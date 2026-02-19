Day 14: What to watch with Team Canada at Milano Cortina 2026

It has the potential to be a fantastic Friday for Team Canada at Milano Cortina 2026.

There’s action in women’s ski cross, men’s aerials, and men’s ski halfpipe in Livigno. A couple of Olympic medallists are on the ice again in long track speed skating. It’s the last day of competition in short track speed skating, highlighted by the men’s team racing in the 5000m relay final.

And, of course, there’s a big semifinal game in men’s hockey.

Here’s what you won’t want to miss.

Bobsleigh

The two-woman event will begin with heat 1 at noon ET and heat 2 at 1:50 p.m. ET. Canada has three sleds competing. Just like at Beijing 2022, Cynthia Appiah is joined by brakewoman Dawn Richardson Wilson. Olympic rookies Bianca Ribi and Skylar Sieben will race together. Melissa Lotholz will be pushed by dual sport Olympian, Kelsey Mitchell, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion in sprint track cycling.

Team Canadas Melissa Lotholz arrives at the finish line in the Bobsleigh Women’s Monobob heats at the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympic Games in Cortina, Italy on Monday, February 16, 2026. Photo by Candice Ward/COC

Curling

After getting into the playoffs thanks to reeling off five straight wins, Team Homan (6-3) will face Sweden (7-2) in the semifinals of the women’s tournament at 8:05 a.m ET. The Canadians—skip Rachel Homan, third Tracy Fleury, second Emma Miskew, lead Sarah Wilkes—defeated the Swedes 8-6 in their round robin matchup.

Team Canada’s Emma Miskew, Rachel Homan, Sarah Wilkes and Tracy Fleury celebrate after defeating team Korea to advance to the curling semi-finals at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Italy on Thursday, February 19, 2026. Photo by Candice Ward/COC

Freestyle Skiing

After a couple days of postponements because of adverse weather conditions, the men’s aerials event is scheduled to begin at 4:30 a.m. ET. The top six from the first qualification round will advance directly to the final while everyone else will compete in the second qualification round at 5:15 a.m. for the remaining six spots in the final. Lewis Irving, Miha Fontaine, Émile Nadeau, and Victor Primeau are Canada’s entries.

The two-round final is set to begin at 7:30 a.m. ET. The top six from the first final round (based on their best scoring of two jumps) will move onto the second final round at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Also at 4:30 a.m. ET is the qualification round for men’s ski halfpipe, which was postponed from Thursday. Andrew Longino, Brendan Mackay, and Dylan Marineau will look to be among the top 12 who will advance to the final at 1:30 p.m. ET. In qualification, it is the best of two runs that will count. In the final, it is the best of three runs that will determine the results.

Hockey

Team Canada takes on Finland in the first semifinal of the men’s hockey tournament at 10:40 a.m. ET. The winner will move on to Sunday’s gold medal game, where they will face whoever wins the second semifinal between the United States and Slovakia that will take place at 3:10 p.m ET. The semifinal losers will meet in the bronze medal game on Saturday.

Team Canada’s Connor McDavid (97) during the first period in preliminary round hockey against Team France at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Italy on Sunday, February 15, 2026. Photo by Leah Hennel/COC

Ski Cross

Women’s ski cross will begin with the seeding run at 4:00 a.m. ET. Based on their times Marielle Thompson, Brittany Phelan, and Hannah Schmidt will be placed into heats for the ⅛ finals that go at 6:00 a.m. ET. The Canadians will look to progress through the bracket, with the big final for the medals at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Speed Skating – Long Track

The women’s 1500m will get started at 10:30 a.m. ET. Béatrice Lamarche will race in the fourth pairing, Valérie Maltais is in the 10th pairing, and Ivanie Blondin will be in the 12th of 15 pairings.

Valerie Maltais and Ivanie Blondin celebrates after they compete in the Speed Skating Women’s Team Pursuit semi-finals at the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympic Games in Milan, Italy on Tuesday, February 17, 2026. Photo by Leah Hennel/COC

Speed Skating – Short Track

The last day of short track speed skating includes two medal events. Kim Boutin, Courtney Sarault, and Danaé Blais will race in the quarterfinals of the women’s 1500m at 2:15 p.m. ET, looking to advance to the semifinals and then the finals. The A final for the medals will go at 4:07 p.m. ET.

At 3:30 p.m. ET is the A final of the men’s 5000m relay. Canada’s starting quartet has not yet been named.