THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Jeff McIntosh

Canadian athletes spent the weekend breaking records, winning medals, and earning their spots in PyeongChang.

Curling

READ: Lawes and Morris win mixed doubles curling trials

Kaitlyn Lawes and John Morris won the Canadian Mixed Doubles Trials and booked their ticket to PyeongChang 2018. Lawes and Morris will represent Canada in the first-ever Olympic mixed doubles curling tournament.

Cross-Country Skiing

READ: Alex Harvey makes history with bronze win

READ: Alex Harvey wins his first podium of the season

Alex Harvey became the first non-European to reach the overall podium of the Tour de Ski, winning bronze on Sunday. The day before, he earned his first podium of the season when he won bronze in the sixth stage of the Tour de Ski, the 15km classic mass start race.

Freestyle Skiing

READ: Kingsbury keeps World Cup win streak alive in Calgary

Mikaël Kingsbury extended his moguls World Cup event win streak to 11 in Calgary on Saturday. He finished with 89.55 points, ahead of Dmitriy Reikherd of Kazakhstan with 86.43 points.

In the women’s event, Justine Dufour-Lapointe earned her first World Cup podium of the season, winning bronze with 81.30 points.

Bobsleigh

READ: Justin Kripps and Alexander Kopacz win gold and break start record

READ: Humphries wins gold with George in Germany

Justin Kripps and Alexander Kopacz won gold in two-man bobsleigh at the World Cup in Altenberg, Germany. The pair held the lead on both runs and broke a fourteen-year-old start record.

Kaillie Humphries and Phylicia George also won gold on Saturday. The pair set a track record in the first run and were the fasted sled in the second run to win the event over Americans Jamie Greubel Poser and Aja Evans.

Hockey

READ: Team Canada wins 17th world junior gold

Team Canada beat Sweden 3-1 to win World Junior gold in Buffalo, New York on Friday. With 1:40 left in the game, Tyler Steenbergen scored his first goal of the tournament and the game winner. Alex Formenton scored with 40 seconds left to seal the victory for Canada.