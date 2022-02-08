Team Canada at Beijing 2022: Day 5

There are just six sports on the schedule that feature Team Canada athletes, but that doesn’t mean a lack of excitement.

There’s the first Olympic final in men’s freeski big air, a chance for a short track legend to become one of Canada’s most decorated Olympians, and the boys from The Rock start their pursuit of Olympic curling gold.

Here’s what you’ll want to be watching on Day 5 at Beijing 2022.

Beijing 2022 Competition Schedule and Results

Freestyle Skiing

Evan Mceachran of Canada competes during the men’s freestyle skiing big air qualification round of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Evan McEachran will be the lone Canadian in the final of the men’s big air, the first time this event is on the Olympic program. Each skier will do three runs, with their two best counting towards the overall results. McEachran ranked 11th in the qualifying round.

Short Track Speed Skating

Pascal Dion, Steven Dubois and Charles Hamelin will start the night in the quarterfinals of the men’s 1500m. The top three in each heat plus the three fastest third place athletes will advance to the semifinals. From there, the top two in each heat plus the fastest third place athlete will move onto the A final to race for the medals.

Should Hamelin reach the podium, that would be his sixth career Olympic medal, tying him as Canada’s all-time most decorated Winter Olympian and Canada’s most decorated male Olympian.

Team Canada short track speed skater Charles Hamelin takes part in a training session with teammates before the start of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Tuesday, February 01, 2022. Photo by Mark Blinch/COC *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Also on the schedule are the heats of the women’s 1000m featuring Kim Boutin, Alyson Charles and Courtney Sarault. The top two in each heat as well as the four fastest third place athletes will advance to the quarterfinals on Day 7.

The women will also compete in the semifinals of the 3000m relay. The first two teams in each heat will advance to the A final on Day 10.

Snowboard

Zoe Bergermann, Tess Critchlow, Audrey McManiman, and Meryeta O’Dine will compete in women’s snowboard cross. Their day will begin with two seeding runs, from which their best time will count. That sets the brackets for the elimination races, which begin with the 1/8 finals. The top two in each heat will move onto the next round, until there are four riders left to race for the medals in the big final.

Canadian snowboarder Liam Gill trains in the halfpipe at the Beijing Winter Olympic Games, in Zhangjiakou, China, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Also on tap is qualification in women’s and men’s halfpipe. All riders will do two runs with their single best score counting to determine the 12 who will advance to the final. Brooke D’Hondt and Elizabeth Hosking will be in the women’s event, hoping to earn a spot in the next day’s final. Liam Gill will compete in the men’s event, with that final set for Day 7.

Alpine Skiing

The women’s slalom will include four Canadians in the field. Laurence St-Germain will be ninth out of the start gate. Ali Nullmeyer will go 19th, followed by Erin Mielzynski at 21 and Amelia Smart is wearing bib 26.

Curling

The pride of Newfoundland and Labrador will open the men’s tournament with a match against Denmark. Brad Gushue and Mark Nichols will step on Olympic ice for the first time in 16 years, while Brett Gallant and Geoff Walker make their debuts.

Luge

Tristan Walker and Justin Snith will race in the doubles event at the Yanqing Sliding Centre. It is just two runs, with the cumulative times determining the medallists.