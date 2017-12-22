Team Canada for women’s hockey at PyeongChang 2018 revealed

We now know which players will aim to win Canada’s fifth straight Olympic gold medal in women’s hockey.

The team named today (full roster below) is led by returning veterans and infused with rookie energy. Head coach Laura Schuler is confident in the group that will compete in PyeongChang.

“It was an extremely difficult decision narrowing down our roster due to the depth of talent on our team, but we are excited to move forward with the 23 players that we’ve chosen to represent Canada at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games,” said Schuler. “These players have worked so hard to earn this moment and we are confident that they will be able to inspire and unite our country as they set their sights on a fifth-straight gold medal for Canada.”

Canada’s national women’s hockey team for the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics is introduced at Winsport’s Markin McPhail Centre in Calgary, Alberta on December 22, 2017.

Marie-Philip Poulin is no stranger to performing in the spotlight. Since scoring the gold medal winning goal in the past two Olympic Games, Poulin has won the Clarkson Cup with the Montreal Canadiennes of the CWHL and been named the CWHL MVP for two straight seasons. Poulin will be relied on as a major factor for Team Canada in PyeongChang.

RELATED: Sochi 2014: Team Canada women reflect on a gold medal game ‘for the ages’

Canada forward Marie-Philip Poulin, centre, reacts after scoring the game tying goal against the United States during third period women’s hockey final action at the Sochi 2014 Olympic Winter Games on Thursday, February 20, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Goalie Shannon Szabados has been playing professional hockey in men’s leagues for most of her career, most recently for the Fort Saskatchewan Chiefs of the Chinook Hockey League. Szabados recorded the win in both the 2010 and 2014 gold medal games for Canada and will be aiming for a repeat in February.

RELATED: Shannon Szabados hopeful for ECHL shot as she returns to pro hockey

Goalkeeper Shannon Szabados of Canada (1) blocks a shot on the goal in the first period of the game against the United States during the women’s gold medal ice hockey game at the 2014 Olympic Winter Games, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2014, in Sochi, Russia. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Meaghan Mikkelson is another player who will be walking into her third Olympic Games in PyeongChang. After breaking her hand just four days before the gold medal game at Sochi 2014, Mikkelson assisted on Canada’s opening goal on the way to winning gold.

RELATED: Meaghan Mikkelson’s journey worth everything and more

Team Canada also has a strong class of rookies that will be fun to watch.

Brigette Lacquette will make history as the first indigenous woman to play for Team Canada’s Olympic hockey team. She was part of Canada’s silver medal winning team at the 2015 and 2016 IIHF Women’s World Championships and won the Clarkson Cup with the Calgary Inferno of the CWHL in 2016.

Jillian Saulnier and Blayre Turnbull will give Nova Scotia representation in PyeongChang. Teammates in winning silver at the 2016 IIHF Women’s World Championship, Saulnier also won silver in 2015 while Turnbull was a member of the silver-winning squad in 2017. Both currently play for the Calgary Inferno of the CWHL and are looking to make an impact at their first Olympic Games in February.

United States goalie Alex Rigsby makes a save on a shot by Canada’s Jillian Saulnier in first period gold medal action at the women’s world hockey championships Monday, April 4, 2016 in Kamloops, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

RELATED: Team Canada captures silver at women’s world hockey championship

Canada has dominated Olympic women’s hockey for years, but since Sochi the Canadians have fallen to rivals Team USA in three straight IIHF Women’s World Championship finals. However, Canada has won five straight games in their most recent six game series against the Americans. Poulin was the top scorer of the series for Canada, netting four goals and one assist. Brianne Jenner and Jennifer Wakefield scored highlight-reel goals to win games three and six in overtime. Meghan Agosta, who has returned to the national team after starting her police career in Vancouver, posted two goals and three assists.

Team Canada - Women Hockey - Brianne Jenner

Team Canada’s Brianne Jenner (19) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the United States in overtime Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in St. Paul, Minn. Canada won 2-1. (Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune via AP)

RELATED: Memorable moments in the Canada-USA hockey rivalry
RELATED: Women’s hockey: The biggest rivalry in Olympic sport continues

Team Canada is scheduled to kick off its Olympic competition on February 11 and will face rivals Team USA on February 15 at 10:10pm EST. Check out the full Team Canada roster below.

Forwards:

Name Hometown Current Team
Meghan Agosta Ruthven, ON Hockey Canada
Bailey Bram Ste. Ann, MB Calgary (CWHL)
Emily Clark Saskatoon, SK University of Wisconsin (WCHA)
Mélodie Daoust Valleyfield, QC Montreal (CWHL)
Haley Irwin Thunder Bay, ON Calgary (CWHL)
Brianne Jenner Oakville, ON Calgary (CWHL)
Rebecca Johnston Sudbury, ON Calgary (CWHL)
Sarah Nurse Hamilton, ON University of Wisconsin (WCHA)
Marie-Philip Poulin Beauceville, QC Montreal (CWHL)
Jillian Saulnier Halifax, NS Calgary (CWHL)
Natalie Spooner Scarborough, ON Toronto (CWHL)
Laura Stacey Kleinburg, ON Markham (CWHL)
Blayre Turnbull Stellarton, NS Calgary (CWHL)
Jennifer Wakefield Pickering, ON Linköping HC (SWE)


Defence:

Name Hometown Current Team
Renata Fast Burlington, ON Toronto (CWHL)
Laura Fortino Hamilton, ON Markham (CWHL)
Brigette Lacquette Mallard, MB Calgary (CWHL)
Jocelyne Larocque Ste. Ann, MB Markham (CWHL)
Meaghan Mikkelson St. Albert, AB Calgary (CWHL)
Lauriane Rougeau Beaconsfield, QC Montreal (CWHL)


Goalies:

Name Hometown Current Team
Ann-Renée Desbiens La Malbaie, QC University of Wisconsin (WCHA)
Geneviève Lacasse Kingston, ON Calgary (CWHL)
Shannon Szabados Edmonton, AB Hockey Canada

 

Read Full Story

Related:

Brigette Lacquette
Emily Clark
Blayre Turnbull
Renata Fast
Mélodie Daoust
Jillian Saulnier

Trending:

Team Canada for women’s hockey at PyeongChang 2018 revealed
Team Canada men’s hockey rosters on road to PyeongChang 2018
Top 10 places to go skating
Luge Athletes Nominated to Team Canada for PyeongChang 2018
Shuttlecock and balls: The fastest moving objects in sport
Kripps wins silver in four-man bobsleigh