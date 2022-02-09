Kevin Light/COC

Team Canada Rewind: Beijing 2022 athletes walk us through their most memorable moments of the Games

At the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games Team Canada athletes are making history.

From Canada’s first medal in ski jumping to a women’s hockey game played entirely while wearing N-95 masks, here’s a look back at some of most memorable moments in Beijing from the perspective of the athletes who lived them.

Isabelle Weidemann wins Team Canada’s first medal

Long track speed skater Isabelle Weidemann claimed Canada’s first medal of the Games, earning bronze in the women’s 3000m at the National Speed Skating Oval, aka the Ice Ribbon. In a heartwarming moment, Weidemann burst into tears after achieving her podium spot, saying that she was just “overcome with emotion.” Weidemann’s medal moment will also go down in history as Canada’s 200th medal all time at the Olympic Winter Games.

Canada wins first-ever ski jumping medal in mixed team event

Alexandria Loutitt, Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes, Matthew Soukoup and Abigail Strate made history by winning Canada’s first ever Olympic ski jumping medal. With adrenaline racing during the mixed team event, all the ski jumpers performed at their very best. After Boyd-Clowes’ jump secured the team the bronze medal position, they embraced in a moment of celebration. “It still hasn’t set in yet” for Olympic rookie Abigail Strate.

With only five days in Beijing under our belts, there are more memorable moments to come. Stay tuned to see what’s in store next for Team Canada.