Jays superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr; and Edmonton Oilers captain and NHL MVP Connor McDavid.