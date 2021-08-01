Team Canada at Tokyo 2020: Day 10

Team Canada is set for a soccer semifinal showdown with cross-border rival Team USA, Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes take the next step towards their podium goals, and Danielle Lappage is ready to write her new Olympic story.

We also start to see some new sports on the schedule for Team Canada as we head fully into week two of Tokyo 2020.

You can check out the official schedule of Canadians who are competing today at the bottom of this page and read on for the details of what you’ll want to be watching for in each sport.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Competition Schedule and Results

GET THE TEAM CANADA APP

Soccer

The most anticipated event of the day for Canadian fans will likely be Team Canada’s semifinal against the United States. A win would guarantee the women’s soccer team will reach the Olympic podium for the third straight Games. Both teams won their quarterfinals in a penalty shootout.

Canada’s players celebrate winning 4-3 in a penalty shootout against Brazil during a women’s quarterfinal soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Rifu, Japan. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

READ: Canada looks to exorcise ghosts of London 2012 vs USA

Athletics

The morning session will include the first-round heats of the women’s 1500m featuring sisters Gabriela DeBues-Stafford and Lucia Stafford as well as Natalia Hawthorn. The top six in each of the three heats plus the next six fastest will advance to the semifinals. Crystal Emmanuel will race in the heats of the women’s 200m, looking to advance into the semifinals that will take place later that night. The top three in each heat plus the next three fastest will move on.

Canadian runner Sage Watson competes in the Women’s 400m Hurdles first round heats during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Saturday, July 31, 2021. Photo by Mark Blinch/COC

The nighttime session will also include the semifinals for the women’s 400m hurdles with Sage Watson. The first two in each heat plus the next two fastest will get to race for the medals. Matt Hughes and John Gay will be racing in the final of the men’s 3000m steeplechase. Andrea Seccafien heads to the start line for the final of the women’s 5000m. Alysha Newman and Anicka Newell will compete in the qualification round of women’s pole vault.

Beach Volleyball

A day after compatriots Heather Bansley and Brandie Wilkerson won their Round of 16 match, Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes will look to do the same against Liliana and Elsa of Spain, ranked 18th in the world. The two Canadian teams are on the same side of the bracket, setting up a potential semifinal showdown a few days from now.

Canadian beach volleyball player Sarah Pavan spikes against Germany during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on July 25, 2021. COC/Handout Dave Holland

READ: Two beach volleyball duos set to serve for Team Canada at Tokyo 2020

Wrestling

After rupturing a hamstring in the warmup for her first Olympic match five years ago, Danielle Lappage is looking for a much different outcome as she returns to the Olympic mat in the 68kg weight class. Her day starts with the 1/8 final and could go as far as the semifinals.

Canoe/Kayak Sprint

The canoe/kayak sprint regatta gets underway with four events, each with heats and quarterfinals on Day 10. The women’s K-1 200m will include Andreanne Langlois and Michelle Russell. Roland Varga and Connor Fitzpatrick will hit the waterfor the men’s C-2 1000m. Simon McTavish will compete in the men’s K-1 1000m and finally Alanna Bray-Lougheed and Madeline Schmidt will team up in the women’s K-2 500m. The goal is to finish top two in a heat to advance straight into a semifinal and skip the extra race in the quarterfinals.

Track Cycling

On the first day of track cycling at the Izu Velodrome, Canada’s women’s and men’s team pursuits will take to the track. In their qualifying rounds, teams are timed against the clock to set up the first round head-to-head showdowns. On Day 10, the men just have qualifying while the women will have qualifying and the first round.

Equestrian

It is the last day of competition for Colleen Loach and Qorry Blue D’Argouges as eventing concludes with the jumping final.

Canada’s Colleen Loach, riding Qorry Blue d’Argouges, competes during the equestrian eventing dressage at Equestrian Park at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Artistic Swimming

Artistic swimming begins with Jacqueline Simoneau and Claudia Holzner competing in the duet free preliminary. This is the first of three phases in the duet event.

Diving

It’s time for Cedric Fofana to compete in the preliminary round of the men’s 3m springboard. The top 18 divers will advance to the next-day semifinals.

Sailing

Jacob Saunders and Oliver Bone will finish competing in the men’s 470 with the last two races of the opening series.