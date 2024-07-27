Day 2: What to watch with Team Canada at Paris 2024

Team Canada got things off to a strong start on Day 1 of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, and Day 2 has more excitement in store!

Read on to find out more about when all of Team Canada’s athletes are in action on Day 2.

Team Canada Athletes Competing Today

Swimming

Swimming action will feature two sessions, with the morning session of heats running 11:00 a.m-1:00 p.m local / 5:00 a.m-7:00 a.m. EST, and the evening session of semis and finals running from 8:30 p.m.-10:15 p.m. local time / 2:30 p.m-4:15 p.m. EST.

Reigning Olympic champion Maggie Mac Neil will aim to defend her gold medal in the women’s 100m butterfly during the evening session.

During the morning session Tristan Jankovics (men’s 400m IM) will race in the heats with the aim of making the evening final. Mary-Sophie Harvey (women’s 200m freestyle), Sophie Angus (100m breaststroke), Javier Acevedo (100m backstroke) and Blake Tierney (100m backstroke) will also race in the morning heats, with the hopes of advancing to the evening’s semifinals.

READ: Returning and first-time Olympic swimmers set to make a splash at Paris 2024

Team Canada’s Maggie Mac Neil competes in women’s 100m butterfly heats during the 2024 Paris Olympics Games in France on Saturday, July 27, 2024. Photo by Mark Blinch/COC

Canoe/Kayak Slalom

Lois Betteridge will race in the semifinals of the women’s K-1 at 3:30 p.m. local time / 9:30 a.m. EST. The 12 fastest paddlers advance to the final, which will take place at 5:11 p.m. local time / 11:11 a.m. EST.

Paris 2024 Competition Schedule

Cycling – Mountain Bike

Isabella Holmgren will compete in the women’s cross-country mountain bike race. The mass start goes off at 2:10 p.m. local time / 8:10 am EST and will feature 36 riders.

Artistic Gymnastics

Women’s artistic gymnastics gets going on Day 2 at Paris 2024 at 9:30 a.m. local time / 3:30 a.m. EST. Team Canada is represented by Ellie Black, Shallon Olsen, Cassie Lee, Ava Stewart and Aurélie Tran. Gymnasts will compete on vault, uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise. Four gymnasts will compete on each apparatus, with the top three scores counting towards the team total. Results from the qualification phase of competition will impact whether athletes advance to the team, all-around, and apparatus finals.

READ: Ellie Black set to be first Canadian artistic gymnast to compete at four Olympic Games

Fencing

With the women’s foil tournament off and running, Team Canada athletes Jessica Guo, Eleanor Harvey and Yunjia Zhang will take to the piste. Competition starts at 9:30 a.m. local / 3:30 a.m. EST. Nicholas Zhang will compete in the men’s individual épée, which kicks off at 10:00 a.m. local / 4:00 a.m. EST. The tournament for each event will continue all day, with medal bouts taking place in the evening at the Grand Palais.

Eleanor Harvey of Canada faces Lee Kiefer of the United States in the Women’s Foil Individual Fencing Finals during the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games on Monday, October 30, 2023. Photo by Darren Calabrese/COC

Judo

Kelly Deguchi will get things going for Team Canada’s judokas, as the women’s -52 kg competition begins. Her first bout will be against Uta Abe of Japan at 10:00 a.m. local time / 4:00 a.m. EST. Competition will continue for the duration of the day, with the full podium being decided during the evening session.

Rowing

Canada’s last Olympic lightweight double sculls duo, Jill Moffatt and Jenny Casson, begin competition, with heats starting at 11:30 a.m. local time / 6:30 a.m. EST. After Paris 2024, the lightweight double sculls event will be retired from the Olympic programme.

READ: The last of the lightweights: Jill Moffatt and Jenny Casson set to close a chapter in Canadian Olympic rowing history this summer

Jill Moffatt and Jenny Casson react to finishing fourth in the lightweight double sculls at the 2023 World Rowing Championships qualifying the boat for Canada for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Photo: Benedict Tufnell

Beach Volleyball

Team Canada’s men’s beach volleyball team will jump into action on Day 2! Daniel Dearing and Sam Schachter will take on Team Czechia’s Ondrej Perusic and David Schweiner at 5:00 p.m. local time / 11:00 a.m. EST. Team Canada is playing in Pool E alongside Czechia, Austria and Brazil. Games will take place at a court constructed at the base of the Eiffel Tower.

