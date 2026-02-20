Day 15: What to watch with Team Canada at Milano Cortina 2026

We’re in the final weekend of action at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games.

The penultimate day features gold and bronze medal matches for Canadian curling teams, plus what should be some exciting competitions in men’s ski cross, women’s ski halfpipe, and mass start speed skating.

Here’s a look at what you won’t want to miss:

Bobsleigh

The two-woman event will conclude with heats three and four at 1:00 p.m. ET and 3:05 p.m. ET. After the first two runs, Melissa Lotholz and Kelsey Mitchell are the top Canadian sled in seventh place with a combined time of 1:54.93, which has them 0.77 back of the podium. First-time Olympians Bianca Ribi and Skylar Sieben sit 11th with a two-run time of 1:55.12. Cynthia Appiah and Dawn Richardson Wilson are in 14th place with a time of 1:55.34.

Team Canadas Jay Dearborn and Mike Evelyn compete in Bobsleigh 2-man heats at the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympic Games in Cortina, Italy on Tuesday, February 17, 2026. Photo by Candice Ward/COC *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Before that, the four-man competition will begin with heat one at 4:00 a.m. ET and heat two at 5:57 a.m. ET. Taylor Austin will pilot a sled pushed by Keaton Bruggeling, Mike Evelyn O’Higgins, and Shaq Murray-Lawrence. Jay Dearborn will drive Yohan Eskrick Parkinson, Luka Stoikos, and Mark Zanette down the track.

Cross-Country Skiing

The last men’s cross-country skiing event is the 50km mass start in classic technique, starting at 5:00 a.m. ET. Antoine Cyr and Tom Stephen are racing for Canada.

Team Canada’s Antoine Cyr competes in the men’s 10km + 10km skiathlon at the Tesero Cross Country Stadium during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Italy on Sunday, February 08, 2026. Photo by Dave Holland/COC *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Curling

There are two medal matches for Canadian curling fans to get excited about. First at 8:05 a.m. ET, Team Homan will take on the United States in the women’s bronze medal game.

READ: Jacobs chases second Olympic gold; Homan after first medal

Then at 1:05 p.m. ET, Team Jacobs will face off with Great Britain in the men’s gold medal game. Though Bruce Mouat’s team barely scraped into the playoffs, they are a formidable opponent as the reigning and two-time world champions.

Freestyle Skiing

The mixed team aerials event begins at 4:45 a.m. ET. Canada’s team of Marion Thénault, Miha Fontaine, and Lewis Irving—who won bronze in this event at Beijing 2022—will aim to be among the top four teams that will advance to the second final round at 5:45 a.m. ET.

At 1:30 p.m. ET is the women’s ski halfpipe final. Rachael Karker, Amy Fraser, and Cassie Sharpe were among the 12 qualifiers, though Sharpe’s status for the final was unconfirmed after she took a hard crash in her second qualification run. Each skier will do three runs in the final, with only their best score counting towards the final results.

Team Canada’s Rachael Karker competes in Freestyle Ski Women’s Halfpipe at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Livigno, Italy on Thursday, February 19, 2026. Photo by Mark Blinch/COC *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Ski Cross

Kevin Drury, Reece Howden, Jared Schmidt and Gavin Rowell will take to the course for the seeding run in men’s ski cross at 4:00 a.m. ET. That will put them into the heats for the ⅛ finals starting at 6:00 a.m. ET. They’ll look to progress through the rounds, with the big final for the medals set to go at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Speed Skating – Long Track

The last day of long track speed skating features the men’s and women’s mass start events.

Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu and Daniel Hall will compete in the men’s semifinals at 9:00 a.m. ET. There are two heats, with the top eight from each moving onto the final at 10:40 a.m. ET.

Valérie Maltais and Ivanie Blondin will compete in the women’s semifinals at 9:50 a.m. ET. They are also in different heats, aiming to be among the top eight in each that will advance to the final at 11:15 a.m. ET. Blondin won silver in this event at Beijing 2022.