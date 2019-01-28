Peter Morning/Red Bull Content Pool

Team Canada put on a show at the X Games in Aspen, Colorado and put down impressive performances all over the world.

Check out the results from the weekend.

X Games

Team Canada won a huge seven medals at the 2019 X Games in Aspen, Colorado. On the weekend, Mark McMorris took snowboard slopestyle gold and big air silver and Alex Beaulieu-Marchand won two silvers in ski slopestyle and big air. On Thursday, Laurie Blouin won snowboard big air gold in her first-ever X Games appearance and Cassie Sharpe shared the ski halfpipe podium with Rachael Karker.

Freestyle Skiing

🥇 à la maison! Il y a rien de mieux🙏🏼 Merci @MontTremblant !!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/cz6FRi0a20 — Mikael Kingsbury (@MikaelKingsbury) January 27, 2019

Mikaël Kingsbury and Justine Dufour-Lapointe took advantage of competing at home in Mont Tremblant, Quebec to land on the podium at the moguls World Cup. Kingsbury won his 54th World Cup gold and Dufour-Lapointe scored her first podium finish of the season. Chloé Dufour-Lapointe finished just off the podium in fourth place.

Farther away from home in Seiser Alm, Italy, two young Canadians won their first-career World Cup medals. 20-year-old Max Moffat took gold in ski slopestyle and 18-year-old Megan Oldham won slopestyle silver on her first World Cup tour.

Alpine Skiing

Watch @Lemanracing pushing the crowd @BlueMtnVillage by delivering the victory on home-soil in tonight´s big men´s final of the Audi FIS Ski Cross World Cup. #fisfreestyle #skicross pic.twitter.com/mV681ohF5M — FISfreestyle (@FISfreestyle) January 26, 2019

Two ski cross Olympic champions scored World Cup medals in front of an excited home crowd in Blue Mountain, Ontario on Saturday. Brady Leman secured his first World Cup win of the season and Marielle Thompson took silver for her fourth medal this season. Canada’s Brittany Phelan finished just off the podium in fourth place, falling in the big final.

Snowboard

Top 3 ladies at FIS Snowboard slopestyle World Cup @seiseralm (from left) 2nd VOIGT Brooke (CAN) 1st DERUNGS Isabel (SUI) 3rd BAIRD Jasmine (CAN) #fissnowboard #seiseralmlegends pic.twitter.com/gLAqL9VqUQ — fissnowboard (@fissnowboard) January 26, 2019

Team Canada scored a double podium in snowboard slopestyle at the Seiser Alm World Cup in Italy. Brooke Voigt and Jasmine Baird won silver and bronze, respectively.

Tennis

CHAMPION! 🏆 Bianca Andreescu claims the biggest title of her career at the @WTA 125K in at the Newport Beach @OracleChallngrs. She fights back to defeat Jessica Pegula 0-6, 6-4, 6-2. And guess what? She’s the new Canadian No. 1. Congrats, @Bandreescu_ ! #BiancaRising pic.twitter.com/2esJMlsKtH — Tennis Canada (@TennisCanada) January 27, 2019

Bianca Andreescu won the biggest title of her career at the Newport Beach Oracle Challenger Series on Sunday. In the final, she came back from a first set loss to beat American Jessica Pegula 0-6, 6-4, 6-2. 18-year-old Andreescu claimed the first Grand Slam win of her career earlier this month when she advanced to the second round of the Australian Open.

Hockey

Canadian Olympians Rebecca Johnston and Renata Fast joined Team USA athletes, Kendall Coyne Schofield and Brianna Decker, at the NHL All Star weekend in San Jose, California. The athletes were invited to demonstrate each of the skills that the NHL players competed in on Friday night. Coyne Schofield also became the first woman to compete in an NHL All Star event when Arizona Coyotes player Nathan MacKinnon withdrew from the fastest skater competition. She clocked a time of 14.346 seconds.