Day 14: What to watch with Team Canada at Paris 2024

Paris 2024 is about to hit the two week mark, but Team Canada shows no signs of slowing down! Here’s what you don’t want to miss on Day 14.

Team Canada Athletes Competing Today

Beach Volleyball

Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson are guaranteed to add a medal to Team Canada’s total count as they will play in the gold medal match of the Paris 2024 women’s beach volleyball tournament. Team Canada will take to the sand at the Eiffel Tower Stadium at 10:30 p.m. local time / 4:30 p.m. ET. They’ll be facing the World No. 1s, Ana Patricia and Duda of Brazil.

Team Canada’s Melissa Humana-Paredes, right, and Brandie Wilkerson celebrate their semifinal win in beach volleyball at the 2024 Paris Olympics Games in France on Thursday, August 8, 2024. Photo by Mark Blinch/COC

Athletics

Track and field action kicks off at 10:00 a.m. local / 4:00 a.m. ET. There’s more relay action on the track for Team Canada on Day 14, with the Canadian women’s 4x400m team competing in the first round of competition.

Reigning world champion Marco Arop will compete in the men’s 800m semifinal. Mariam Abdul-Rashid will compete in the semifinal of the women’s 100m hurdles.

In the evening session, beginning at 7:00 p.m. local / 1:00 p.m. ET, Sarah Mitton will go for gold in the women’s shot put. Mitton posted the furthest throw in qualification and owns the longest throw in the world this year.

Team Canada’s men’s and women’s 4x100m relay teams will also be in the medal mix, as both will race in the finals.

Team Canada’s men’s 4×100 relay team competes in heats at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France on Thursday, August 8, 2024. Photo by Mark Blinch/COC

Canoe Sprint

Katie Vincent and Sloan Mackenzie will compete in the semifinal of the women’s C-2 500m. The duo set an Olympic record time in their first round heat to get the bye past the quarterfinals.

Courtney Stott and Natalie Davison will race in the semifinal of the women’s K-2 500m. Pierre-Luc Poulin and Simon McTavish will compete in the semis of the men’s K-2 500m.

Connor Fitzpatrick will race in the semifinals of the men’s C-1 1000m.

Competition begins at 10:30 a.m. local / 4:30 a.m. ET. For all of these events, the podium will be decided by the end of the session, with the women’s C-2 500m final kicking off the medal races at 12:50 p.m. local / 6:50 a.m. ET.

Paris 2024 Competition Schedule

Artistic Swimming

Audrey Lamothe and Jacqueline Simoneau will take to the pool for their duet technical routine. Competition begins at 7:30 p.m. local / 1:30 p.m. ET.

Team Canada’s artistic swimming team competes in team acrobatic routine at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France on Wednesday, August 7, 2024. Photo by Kevin Light/COC

Diving

Rylan Wiens and Nathan Zsombor-Murray start the quest to add to their hardware collection as they compete in the men’s 10m platform preliminary round, starting at 10:00 a.m. local / 4:00 a.m. ET.

Wiens and Zsombor-Murray secured a bronze medal for Canada in the men’s 10m synchro earlier at Paris 2024.

Team Canada’s Nathan Zsombor-Murray and Rylan Wiens compete in Diving – Men’s Synchronized 10m Platform final during the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France on Monday, July 29, 2024. Photo by Mark Blinch/COC

Track Cycling

Action at the velodrome will get going at 2:00 p.m. local / 8:00 a.m. ET as Lauriane Genest and Kelsey Mitchell will compete in the qualifying rounds of the women’s sprint event. That event will progress as far as the 1/16 finals on Friday.

In the evening session, beginning at 6:00 p.m. local / 12:00 p.m. ET, Maggie Coles-Lyster and Ariane Bonhomme will take on the women’s madison.

Wrestling

Hannah Taylor and Alex Moore were pulled into the repechage brackets of the women’s 57kg and men’s freestyle 86kg events, respectively, keeping their hopes of a podium finish alive.

Ana Godinez Gonzalez will take on France’s Ameline Douarre in the women’s freestyle 62kg 1/8 final. Amar Dhesi will face Zhiwei Deng of China in the men’s 125kg 1/8 final. Wrestling competition begins at 11:00 a.m. local / 5:00 a.m. ET.

Golf

It’s the third round of the women’s event. Alena Sharp and Brooke Henderson both enter the day tied for 29th.

Weightlifting

Boady Santavy will compete in the men’s 89 kg class. Competition begins at 3:00 p.m. local / 9:00 a.m. ET.