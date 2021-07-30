Team Canada at Tokyo 2020: Day 8

Kylie Masse swam to her second medal of Tokyo 2020, Jennifer Abel finishes top-three in the 3m springboard semifinals, and Andre De Grasse starts his run towards the 100m podium.

You can check out the official schedule of Canadians competing today at the bottom of this page and read on for the details of what you’ll want to be watching for in each sport.

Swimming

There was only one session on the penultimate day of competition in the pool, but it featured Canada winning a fifth medal in the pool as Kylie Masse claimed her second backstroke silver as she finished second in the 200m backstroke. She broke her own national record by almost half a second. Taylor Ruck was also swimming in her first individual Olympic final and finished sixth.

Canada’s Kylie Masse celebrates a silver medal in the women’s 200m backstroke final during the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

READ: Masse picks perfect time to peak in the 200m backstroke

In his Olympic comeback, Brent Hayden swam in the semifinals of the men’s 50m freestyle but did not advance to the final after finishing in a tie for ninth overall.

Athletics

The second day of track and field will see Andre De Grasse competing at the Olympic Stadium in the first round of the men’s 100m along with Bismark Boateng and Gavin Smellie. The evening session also features Khamica Bingham and Crystal Emmanuel racing in the semifinals of the women’s 100m. The first two finishers in each of the three heats as well as the next two fastest times will advance to the final taking place later in the night.

Sage Watson got the day started in the women’s 400m hurdles, racing to a fourth place finish in her heat to book her ticket to the semifinal. Noelle Montcalm finished with a season-best time of 55.85 but will not advance. The morning session also included the first round of the men’s 800m with Marco Arop and Brandon McBride. Arop won his heat to move on to the semifinals while McBride had some difficulties and will not advance.

Archery

Crispin Duenas competed in the 1/8 elimination round of the men’s individual recurve event against Florian Unruh of Germany. Duenas was able to take one set, but his opponent ultimately prevailed, winning six set points to two.

Boxing

Tammara Thibeault fought in a 75kg quarterfinal against Nouchka Fontijn of the Netherlands. A win would have guaranteed her a medal, a first for Canadian women’s Olympic boxing, but she lost 5-0 and will not have a semifinal bout.

Diving

Canadian diver Jennifer Abel competes in the Women’s 3m Springboard semifinals during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Saturday, July 31, 2021. Photo by Leah Hennel/COC

Jennifer Abel and Pamela Ware competed in the semifinals of the women’s 3m springboard event, looking to be among the top 12 that advance to the final. Abel scored 341.40 on her five dives to finish third behind two Chinese divers, Shi Tingmao (371.45) and Wang Han (346.85). Ware had an unfortunate miss on her final dive that dropped her down to 18th place.

Weightlifting

Boady Santavy comes to Tokyo ranked fifth in the men’s 96kg event in the IWF Absolute Ranking as he aims to become Canada’s second weightlifting medallist of Tokyo 2020, following the newly crowned Olympic champion Maude Charron.

Triathlon

Canada was represented in the Olympic debut of the mixed team relay by Joanna Brown, Amelie Kretz, Matthew Sharpe and Alexis Lepage, who subbed in for Tyler Mislawchuk after he suffered an achilles injury during the individual event. The format of this event saw each team member complete a 300m swim, a 6.8km (two lap) bike and then a 2km (two lap) run before handing off. The Canadians finished 15th.

Golf

Through three rounds of play, Corey Conners and Mackenzie Hughes are both tied for 17th at seven-under par. The two Canadians made a move up the leaderboard, as Conners shot a five-under 66 and Hughes shot six-under 65 in the third round. They sit five strokes back of a podium position.

Rugby

Canada will finish ninth overall at Tokyo 2020 following a 24-10 victory over Kenya in the 9-10 placing game. Bianca Farella had a game high 10 points while captain Ghislaine Landry added nine and Charity Williams five.

Sailing

The opening series came to an end for Ali ten Hove and Mariah Millen in the 49er FX as they finish 16th overall. William Jones and Evan DePaul ended their competition in the 49er in 19th place. With two races left in the Finn class before the Medal Race, Tom Ramshaw is in 12th place overall in the fleet. He is six points out of the top 10 which will compete in that Medal Race.