Football (Soccer)

The reigning Olympic gold medallists will take on the host nation France at 9:00 p.m. local time / 3:00 p.m. EST. The Canadians are playing in Group A alongside France, New Zealand and Colombia. Team Canada won their first game of the group play stage against New Zealand on July 25, with a score of 2-1.

Paris 2024 Olympic Games Information Hub

Surfing

Over in Teahupo’o, Tahiti, Canada’s first surfing Olympian, Sanoa Dempfle-Olin, will hit the water, competing at 7:00 p.m. CET / 1:00 p.m. EST.

READ: Surfing 101 with Sanoa Dempfle-Olin

Sailing

Down in the south of France at Marseille Marina, Team Canada’s sailors are taking to the water. The sister duo Georgia and Antonia Lewin-Lafrance will race in the 49erFX class starting at 3:35 p.m. local time / 9:35 a.m. EST. Justin Barnes and Will Jones will begin their campaign in the 49er class starting at 3:45 p.m. local time / 9:45 a.m. EST.

READ: A tale of two sailing sisters en route to Paris 2024

2022 World Championship August 31st – September 5th, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada © SAILING ENERGY

Rugby Sevens

Day 2 is a double game day for Team Canada’s women’s rugby squad. They’ll take on Fiji at 5:30 p.m. local time / 11:30 a.m. EST, before turning around to play New Zealand at 9:30 p.m. local time / 3:30 p.m. EST. Team Canada is playing in Pool A alongside Fiji, New Zealand, and China.

READ: Team Canada’s women’s rugby players put their trust in one another at Paris 2024

Shooting

Tye Ikeda will compete in the men’s 10m air rifle qualification rounds at 11:15 a.m. local time / 5:15 a.m. EST. The top eight athletes in the qualification round move to the final.

Tennis

With rain wreaking havoc on the Day 1 tennis schedule, there are lots of Canadians playing on Day 2!

Félix Auger-Aliassime will start things off for Team Canada at noon local time, with his rescheduled match against Team USA’s Marcos Giron on court Simonne-Mathieu. At the same time, Bianca Andreescu will face off in her rescheduled match against Clara Tauson of Denmark on court 11.

Leylah Annie Fernandez will also play a rescheduled match against Czechia’s Karolina Muchova. They will play fourth on court 14. Milos Raonic will play against Germany’s Dominik Koepfer. They will play fifth on court 7.

Fernandez will double back for another rescheduled match, this time in the women’s doubles tournament, alongside Gaby Dabrowski. They will play against France’s Clara Burel and Varvara Gracheva, sixth on court 13.

Volleyball

Team Canada’s men’s volleyball team will take on Slovenia at 9:00 p.m. local time / 3:00 p.m. EST. Team Canada is playing in Pool A alongside Slovenia, France and Serbia. After the preliminary round robin, the top two ranked teams and two best third-ranked teams in each pool will advance to the quarterfinals.

Danny Demyanenko jumps to play the ball. Photo credit: Volleyball Canada

Table tennis

Eugene Wang will get things going for Team Canada’s table tennis players with his first match of the men’s singles tournament. Wang will take on Shunsuke Togami of Japan at 12:15 p.m. local time / 6:15 a.m. EST. Edward Ly will face Panagiotis Gionis of Greece, also in the men’s singles tournament, at 9:00 p.m. local time / 3:00 p.m. EST.

Badminton

Nyl Yakura and Adam Dong will play their second match of the men’s doubles group play against Team Malaysia at 9:20 a.m. local time. The duo dropped their first match on Day 1 with a final score of 2-0 (21-5, 21-12) to China’s Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang, the number one ranked team in the world.

Team Canada’s Nyl Yakura, right, and Adam Dong compete in group play of men’s doubles badminton against China during the 2024 Paris Olympics Games in France on Saturday, July 27, 2024. Photo by Kevin Light/COC

Equestrian

Eventing action continues on Day 2 at Versailles with individual and team cross country beginning at 10:30 a.m. local time / 4:30 a.m EST. After yesterday’s dressage test, Team Canada’s Jessica Phoenix, Karl Slezak and Michael Winter sit in 14th in the team event. Individually, Winter leads Team Canada in 42nd place, followed by Phoenix in 43rd and Slezak in 46th