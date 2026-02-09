Day 4: What to watch with Team Canada at Milano Cortina 2026

Day 4 at Milano Cortina 2026 brings the start of short track speed skating, an exciting new event in alpine skiing, and a big cross border rivalry game in women’s hockey.

Here’s a look at what you won’t want to miss.

Alpine Skiing

It’s time for a new event on the Olympic program, the women’s team combined. The event starts with one team member doing a downhill run at 4:30 a.m. ET and then their teammate doing a slalom run at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Canada will have two teams entered: Valérie Grenier racing the downhill with Laurence St-Germain racing slalom, and Cassidy Gray racing downhill with Ali Nullmeyer racing slalom.

Team Canada’s Valerie Grenier competes in alpine skiing women’s downhill at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Cortina, Italy on Sunday, February 08, 2026. Photo by Candice Ward/COC

Biathlon

The men’s 20km individual event starts at 7:30 a.m. ET. Racing for Canada are Adam Runnalls, Zachary Connelly, Jasper Fleming, and Logan Pletz.

Cross-Country Skiing

The women’s and men’s sprints will get underway with the qualification rounds starting at 3:15 a.m. ET. The quarterfinals will follow at 5:45 a.m. ET, then the semifinals at 6:55 a.m. ET before the finals at 7:24 a.m. ET.

Olivia Bouffard-Nesbitt, Sonjaa Schmidt, Alison Mackie, and Jasmine Drolet will start for Canada in the women’s event.

Xavier McKeever, Antoine Cyr, Tom Stephen, and Rémi Drolet will suit up for the men’s event.

Figure Skating

The men’s singles short program starts at 12:30 p.m. ET. Stephen Gogolev skates second in the second flight. The top 24 will advance to the free skate.

Team Canada’s Stephen Gogolev competes in theTeam Event Men Short Program at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Italy on Saturday, February 07, 2026. Photo by Danielle Earl/COC

Freestyle Skiing

Mikaël Kingsbury competes for the first time in the first qualification round of men’s moguls at 5:15 a.m. ET, along with Elliot Vaillancourt and Julien Viel.

The top 10 athletes will advance directly to the final, while everyone else will compete in the second qualification round on Thursday.

Then at 8:15 a.m. ET it’s the first qualification round for women’s moguls featuring Maïa Schwinghammer, Laurianne Desmarais-Gilbert, Ashley Koehler, and Jessica Linton. Those not finishing in the top 10 will compete in the second qualification round on Wednesday.

Hockey

A huge game in the women’s preliminary round as Team Canada will take on Team USA at 2:10 p.m. ET.

Luge

The last two runs of women’s singles start at 11:00 a.m. ET. Trinity Ellis and Embyr-Lee Susko sit 15th and 17th, respectively, after the first two runs.

Team Canada’s Trinity Ellis during women’s luge training at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Cortina on Saturday, February 07, 2026. Photo by Candice Ward/COC

Short Track Speed Skating

The first medal event in short track speed skating is the mixed relay. It will start with the quarterfinals at 5:59 a.m. ET, then the semifinals at 6:34 a.m. ET and the finals at 7:03 a.m. ET. Canada will start their run for the podium in quarterfinal 3 against teams from China, Beligum, and Kazakhstan.

The day will begin, though, with the heats of the women’s 500m at 4:30 a.m. ET and the heats of the men’s 1000m at 5:10 a.m. ET.

Competing for Canada in the women’s 500m are Courtney Sarault, Kim Boutin, and Florence Brunelle. Starting in the men’s 1000m are Steven Dubois, William Dandjinou, and Félix Roussel.