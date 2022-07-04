Photo by Mark Blinch/COC

Canada to kick off qualifying tournament for FIFA Women’s World Cup and Paris 2024

Canada’s quest to repeat as Olympic champions in women’s soccer begins this month with a qualification tournament in Monterrey, Mexico.

The Concacaf W Championship runs July 4-18 and features eight teams from North and Central America and the Caribbean. It serves as the qualifying tournament for both the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup and the women’s soccer competition at Paris 2024.

Canada is in Group B alongside Costa Rica, Panama and Trinidad & Tobago. Group A features the USA, Mexico, Jamaica and Haiti. The top two teams from each group earn automatic spots in next year’s World Cup, while the third-place finishers will also have a shot via the intercontinental playoffs.

Canada’s Jessie Fleming, 17, celebrates scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot during a women’s semifinal soccer match against United States at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Kashima, Japan. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

As for Olympic qualification, the winner of the Concacaf W Championship is guaranteed a spot in Paris. The second- and third-place teams will go head-to-head in September 2023 for the region’s other available Olympic spot.

Why the disparity? The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup will be the biggest ever, featuring 32 teams. The Olympic women’s soccer tournament, on the other hand, has included just 12 teams ever since Beijing 2008.

The Concacaf W Championship has gone by different names and served different functions in its 10 previous incarnations. But one point of consistency has been Canadian success: Canada has reached the final seven times and won twice (1998, 2010).

Building on the Tokyo momentum

This time out, Canada boasts a 23-player roster that includes 18 members of the squad that won gold at Tokyo 2020. Christine Sinclair, Ashley Lawrence, Jessie Fleming, Kadeisha Buchanan, Janine Beckie, Quinn and other key contributors will all be there.

The most notable exception is goalkeeper Stephanie Labbé, who played her last match in April before retiring, as she had announced a few months earlier. That leaves 26-year-old Kailen Sheridan as Canada’s presumptive No. 1 in net. Sheridan started one match at Tokyo 2020, a 2-1 win over Chile in the group stage.

Canada, ranked No. 6 in the world, are favoured to win their group, although they were held in check in a 0-0 draw against Korea Republic (ranked No. 18) in their send-off match in Toronto on June 26.

“The important thing will be what we learned from the game because now it’s about the rhythm and flow, cleaning up our partnerships and our play in the final third,” said head coach Bev Priestman.

“We are frustrated, but at the same time we can’t expect the world when we’re putting in the work now that will come to fruition in July. This was part of our learning curve going in the Concacaf W Championship by playing a very organized opponent.”

Canada opens the tournament against Trinidad & Tobago (ranked No. 76) on July 5, followed by matches against Panama (No. 57) on July 8 and Costa Rica (No. 37) on July 11.

The semifinals take place on July 14, while the final and the third-place match are scheduled for July 18.