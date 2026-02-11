Day 6: What to watch with Team Canada at Milano Cortina 2026

Day 6 is set up to be a busy day for Team Canada. It includes the start of the women’s curling tournament, the first game for the Canadian men’s hockey team, and some big medal potentials in men’s moguls, men’s snowboard cross and speed skating—both short track and long track!

Here’s a look at what you won’t want to miss.

Alpine Skiing

The women’s super-G starts at 5:30 a.m. ET. Valérie Grenier will be wearing bib No. 25 while Cassidy Gray will be 34th out of the gate.

Cross-Country Skiing

The women’s 10km free begins at 7:00 a.m. ET. Racing for Canada are Sonjaa Schmidt, Liliane Gagnon, Katherine Stewart-Jones, and Alison Mackie. This is an interval start race, with skiers leaving the start every 30 seconds.

Team Canada’s Katherine Stewart Jones competes in the women’s 10km + 10km skiathlon at the Tesero Cross Country stadium during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Italy on Thursday, February 05, 2026. Photo by Dave Holland/COC *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Curling

The women’s tournament gets underway at 3:05 a.m. ET. In the first draw, Team Canada—skip Rachel Homan, third Tracy Fleury, second Emma Miskew, lead Sarah Wilkes, and alternate Rachelle Brown–-will take on Denmark. Team Homan are the two-time reigning world champions.

Freestyle Skiing

Mikaël Kingsbury will go for his fourth straight Olympic medal in men’s moguls. Before the final, there is a second qualification round at 4:00 a.m. ET. Elliot Vaillancourt will compete in that, aiming for a top-10 finish to join Kingsbury and Julien Viel, who both advanced directly to the first final round from Tuesday’s first qualification round.

There will be 20 men in the first final round at 6:15 a.m. ET, from which the top eight will advance to the second final round where medals will be up for grabs.

Team Canada’s Mikael Kingsbury warms up before competing in freestyle ski moguls qualification at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Italy on Tuesday, February 10, 2026. Photo by Mark Blinch/COC

Hockey

There are two Team Canada hockey games on the schedule. First at 8:30 a.m. ET, the Canadian women will take on Finland, a game that had been rescheduled from Day -1 because of an outbreak of illness among the Finnish team.

At 10:40 a.m. ET, the Canadian men will play their first game in Milan, taking on Czechia.

Skeleton

The skeleton competition will begin with the first two runs of the men’s event, starting at 3:30 a.m. ET. It will mark the Olympic debut of Josip Brusic.

Snowboard

Men’s snowboard cross starts the day, beginning with the seeding runs. Eliot Grondin, Evan Bichon, and Liam Moffatt are looking for good spots in the elimination rounds, beginning with the ⅛ finals at 7:45 a.m. ET. The race for the medals will go around 8:56 a.m. ET.

Then at 1:30 p.m. ET is the finals for women’s halfpipe, featuring Elizabeth Hosking. The 12 riders will all do three runs with only their best score counting towards the final ranking.

Speed Skating – Long Track

The women’s 5000m will get started at 10:30 a.m. ET. Laura Hall will skate in the first pairing. Isabelle Weidemann will be in the fifth of sixth pairings. Weidemann won silver in this event at Beijing 2022 and is coming off a fifth-place finish in the 3000m.

Team Canada’s Isabelle Weidemann competes in Women’s 3000m Speed Skating at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Italy on Saturday, February 07, 2026. Photo by Leah Hennel/COC *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Speed Skating – Short Track

It could be a big day in short track speed skating with the women’s 500m and men’s 1000m on tap. In both events, the day will begin with the quarterfinals, with skaters looking to advance to the semifinals and then the A finals which will determine the medals.

The competition session begins at 2:15 p.m. ET, with the A finals starting at 3:36 p.m. ET.

Courtney Sarault, Florence Brunelle and Kim Boutin will race in the women’s 500m while William Dandjinou and Félix Roussel are in the men’s 1000m.