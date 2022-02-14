THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Team Canada to play for Beijing 2022 women’s hockey gold

For a seventh straight Olympic Winter Games, Team Canada has earned a spot in the women’s hockey gold medal game.

Canada advanced to the championship contest with a 10-3 semifinal victory over Switzerland on Monday at Wukesong Sports Centre, improving to a perfect 6-0 at Beijing 2022.

Canada forward Jamie Lee Rattray (47) scores on Switzerland goaltender Andrea Braendli during first period women's ice hockey semifinals action Monday, February 14, 2022 at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The Canadians will face the winner of Monday’s other semifinal, which features the United States and Finland, in the gold medal game. Canada and the United States have met in five of the six gold medal matches since women’s hockey was added to the Olympic program at Nagano 1998.

The gold medal game is scheduled for Wednesday at 11:10 p.m. ET.

Captain Marie-Philip Poulin led the way for Canada in their semifinal victory, scoring twice. Claire Thompson, Jamie Lee Rattray, Blayre Turnbull, Renata Fast, Erin Ambrose, Emily Clark, Emma Maltais and Brianne Jenner added singles. Sarah Nurse had four assists and Rebecca Johnston three. Ann-Renée Desbiens made 10 saves in net.

Canada scored five goals in under four minutes in the first period. Thompson, who entered the game having already set the record for points by a defensemen in a single Olympic Games, registered her 10th point in Beijing by ripping a wrist shot off the post and past Swiss netminder Andrea Brändli at 7:16.

Rattray made it 2-0 at 8:28. An Ambrose shot was blocked in front but Rattray was able to collect the rebound and deposit the puck over a fallen Brändli. Then at 9:04, Thompson picked up her second point of the game by setting up Turnbull to extend Canada’s lead.

Brändli’s day came to an end at 9:21 after Fast redirected a Nurse pass to make it 4-0 Canada. Saskia Maurer took over Swiss goaltending duties.

Ambrose welcomed Maurer to the contest by scoring on a point shot through some traffic at 10:40.

Canada defender Claire Thompson (42) celebrates her goal against Switzerland with teammates during first period women's ice hockey semifinals action Monday, February 14, 2022 at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Switzerland got on the board at 18:37. With Micah Zandee-Hart in the box for high sticking, Lara Stalder fired a shot from the circle that beat Desbiens top corner, making it a 5-1 game after 20 minutes.

Alina Muller kept the Switzerland momentum going at 4:59 of the second period. Stalder made a nice pass ahead to Muller who beat Desbiens with a low shot to make it a 5-2 contest.

Canada responded to Muller’s goal with two of their own. At 7:52, Poulin beat Maurer with a quick shot and then at 8:03, Clark redirected a pass from Johnston and in, giving Canada a 7-2 lead.

Canada forward Marie-Philip Poulin (29) scores on Switzerland goaltender Saskia Maurer during second period women's ice hockey semifinals action Monday, February 14, 2022 at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Switzerland’s power play struck again at 9:44. Canada turned the puck over and allowed Stalder to spin and shoot in front of the net to make it 7-3. The goal was Stalder’s third against Canada in Beijing.

Poulin netted her second of the period 13:27, stripping a Swiss defenseman of the puck, cutting in front of the goal and roofing a backhand shot under the crossbar and in, giving Canada a commanding 8-3 lead after 40 minutes.

Canada made it 9-3 by scoring just 3:13 into the third period. Laura Stacey had the puck behind the net and found Maltais in front to extend the lead.

At 18:11, Jenner carried the puck into the zone and fired a slap shot from the top of the circle to make it a 10-3 final. The goal, Jenner’s ninth of the tournament, ties the record for most in a single Olympic Games.

The victory improves Canada’s record to 5-0 all-time against Switzerland at the Olympic Games. This was the second meeting between the two in Beijing with Canada posting a 12-1 win in the preliminary round.