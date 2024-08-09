Day 14: What Team Canada did at Paris 2024

If you’re Canadian, you gotta love Friday nights in France!

It was a race to remember as Team Canada had the Stade de France buzzing with their stunning win in the men’s 4x100m relay. But they weren’t the only medals of the day! Katie Vincent and Sloan Mackenzie paddled to bronze in the women’s C-2 500m and Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson smashed their way to silver in the women’s beach volleyball tournament.

Athletics

It was an absolutely electric night at Stade de France as Team Canada’s men’s 4x100m relay team tore up the purple track to take the gold medal. A little bit of rain couldn’t slow down Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake, Brendon Rodney and Andre De Grasse as they ran 37.50 to top the podium.

De Grasse, who served as one of Team Canada’s flag bearers for the Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony, anchored the team. This gold medal marks De Grasse’s seventh Olympic medal, tying him with swimmer Penny Oleksiak for Canada’s most decorated Olympian of all time.

Team Canada’s men’s 4×100 relay team pose after winning gold at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France on Friday, August 9, 2024. Photo by Mark Blinch/COC

It was a tough night for Sarah Mitton, who entered the women’s shot put final as the favourite, but was unable to put up a big enough number and was eliminated after the third throw, finishing 12th. .

Team Canada’s women’s 4x100m team of Sade McCreath, Jacqueline Madogo, Marie-Eloise Leclair and Audrey Leduc raced to sixth place, running 42.69.

Earlier in the day, Team Canada’s women’s 4x400m relay team of Zoe Sherar, Aiyanna Stiverne, Lauren Gale and Kyra Constantine secured their spot in the final with a fourth place finish in their first round heat. Team Canada raced to a time of 3:25.77.

Marco Arop booked his spot in the men’s 800m final with a win in his semifinal heat. The Canadian is the reigning world champion in the event.

Mariam Abdul-Rashid ran a personal best time of 12.60 in the women’s 100m hurdles semifinal. She will not advance to the final.

Beach Volleyball

Team Canada made history on the sand with Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson winning Canada’s first Olympic medal in women’s beach volleyball.

The duo captured silver, falling in three sets to the top-ranked team of Ana Patrícia Silva Ramos and Eduarda “Duda” Santos Lisboa of Brazil. The Brazilians won a back-and-forth first set, winning 26-24, but the Canadians stormed back in the second to win 21-12.

Team Canada’s Brandie Wilkerson, left, and Melissa Humana-Paredes pose with their silver medal in beach volleyball at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France on Friday, August 9, 2024. Photo by Leah Hennel/COC

Brazil took an early lead in the third set and carried that momentum throughout, taking it 15-10 to win gold.

This is Canada’s second ever medal in beach volleyball. John Child and Mark Heese won a bronze medal on the men’s side at Atlanta 1996.

Canoe Sprint

Katie Vincent and Sloan Mackenzie paddled their way to a bronze medal in the women’s C-2 500m in a tight race that saw the Canadians end up in a photo finish with the Ukrainian boat that took silver. Vincent and MacKenzie paddled to a final time of 1:54.36, missing out on second place by 0.06.

Courtney Stott and Natalie Davison finished seventh in the B final of the women’s K-2 500m to take 15th overall. In the men’s K-2 500m, Pierre Luc Poulin and Simon McTavish finished second in the B final to take 10th overall.

Connor Fitzpatrick finished sixth in the B final of the men’s C-1 1000m to place 14th overall.

Team Canada’s Sloan Mackenzie, left, and Katie Vincent win the bronze medal in women’s canoe double 500m sprint at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France on Friday, August 9, 2024. Photo by Kevin Light/COC

Diving

Rylan Wiens and Nathan Zsombor-Murray are both through to the semifinal of the men’s 10m platform after strong performances in the preliminary round. Wiens posted the third highest score in the prelims, while Zsombor-Murray took the 10th spot. The Canadians won a bronze in the 10m synchro event earlier in the Games.

“Mentally, I just get rid of all the bronze medal stuff that I had in my room,” Wiens said after the preliminary round. “You know, packed it away to bring home, and pretty much reset after two days after that, and came in like it’s a new competition. A whole new event.”

Team Canada’s Rylan Wiens, left, and Nathan Zsombor-Murray celebrate their bronze medal in Diving – Men’s Synchronized 10m Platform during the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France on Monday, July 29, 2024. Photo by Mark Blinch/COC

Artistic Swimming

Audrey Lamothe and Jacqueline Simoneau finished 15th in the first half of the duet event, the technical routine. They’ll be back for the free routine on Friday.

Track Cycling

Kelsey Mitchell booked her spot in the 1/8 finals of the women’s sprint after taking a trip through the repechage round. Mitchell is the reigning Olympic champion in the event. Lauriane Genest lost in her heat of the 1/16 finals repechage and will advance no further.

Maggie Coles-Lyster and Ariane Bonhomme finished 15th in the women’s madison. This is the first time Canada has qualified for the event.

Wrestling

Hannah Taylor defeated Luisa Elizabeth Valverde Melendres of Ecuador in her repechage match of the women’s freestyle 57kg class to move onto a bronze medal match, in which she was defeated by Helen Maroulis of the USA.

Ana Godinez Gonzalez was victorious over France’s Ameline Douarre in the 1/8 final of the women’s freestyle 62kg class, but then fell to Sakura Motoki in the quarterfinals. She’ll be back in a repechage on Friday.

Amar Dhesi was victorious over Zhiwei Deng in the men’s freestyle 125kg 1/8 final, but then fell to Amir Hossein Zare of Iran. He also has a second life in Friday’s repechage.

Alex Moore was defeated by Javrail Shapiev of Uzbekistan in the men’s freestyle 86kg repechage.

Team Canada’s Hannah Fay Taylor competes in women’s freestyle 57kg repechage wrestling at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France on Friday, August 9, 2024. Photo by Candice Ward/COC

Golf

Canada needed a big day at Le Golf National and Brooke Henderson delivered, posting a 5-under 67 to climb 16 spots into a tie for 13th heading into Saturday’s final round. She’ll start the day seven strokes back of the lead shared by Lydia Ko of New Zealand and Morgane Metraux of Switzerland.

Alena Sharp carded a 5-over-par 78, closing the day with a share of 44th place at 8 over par for the tournament.

Sharp will tee off in the grouping at 9:55 a.m. local / 3:55 a.m. ET, followed by Henderson’s group at 11:55 a.m. / 5:55 a.m. ET.

Brooke Henderson – SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, FRANCE – AUGUST 09: Brooke Henderson of Team Canada on the 12th hole during the third round of the 2024 Paris Olympics at Le Golf National on August 9, 2024. (Photo by Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR/IGF)

Weightlifting

Boady Santavy did not finish the competition in the men’s 89kg weightlifting class after failing to register a lift in the clean and jerk.