Team Canada’s history-making moments through one week at Paris 2024

It’s been an incredible first week at Paris 2024 for Team Canada, full of first-ever and best-ever achievements across various events.

So with the midway mark just come and gone, here’s a look at some history-making performances by Canadians so far.

Swimming

Just in case you somehow hadn’t heard, Summer McIntosh made a bit of history at these Games.

The 17-year-old phenom is the first Canadian to ever win three gold medals at one Olympic Games, with her triumphs in the women’s 200m individual medley, 400m individual medley and 200m butterfly. She also set a new Olympic record (2:06.56) in the 200m IM.

Team Canada’s Josh Liendo, right, and Ilya Kharun pose with their silver and bronze medals respectively in the men’s 100m butterfly at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France on Saturday, August 3, 2024. Photo by Candice Ward/COC

Ilya Kharun won Canada’s first ever Olympic medal in the men’s 200m freestyle, a bronze, which was Canada’s first medal in a men’s swimming event since London 2012. Then, for good measure, he won another bronze in the 100m butterfly, sharing the podium with silver medal-winning team Josh Liendo. That was Canada’s first double podium at the Olympic Summer Games since Montreal 1976.

Also, Kylie Masse became the first Canadian swimmer to win individual medals at three Olympic Games.

Fencing

Eleanor Harvey won Canada’s first-ever Olympic medal in the sport, a bronze in the women’s individual foil. She and teammates Jessica Guo and Yunjia Zhang also came close in the women’s team foil event, with a fourth-place finish that represented Canada’s best-ever result in the event.

Team Canada’s fencer Eleanor Harvey celebrates against Italy’s Alice Volpi in the bronze medal bout during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in France on Saturday, July 27, 2024. Photo by Darren Calabrese/COC

On the men’s side, Fares Arfa earned Canada’s best ever Olympic result in any men’s individual fencing event. He upset the three-time defending Olympic champion en route to an eighth-place finish in men’s individual sabre.

Tennis

Félix Auger-Aliassime and Gaby Dabrowski won bronze in mixed doubles, Canada’s first-ever Olympic medal in that event. Auger-Aliassime also finished fourth in men’s singles, Canada’s best Olympic result in either of the tennis singles tournaments.

Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime and Gabriela Dabrowski celebrate their win in the mixed doubles bronze-medal match against Demi Schuurs and Wesley Koolhoof of the Netherlands at the Summer Olympics in Paris on Friday, Aug.2, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

In women’s singles play, Leylah Annie Fernandez reached the Round of 16, Canada’s best-ever result in that tournament.

Judo

Christa Deguchi won Canada’s first gold medal at Paris 2024, which was also Canada’s first-ever Olympic gold medal in judo. Deguchi’s victory in the women’s 57kg event was a first Olympic medal for Canada’s most decorated female judoka.

Team Canada’s Christa Deguchi poses with her gold medal in 57kg judo during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in France on Monday, July 29, 2024. Photo by Darren Calabrese/COC

Boxing

Wyatt Sanford won bronze in the men’s 63.5kg event, Canada’s first Olympic medal in boxing in 28 years (since David Defiagbon‘s silver at Atlanta 1996).

Team Canada’s Wyatt Sanford competes in the bronze medal match in men’s 63.5kg boxing at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France on Sunday, August 4, 2024. Photo by Candice Ward/COC

Rugby Sevens

The nation’s first Cinderella story at these Games, Canada’s rugby sevens squad made it all the way to the gold medal game. Coming into the tournament ranked fifth, Canada had placed no higher than third at any international tournament in the year prior to Paris 2024.

Team Canada celebrates during a team photo after defeating Australia in rugby sevens semi-inal action at the Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 30, 2024 in Paris. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

But Canada played with a chip on their shoulder, upsetting France in the quarterfinals and shocking Australia in the semis. Canada even led at halftime in the gold medal game, before eventually falling to the defending Olympic champions, New Zealand.

The silver medal is Canada’s best-ever result in the event.

3×3 Basketball

The team of Michelle Plouffe, Katherine Plouffe, Kacie Bosch and Paige Crozon are notching all kinds of firsts in Paris. They the first Canadian team to compete in 3×3 basketball, which was introduced at Tokyo 2020.

They recorded Canada’s first-ever 3×3 win, over Australia on Day 4. And with another win over Australia on Day 8, they’ve earned the chance to play for Canada’s first-ever medal. That will be decided on Monday.

Team Canada’s 3×3 basketball team celebrates their win over China at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in France on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. Photo by Darren Calabrese/COC

Basketball

Elsewhere on the hard court, Canada’s men returned to the Olympics and notched their first win since Sydney 2000. The team is through to the quarterfinals in search of what would be their first and only medal since a silver at Berlin 1936.

Artistic Gymnastics

In Canada’s first ever appearance in the men’s Olympic team final, René Cournoyer, Félix Dolci, William Émard, Sam Zakutney, and Zachary Clay finished eighth.

In the women’s team final, the team of Ellie Black, Cassie Lee, Shallon Olsen, Ava Stewart and Aurelie Tran matched Canada’s best-ever finish of fifth place.

Ellie Black competes in the women’s vault final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Photo by Leah Hennel/COC

Skateboarding

Cordano Russell finished seventh in the men’s street skateboard, Canada’s best Olympic result in any skateboard event.

Cycling – BMX

Jeffrey Whaley became Canada’s first ever Olympian in BMX freestyle when he competed in the men’s park event at La Concorde. He finished 10th in the qualification round, missing out on advancing to the final by one spot.

In BMX racing, Molly Simpson finished fifth for Canada’s best ever Olympic result in the women’s event and tie for Canada’s best ever Olympic result in the discipline.

Team Canada’s Molly Simpson competes in BMX racing at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France on Thursday, August 1, 2024. Photo by Kevin Light/COC

Diving

Rylan Wiens and Nathan Zsombor-Murray made history for Canada, winning the country’s first ever Olympic medal in the men’s synchronized 10m platform event, diving to bronze.

Team Canada’s Rylan Wiens, left, and Nathan Zsombor-Murray celebrate their bronze medal in Diving – Men’s Synchronized 10m Platform during the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France on Monday, July 29, 2024. Photo by Mark Blinch/COC

Surfing

Way over in Tahiti, Sanoa Dempfle-Olin became Canada’s first ever Olympic competitor in surfing, making it to the second round in the women’s competition.

Sanoa Dempfle-Olin, of Canada, surfs during the second round of the 2024 Summer Olympics surfing competition Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Teahupo’o, Tahiti. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Canoe/Kayak Slalom

Kayak cross made its Olympic debut in Paris, with Lois Betteridge and Alex Baldoni becoming the first Canadians to ever compete. Both qualified for Sunday’s heats in their respective events.