Weekend Roundup: Team Canada celebrates winter podium performances worldwide

The countdown to Beijing 2022 continues with less than 20 days to go and Team Canada had quite an eventful weekend on snow and ice.

Mikaël Kingsbury grabbed the headlines by winning two medals in moguls, including his 100th career World Cup podium. But he was far from the only Canadian success story.

See what other podiums Canadians stood on during the last weekend for which results would count towards Olympic qualification in several sports:

Mikaël Kingsbury claimed his 100th World Cup podium after reaching the top step of the men’s moguls event in Deer Valley, Utah on Thursday. On Friday, he added a silver medal in his last World Cup competition before hitting the road for Beijing 2022.

Édouard Therriault achieved his first ever World Cup podium, capturing a bronze medal on Sunday in the slopestyle final in Font-Romeu, France. In close pursuit of the podium, teammates Teal Harle and Mark Hendrickson finished in fourth and fifth, respectively.

On Saturday at the ski cross World Cup in Nakiska, Alberta, Kris Mahler secured his first World Cup victory in over two years. Then in the women’s final, Marielle Thompson captured a silver medal. Hannah Schmidt and Tiana Gairns finished sixth and seventh, respectively.

Just the day before, Kevin Drury claimed silver in the first World Cup ski cross race of 2022. The only Canadian man to continue past the quarterfinals, the 33-year-old held second place throughout the final to clinch the medal.

It was a busy weekend at the finale at the IBSF World Cup in St. Moritz, Switzerland.

In the two-man event on Saturday, Justin Kripps and Cam Stones won silver landing them in second place in the final World Cup standings for the event. Cynthia Appiah capped off her breakout year with a bronze medal in the women’s monobob, giving her a third place finish in the overall standings. Christine de Bruin wasn’t far behind, finishing fourth overall.

On Sunday, the four-man team of Kripps, Stones, Jay Dearborn and Ryan Sommer finished their race in fifth position to lock up second spot in the overall four-man standings. In the two-woman final, de Bruin and Kristen Bujnowski finished in sixth position, followed by Appiah and Dawn Richardson Wilson in seventh. Thank ranks de Bruin fourth overall in the two-woman World Cup standings.

Mirela Rahneva propelled herself to a bronze medal in the women’s skeleton event on Friday morning at the IBSF World Cup in St. Moritz, Switzerland. Also in competition was Jane Channell who finished in seventh position.

On Thursday, Jack Crawford finished fifth in the men’s super-G in Wengen, Switzerland, ending up just 0.19 back of the podium. It is a career-best World Cup result for the skier who finished fourth in the alpine combined at the 2021 World Championships.

On Saturday, Marie-Michèle Gagnon posted her own fifth-place finish in the women’s downhill in Zauchensee, Austria. That is her first career top five in a World Cup downhill and her best placement in any World Cup since her super-G bronze last January.

Tristan Walker and Justin Snith, battled to their second top-10 finish of the World Cup season, sliding to ninth place in doubles Oberhof, Germany on Saturday. Competing for the first time together in the team relay event, Walker, Snith, Reid Watts and Makena Hodgson slid to seventh place.