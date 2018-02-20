Each day olympic.ca will be posting a preview of that day’s events. Here is what’s happening on February 21, Day 12 of PyeongChang 2018.

These events will be broadcast or live streamed by CBC.

Alpine skiing

Women’s alpine skiing will continue with downhill Tuesday night. Valerie Grenier, Roni Remme and Candace Crawford will represent Canada in the event, beginning at 9:00 p.m. EST.

Bobsleigh

Women’s 2-man competition continues Wednesday morning, with the following pairs competing together: Christine de Bruin and Melissa Lotholz, Kaillie Humphries and Phylicia George, and Alysia Rissling and Heather Moyse. They will all slide in the third heat at 6:40 a.m. EST and the fourth and final heat at 8:00 a.m.

Humphries is going for a third straight gold medal, with George making her Winter Olympic debut after competing in two Olympic Summer Games as a hurdler. Rissling encouraged Moyse, who pushed Humphries at the last two Games, out of retirement last year to bring more experience to the team.

Cross-country skiing

Team Canada will compete in both the men’s and women’s team sprint free semifinals Wednesday morning. Emily Nishikawa and Dahria Beatty will compete in the women’s first semifinal at 3:00 a.m. EST, and potentially in the final at 5:00 a.m. Alex Harvey and Lenny Valjas will compete in the first men’s semifinal round at 3:50 a.m., and potentially in the final at 5:30 a.m.

Curling

At 7:05 p.m. EST on Tuesday night, Rachel Homan, Lisa Weagle, Emma Miskew and Joanne Courtney will face off against Great Britain. The women’s team will then face off against the Olympic Athletes from Russia at 6:05 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Kevin Koe, Ben Hebert, Brent Laing and Marc Kennedy will face Denmark at 12:05 a.m. EST on Wednesday morning (9:05 p.m. PST Tuesday night).

Figure skating

Women’s singles skating begins Tuesday night with the short programs. Larkyn Austman will skate at 9:21 p.m. EST, followed by Gabrielle Daleman at 10:58 p.m., and Kaetlyn Osmond at 12:01 a.m. EST on Wednesday morning (9:01 p.m. PST on Tuesday night). Daleman and Osmond have already won gold at PyeongChang in the figure skating team event.

Freestyle skiing

The men’s ski cross competition will begin on Tuesday night. At 9:30 p.m. EST, Brady Leman, Kevin Drury, Chris Del Bosco, and Dave Duncan will compete in the seeding round. Depending on their results, they may also compete in the 1/8 finals at 11:15 p.m., the quarterfinals at 11:50 p.m., the semifinals at 12:14 a.m. on Wednesday morning (9:14 p.m. PST on Tuesday night), and the finals at 12:35 a.m. (9:35 p.m. PST).

Ice hockey

The men’s ice hockey team will compete in their first play-off game Wednesday morning. Team Canada will face Finland in the quarterfinals at 7:10 a.m. EST.

Snowboard

The men’s big air qualifications will begin Tuesday night, with the Canadians jumping in various heats. Max Parrot will compete in the first heat at 7:30 p.m. EST for run one and again at 8:03 p.m. for run two. Mark McMorris, Sébastien Toutant and Tyler Nicholson will compete in the second heat. Run one will begin at 9:45 p.m., followed by run two at at 10:18 p.m. Parrot and McMorris have already earned silver and bronze medals, respectively, in the slopestyle event in PyeongChang.

Long track speed skating

Canada has advanced to the semifinals of the women’s team pursuit. Three of Ivanie Blondin, Keri Morrison, Josie Morrison and Isabelle Weidemann will compete at 6:06 a.m. EST on Wednesday morning. Depending on their result, they will either race for bronze at 7:52am or gold at 7:58am.