Team Canada’s alpine skiing and ski cross athletes named for Milano Cortina 2026

Team Canada has added 20 skiers to the roster for the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games.

That includes 13 athletes (eight women and five men) who will compete in alpine skiing and seven athletes (three women and four men) who will compete in ski cross.

Alpine Skiing

James (Jack) Crawford will make his third Olympic appearance as a member of the men’s alpine team. The bronze medallist from Beijing 2022 in the men’s alpine combined has six career FIS World Cup podiums, including a victory in men’s downhill at the renowned Kitzbuehel stop in 2025. In 2023, Crawford won the gold medal in the men’s super-G at the FIS Alpine World Ski Championships. Earlier that season he finished second in the men’s World Cup downhill in Bormio, the same venue where the Olympic men’s alpine events will take place.

Team Canada alpine skier James Crawford wins bronze in the men’s combined event during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Thursday, February 10, 2022. Photo by Darren Calabrese/COC

Cameron Alexander will make his Olympic debut. With five downhill podiums on the World Cup circuit, including two in Bormio, and a bronze medal from the 2023 FIS Alpine World Ski Championships in the men’s downhill, Alexander is looking to make his mark at the Games.



Brodie Seger will make his second Olympic appearance, this time joined by younger brother Riley Seger, who will make his Olympic debut. Also competing at his first Olympic Games is Jeffrey Read, who will extend a family legacy begun by father Ken Read, two-time Olympian and one of the famed Crazy Canucks, and continued by brother Erik, who competed at PyeongChang 2018 and Beijing 2022.



On the women’s alpine team, the veterans of the team are Laurence St-Germain and Valérie Grenier, who will make their third Olympic appearances. St-Germain won gold in women’s slalom at the 2023 FIS Alpine World Ski Championships. Grenier finished third on home snow at the Mont-Tremblant stop of the World Cup circuit in December—her first World Cup podium after recovering from substantial injury. In 2024, Grenier finished third in the women’s downhill in Cortina d’Ampezzo, the Olympic venue for women’s alpine skiing for Milano Cortina 2026.

Valerie Grenier of Canada celebrates a third place finish in the women’s World Cup giant slalom in Mont Tremblant, Que., Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Kiki Alexander, Justine Lamontagne, and Britt Richardson will make their Olympic debuts, while Cassidy Gray, Ali Nullmeyer, and Amelia Smart will race in their second Olympic Winter Games.

”I’m super excited to be going to my first Olympic Games. It’s been a dream for as long as I can remember to participate in the Olympics.” said Justine Lamontagne. “I’ve always loved sport and my first real sport memories are from the 2010 Games in Vancouver. I’m very excited and very proud to participate in my first Games.”

Ski Cross

An experienced and highly successful group of ski cross athletes heads to Milano Cortina 2026 with great confidence based on their World Cup performances over the last few years.

Marielle Thompson is set to compete at her fourth Olympic Winter Games. She won gold in her Olympic debut at Sochi 2014 and kept Team Canada’s podium streak in women’s ski cross alive with her silver medal at Beijing 2022. This past weekend, she earned her 74th career World Cup podium, which ranks her second all-time in ski cross. Thompson returned to competition in December after undergoing surgery for a knee injury in March.

Team Canada’s Marielle Thompson wins a silver medal in the women’s ski cross event during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Thursday, February 17, 2022. Photo by Darren Calabrese/COC

Also competing at her fourth Olympic Games will be PyeongChang 2018 silver medallist Brittany Phelan, who won the small final to place fifth overall at Beijing 2022. The 34-year-old has 20 career World Cup podiums. Hannah Schmidt will compete in her second straight Games. She was also a small finalist at Beijing 2022 where she finished seventh overall. She’s earned nine World Cup podiums in her career.

On the men’s side, Reece Howden is a three-time Crystal Globe winner (2021, 2023, 2025) for finishing atop the World Cup standings. The 27-year-old leads the rankings again this season after reaching the podium in the last five World Cup races. That includes a string of three victories in December and another win this past weekend in Veysonnaz, Switzerland. He’ll make his second straight Olympic appearance.

Reece Howden of Team Canada takes 1st place, Kevin Drury of Team Canada takes 3rd place during the FIS Ski Cross World Cup on March 14, 2025 in Craigleith, Canada. (Photo by Eric Bolte/Agence Zoom)

Ready to compete at his third Olympic Winter Games is 37-year-old Kevin Drury. He just missed the podium at PyeongChang 2018 where he finished fourth in the big final. After several seasons impacted by injuries, he returned to fine form last season, earning five World Cup podiums after a nearly three-year drought. This past December, he earned his first World Cup victory since February 2020 for his 19th career World Cup podium. He was the Crystal Globe winner in 2019-20, a season after he won bronze at the FIS World Championships.

“I’m incredibly honoured to represent Canada in a third Olympics,” said Drury. “Really excited to finish my career with the opportunity to win a medal. For the first timer Olympians, my advice is to try to take it all in, to have fun and to enjoy the experience. It’s a once in a lifetime moment, though I guess in my case it’s three in a lifetime which I still can’t believe.“

Jared Schmidt, who has reached six World Cup podiums in his career, joins sister Hannah for a second straight Olympic appearance. In December 2023, they became the first siblings to win World Cup ski cross races on the same day. Gavin Rowell, who was world junior silver medallist in 2019, will be making his Olympic debut after competing at his first senior FIS World Championships last year.

Canada has won an impressive 12 Olympic medals in alpine skiing and seven in ski cross. Team Canada has won at least one medal in women’s ski cross in every Olympic Winter Games since the discipline debuted at Vancouver 2010.

Men’s alpine skiing will take place February 7-16 (Days 1-10) at the Stelvio Ski Centre in Bormio, while women’s alpine skiing will take place February 8-18 (Days 2-12) at the Tofane Alpine Skiing Centre in Cortina. Ski cross will take place February 20 and 21 (Days 14 and 15) at the Livigno Snow Park in Livigno.

Team Canada Alpine Skiing and Ski Cross Athletes at Milano Cortina 2026:

Alpine – Men

Cameron Alexander (North Vancouver, B.C.)

James (Jack) Crawford (Toronto, Ont.)

Jeffrey Read (Canmore, Alta.)

Brodie Seger (North Vancouver, B.C.)

Riley Seger (North Vancouver, B.C.)

Alpine – Women

Kiara (Kiki) Alexander (Cochrane, Alta.)

Cassidy Gray (Invermere, B.C.)

Valérie Grenier (St-Isidore, Ont.)

Justine Lamontagne (St. Ferréol-les-Neiges, Que.)

Ali Nullmeyer (Toronto, Ont.)

Britt Richardson (Canmore, Alta.)

Amelia Smart (Invermere, B.C.)

Laurence St-Germain (Saint-Ferréol-les-Neiges, Que.)



Ski Cross – Men

Kevin Drury (Toronto, Ont.)

Reece Howden (Chilliwack, B.C.)

Gavin Rowell (Prince George, B.C.)

Jared Schmidt (Ottawa, Ont.)



Ski Cross – Women

Brittany Phelan (Mont-Tremblant, Que.)

Hannah Schmidt (Ottawa, Ont.)

Marielle Thompson (Whistler, B.C.)