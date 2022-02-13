THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Courage, it came at the best time for these Canadian athletes

Glory comes from anywhere. But, more often than not, glory is borne out of a show of courage.

That trait, one of our finest as humans, can take many forms on the Olympic stage. So, here’s a look at how some members of Team Canada have shown off their courage, in varying ways, during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

Dufour-Lapointe never gives up

Team Canada freestyle skier Justine Dufour-Lapointe competes in the women’s moguls during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Sunday, February 06, 2022. Photo by Darren Calabrese/COC

As an Olympic gold medallist (Sochi 2014) and silver medallist (PyeongChang 2018) in women’s moguls, Justine Dufour-Lapointe came to Beijing with plenty of pedigree — and high expectations.

But a hard, painful crash in the final extinguished her chances of another Olympic podium. Still, she stood up, requested a new pole and finished her run, in a show of grit that reverberated throughout Canada.

“I had to finish this Olympic dream on my two feet,” she told the CBC afterwards, fighting back tears. “The only thing that is important is to never give up.

“Life is not always so easy. But I just want to make sure everyone at home knows that I never gave up.”

O’Dine overcomes, again and again

Team Canada snowboarder Meryeta O’Dine places third in the women’s snowboard cross final during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Wednesday, February 09, 2022. Photo by Leah Hennel/COC

It’s safe to say that snowboarder Meryeta O’Dine is on the same page as Dufour-Lapointe when it comes to not giving up.

A concussion prematurely ended her hopes of competing in PyeongChang four years ago. Then, in early 2020, she lost her brother to cancer, and subsequently struggled with anxiety and depression. Whether she’d ever compete in the Olympic Games seemed in doubt.

She managed to make it to Beijing 2022, only to find herself being fallen on by a competitor in the final of the mixed team snowboard cross. But O’Dine got to her feet and was able to cross the finish line third, earning a bronze for herself and Eliot Grondin, to go alongside her own bronze in the women’s individual event.

Messing completes his odyssey

Keegan Messing competes in the men’s short program at Beijing 2022 on February 8, 2022, PHOTO: Greg Kolz/Skate Canada

Imagine the worst case of jet lag you’ve ever had. Now imagine that, while still waylaid by said jet lag, you’re expected to get on the Olympic ice and, oh, you know, perform a figure skating short program at the highest level.

Keegan Messing had to fly around nearly the entire world just to get to Beijing after a weeks-long ordeal following an unexpected positive COVID test. Then, less than 24 hours later, he was in competition. Things could have gone disastrously wrong, but Messing pulled it together to deliver a clean performance and a top-10 finish in the short program.

Sadovsky steps in on short notice

Roman Sadovsky skates in the men’s short program of the Olympic team event at Beijing 2022 on February 4, 2022, PHOTO: Greg Kolz/Skate Canada

Messing’s delayed arrival in Beijing had a domino effect. With the reigning national champion stuck in Canada and the team event about to start, the spotlight was suddenly placed on Olympic rookie Roman Sadovsky. Thrust into kicking off the figure skating competition for Canada, he perhaps didn’t have the performances he desired but he played his part in getting Canada close to the podium.

Remme fights through the pain

Roni Remme, of Canada makes a jump during the women’s super-G at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Roni Remme, of Canada reacts after finishing the women’s super-G at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

An injury just before a big event has to be among every athlete’s worst fears. But that’s exactly what alpine skier Roni Remme had to deal with in her second Olympic Winter Games.

While warming up for the women’s super-G event, Remme smashed her hand on a gate and later posted on her Instagram that there was a moment when she thought she wouldn’t even start the race. But she did start and finished 24th — her best super-G result in an elite level international race.

Boutin holds her head high

Team Canada short track speed skater Kim Boutin receives her bronze medal in the women’s 500m event during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Tuesday, February 08, 2022. Photo by Andrew Lahodynskyj/COC

Short track speed skater Kim Boutin won three medals and carried Canada’s flag in the Closing Ceremony at PyeongChang 2018. But those achievements were overshadowed by the abuse and threats directed at her after the 500m race, in which another competitor was disqualified for bumping her and Boutin was moved into the bronze medal position.

Four years later, after what Boutin described as a “rocky road” on the emotional front, she once again claimed bronze in the 500m event, Canada’s first short track medal in Beijing.

“I am very proud that I felt comfortable on the ice without any fear,” said Boutin. “A successful final.”