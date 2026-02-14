Day 9: What to watch with Team Canada at Milano Cortina 2026

It’s no lazy Sunday for Team Canada at Milano Cortina 2026.

Mikaël Kingsbury goes for his second medal of the Games, in the new Olympic event of dual moguls. There’s also the Olympic debut of women’s large hill ski jumping in which Abigail Strate had podium hopes and the pairs figure skating short program will see the first Olympic appearance of Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps.

Here’s a look at what’s happening.

Alpine Skiing

Four Canadians are entered in the women’s giant slalom, which will have the first run go at 4:00 a.m. ET.

Valérie Grenier will be ninth out of the start gate, followed by Britt Richardson wearing bib No. 15. Cassidy Gray starts 34th and then Justine Lamontagne goes 42nd. The second run will get underway at 7:30 a.m. ET with final results based on the two-run total times.

Team Canada’s Laurence St-Germain celebrates with Valerie Grenier after her run in Slalom during the Women’s Team Combined at the Milano at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Italy on Tuesday, February 10, 2026. Photo by Candice Ward/COC

Biathlon

Four Canadians have qualified for the pursuit races, based on their top-60 performances in their respective sprint events. Athletes will start in the order and time interval of their finishes in the sprints, essentially pursuing the winners of those events.

At 5:15 a.m ET, Adam Runnalls, Zachary Connelly, and Logan Pletz will compete in the men’s 12.5km pursuit. Runnalls starts 31st, Connelly 48th, and Pletz 55th.

Then at 8:45 a.m. ET is the women’s 10km pursuit. Benita Peiffer will start 56th.

Bobsleigh

Bobsleigh competition will get underway with the women’s monobob, the first heat at 4:00 a.m. ET followed by the second heat at 5:50 a.m. ET.

Melissa Lotholz and Cynthia Appiah are the two Canadian pilots entered. There will be two more heats on Monday.

Cynthia Appiah takes part in a training session before competing in women’s monobob at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Italy on Thursday, February 12, 2026. Photo by Candice Ward/COC *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Cross-Country Skiing

The men’s 4×7.5km relay will begin at 6:00 a.m. ET. Xavier McKeever, Antoine Cyr, Rémi Drolet, and Tom Stephen will race for Canada. This is a new distance at the Olympic Games as the men’s relay was previously 4x10km, but distances of all cross-country skiing events have been equalized across genders.

Curling

Only one game on the schedule for Canadian curlers. Team Jacobs will look to get back to their winning ways against China after dropping their first game of the tournament on Saturday.

Team Canada’s Brad Jacobs competes against Switzerland in round ronin curling at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Italy on Saturday, February 14, 2026. Photo by Candice Ward/COC

Figure Skating

Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps will make their anticipated Olympic debut in the pairs short program. The duo missed the team event earlier in the Games after Stellato-Dudek sustained an injury in a training accident at home in Montreal.

The competition begins at 1:45 p.m. ET. First up for Canada will be Lia Pereira and Trennt Michaud who skated admirably in both programs during the team event. They’ll perform at 3:13 p.m. ET. Stellato-Dudek and Deschamps will be on the ice at 4:14 p.m. ET.

Only the top 16 pairs will advance to the free skate.

Freestyle Skiing

After his silver medal in the single moguls, Mikaël Kingsbury has his sights set on gold in the first Olympic men’s dual moguls event. He’ll be joined in the 1/16 finals starting at 4:30 a.m. ET by Julien Viel and Elliot Vaillancourt. They’ll look to progress through the rounds, with the finals set to go at 5:46 a.m. ET.

Team Canada’s Mikaël Kingsbury celebrates after his run in freestyle ski moguls finals 2 at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Italy on Thursday, February 12, 2026. Photo by Darren Calabrese/COC

Then at 1:30 p.m. ET is the qualification round for men’s big air. The 12 men will advance to the final, based on their best two of three runs.

Hockey

Team Canada plays its last preliminary round game in the men’s tournament, taking on France at 10:40 a.m. ET.

Skeleton

Jane Channell and Josip Brusic will be Canada’s entry in the inaugural Olympic mixed team skeleton event at noon ET. Channell will go down the track first, followed by Brusic, each doing just one run.

Ski Jumping

Abigail Strate and Nicole Maurer will compete in the Olympic debut of the women’s large hill event. These are the first Games at which there are two individual ski jumping events for women.

Team Canada’s Nicole Maurer competes in women’s normal hill ski jumping at the Predazzo Ski Jumping Centre during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Italy on Thursday, February 05, 2026. Photo by Dave Holland/COC

“Everyone’s really excited because we’ve been jumping the large hill for years now (at World Cups and world championships), so it’s not like the event is a challenge,” said Strate, who has earned five of her six World Cup podiums this season in large hill events.

The first round goes at 12:45 p.m. ET from which the top 30 will move on to the final round at 1:57 p.m. ET.

Snowboard

Eliot Grondin and Audrey McManiman will join forces for the mixed team snowboard cross event, which gets going with the quarterfinals at 7:45 a.m. ET. Should they advance, the finals would start at 8:35 a.m. ET. Grondin has already won silver in men’s snowboard at these Games.

With bad weather in the forecast, the qualification rounds for slopestyle have been moved up a day.

The men will be on course at 4:15 a.m. ET. Mark McMorris is ready to start his quest for his third straight Olympic medal in the event after missing the big air event following a crash in training. He, Cameron Spalding, Eli Bouchard, and Francis Jobin will look to be among the top 12 advancing to the final.

Canada’s Mark McMorris talks to reporters following men’s snowboard slopestyle practice at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Livigno, Italy, Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

The women will go at 8:15 a.m. ET, with Laurie Blouin and Juliette Pelchat competing for Canada. As with the men, everyone will do two runs with the best one counting.

Speed Skating – Long Track

The women’s 500m starts at 11:03 a.m. ET. Brooklyn McDougall is in the fifth pairing, Carolina Hiller-Donnelly is in the seventh pairing, and after her fifth place finish in the 1000m, Béatrice Lamarche will race in the ninth of 15 pairings.