Day 10: What to watch with Team Canada at Milano Cortina 2026

Day 10 at Milano Cortina 2026 will see the Canadian women’s hockey team look to secure their spot in the gold medal game.

Plus, Megan Oldham goes for her second freestyle skiing medal of the Games, Lia Pereira & Trennt Michaud are in medal contention heading into the pairs free skate, and expect more excitement in short track speed skating.

Here’s a look at what you won’t want to miss.

Bobsleigh

The last two runs in women’s monobob will start at 1:00 p.m. ET. Melissa Lotholz is the top Canadian pilot after the first two runs, sitting in eighth place with a time of 2:00.22, leaving her 0.79 back of a podium position. Cynthia Appiah is in 10th place, 0.07 behind Lotholz.

Earlier in the day, the two-man event will get started with the first two runs beginning at 4:00 a.m. ET. Jay Dearborn and Mike Evelyn O’Higgins form one Canadian tandem, with Taylor Austin and Shaq Murray-Lawrence racing in the other Canadian sled.

Cynthia Appiah takes part in a training session before competing in women’s monobob at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Italy on Thursday, February 12, 2026. Photo by Candice Ward/COC

Curling

It’s a three-game day for Canadian curling fans. Coming off a day off, Team Homan will look to right the ship after dropping their last three matches. They’ll face 2-2 China at 3:05 a.m. ET and then 1-4 Japan at 1:05 p.m. ET.

In between, Team Jacobs will take their 4-1 record into a meeting with 0-5 Czechia at 8:05 a.m. ET.

Figure Skating

The pairs free skate will begin at 2:00 p.m. ET. Lia Pereira and Trennt Michaud are in third place after the short program, in which they scored a personal best 74.60 points. They’ll perform at 4:28 p.m. ET.

After a tough fluke fall on the dismount of their lift in the short program, Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps are in 14th place with 66.04 points. They’ll skate at 2:23 p.m. ET.

Team Canada’s Lia Pereira and Trennt Michaud skate in the Pairs Short Program at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Italy on Sunday, February 15, 2026. Photo by Leah Hennel/COC

Freestyle Skiing

Megan Oldham is seeking her second medal of Milano Cortina 2026 in the women’s big air final, which starts at 1:30 p.m. ET. Oldham topped the standings in the qualification round. Joining her in the final is Naomi Urness.

There are three runs in the final, with each skier having their two best scores added together for the final results.

Hockey

It’s semifinal day in women’s hockey. Team Canada takes on Switzerland at 3:10 p.m. ET. The other semi sees Team USA play Sweden at 10:40 a.m. ET.

Short Track Speed Skating

It’s an exciting day in short track with the quarterfinals, semifinals, and finals of the women’s 1000m on tap. Kim Boutin, Florence Brunelle, and Courtney Sarault will all look to advance through the rounds to get into the race for the medals. They’ll start racing at 5:00 a.m. ET.

Team Canada’s Florence Brunelle and Courtney Sarualt compete in Short Track Women’s 3000m Relay semi-finals at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Italy on Saturday, February 14, 2026. Photo by Leah Hennel/COC

The session also includes the heats of the men’s 500m at 5:17 a.m. ET. William Dandjinou, Steven Dubois, and Maxime Laoun will race to move on to Wednesday’s quarterfinals.

At 6:06 a.m. ET are the semifinals of the men’s 5000m relay. Canada’s starting quartet has not yet been named.