COC/Leah Hennel

By the Numbers: Team Canada success at Beijing 2022

Team Canada’s 215 athletes did us all proud with their performances at Beijing 2022.

The 26 medals won ranked Canada fourth among all countries. That total tied with Vancouver 2010 as Canada’s second-best medal haul ever at an Olympic Winter Games.

Here are some other fun numbers from the past 16 days or so in Beijing:

98 – Years since a North American ski jumper won an Olympic medal before Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes, Alexandria Loutitt, Matthew Soukup and Abigail Strate captured bronze in the Olympic debut of the mixed team event for Canada’s first ever Olympic ski jumping medal

Team Canada ski jumpers Alexandria Loutitt, Matthew Soukup, Abigail Strate and Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes celebrate after winning the bronze medal in the mixed team event during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Monday, February 07, 2022. Photo by Mark Blinch/COC

68 – Top eight finishes achieved by Team Canada athletes

59 – Team Canada athletes heading home with medals in their pockets

57 – Goals scored by Team Canada, the most ever in one Olympic women’s hockey tournament

31 – First-time Olympic medallists on Team Canada

18 – Points scored by Sarah Nurse in the women’s hockey tournament, setting the record for a single Olympic Games

Canada’s Brad Gushue, right, looks at a bronze medal with teammate Mark Nichols by his side, after winning the bronze for the men’s curling at the Beijing Winter Olympics Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Beijing. Gushue and Nichols won the gold medal in the 2006 Turin Olympics. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

16 – Years between Olympic medals for curlers Brad Gushue and Mark Nichols, who won gold at Turin 2006 and bronze at Beijing 2022

14 – Winter Olympic sports in which Canada has won Olympic medals all time, tying the United States for the most among all countries

8 – Fourth place finishes by Team Canada athletes

Charles Hamelin jumps in the air, celebrating his six Olympic medals with his relay teammates, February 17, 2022 PHOTO: Greg Kolz/Speed Skating Canada

6 – Career Olympic medals owned by short track speed skater Charles Hamelin, tying him as Canada’s most decorated Winter Olympian, after winning gold with the men’s 5000m relay

7.013 – Track start record in seconds set by Tristan Walker and Justin Snith in the doubles luge competition at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre

4 – Double medallists among Team Canada athletes: Ivanie Blondin (long track speed skating), Eliot Grondin (snowboard), Meryeta O’Dine (snowboard), Max Parrot (snowboard)

4 – Olympic gold medal hockey games in which Marie-Philip Poulin has scored, the first player to ever do so

Team Canada snowboarders Eliot Grondin and Meryeta Odine celebrate after winning bronze in the mixed teams snowboard cross event during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Saturday, February 12, 2022. Photo by Leah Hennel/COC

4 – Medals won in new Olympic events: women’s monobob bronze, mixed team ski jumping bronze, mixed team aerials bronze, mixed team snowboard cross bronze

3 – Consecutive bronze medals won by Mark McMorris in men’s snowboard slopestyle, the first athlete to win three straight bronze medals in one event at the Olympic Winter Games

3 – With her gold in the team pursuit, speed skater Valérie Maltais became the third athlete in the world to ever win Olympic medals in long track and short track

Gold medal winner Team Canada celebrates during a medal ceremony for the speedskating women’s team pursuit at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

2 – Triple medallists among Team Canada athletes: Isabelle Weidemann (long track speed skating) and Steven Dubois (short track speed skating)

2 – Double podiums by Team Canada athletes: Max Parrot and Mark McMorris in men’s snowboard slopestyle and Cassie Sharpe and Rachael Karker in women’s ski halfpipe

1 – Olympic record set, courtesy of Ivanie Blondin, Valérie Maltais and Isabelle Weidemann who won team pursuit gold in 2:53.44