Team Canada edged by USA at women’s world hockey championship

Team Canada fell to Team USA 2-1 on Sunday in a highly anticipated Group A showdown at the IIHF Women’s World Championship, taking place in České Budějovice, Czechia.

An energetic crowd of 5,538 filled the arena to watch two of the world’s top teams face off in a fast-paced and hard-fought contest. Goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens saw her second straight start for Canada after blanking Switzerland 4-0. The Americans outshot Canada 28-19.

Both goaltenders were tested early. Desbiens turned back Team USA one minute into regulation, while American goaltender Aerin Frankel turned aside Blayre Turnbull on an odd-man rush.

Shortly after the game’s first penalty to Emma Maltais for an illegal hit expired, Team USA opened the scoring. Midway through the first period, the Americans floated a point over Desbiens’ left shoulder to take a 1-0 lead. Canada responded with increased intensity—Sarah Fillier found Sarah Nurse streaking to the net, but Frankel denied her in tight.

Late in the frame, the U.S. nearly doubled its lead on a 2-on-1, but Desbiens scooped up the puck with her glove. The Americans led 12-6 in shots through the opening 20 minutes.

In the second period, with under eight minutes remaining, Megan Keller doubled the American lead. Keller picked up the puck in the neutral zone and powered into the high slot to make it 2-0. Tempers rose as the period wound down, including Renata Fast slamming American Laila Edwards to the ice behind the U.S. goal line. After Canada failed to convert on a power play with Britta Curl off for tripping, Laura Stacey had an opportunity when she broke in solo with just over a minute before the buzzer. However, Frankel didn’t flinch.

The Canadians finally broke through 6:50 into the third period. After being stopped earlier, Stacey made good on a breakaway opportunity, this time replying for Canada. Marie-Philip Poulin threaded a perfect feed up the ice and Stacey turned on the jets, bursting past the defence and sliding the puck five-hole to cut the U.S. lead in half.

Despite the momentum and a determined final push, Canada couldn’t find the equalizer, dropping their first game of the tournament. An effective late forecheck by the Americans prevented Canada from getting Desbiens out for the sixth attacker until less than 40 seconds remained in regulation play. Stacey got one more chance in tight, but couldn’t convert.

Poulin is the tournament’s current points leader, tallying six points, one goal and five assists.

In the first 23 world championships, Team Canada has faced off against Team USA in the final a total of 22 times. With 13 world titles to its name, Team Canada has the better track record.

Team Canada launched its title defence on Thursday with a decisive 5-0 win over Finland. Team Canada debuts were a major storyline of the game, with Jennifer Gardiner making quite an impression with two goals and one assist in her first world championship appearance. In goal, Kristen Campbell made the most of her first world championship start in net for Team Canada, turning away every shot.

Less than 18 hours later, Team Canada was back in action, blanking Switzerland 4-0 on Friday. Micah Zandee-Hart opened the scoring in the first period, burying a rebound. In the second, Natalie Spooner, Laura Stacey and Daryl Watts all struck within a rapid three-minute stretch, pulling the game firmly out of reach.

Fans were thrilled to see a healthy Ann-Renée Desbiens return to the crease against Switzerland. The top-ranked PWHL goaltender suffered an injury while playing for the Montreal Victoire ahead of the tournament. Desbiens looked to be in strong form, shutting out the Swiss offence.

Team Canada’s next preliminary round matchup is set for Monday, April 14, as they take on host nation Czechia. The puck will drop at 1:00pm ET.