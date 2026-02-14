Day 8: What Team Canada did at Milano Cortina 2026

Another bronze on the board for Team Canada on Day 8, as Laurent Dubreuil got the Olympic medal he has long coveted.

Elsewhere, Captain Clutch made her return to the ice and tied an all-time record, plus Megan Oldham showed how much she wants a second medal at Milano Cortina 2026.

Here’s a look at everything that happened today.

Speed Skating – Long Track

Laurent Dubreuil won the bronze medal in the men’s 500m. For a time, he held the Olympic record with his time of 34.26 seconds, but it was later beaten by the men who won gold and silver. Dubreuil, who considers the 500m his specialty event, missed the podium by 0.03 at Beijing 2022.

Laurent Dubreuil of Team Canada celebrates his bronze medal in the men’s 500m long track speed skating event at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy on Saturday, February 14, 2026. Photo: Greg Kolz/COC

The defending Olympic champions looked in great shape in the quarterfinals of the women’s team pursuit. Ivanie Blondin, Valérie Maltais, and Isabelle Weidemann posted the fastest time, 2:55.03, to advance to the semifinals. They’ll face the United States in that head-to-head battle on Tuesday, with the winner moving on to the race for gold and silver later that day.

Speed Skating – Short Track

It was another tough day for William Dandjinou. In the final of the men’s 1500m, he appeared to be well positioned to make a move for the podium, but a small bump from another racer cost him all momentum. He ended up in fifth place, one spot ahead of Steven Dubois. Félix Roussel received a yellow card in the semifinals.

Team Canada’s Florence Brunelle and Courtney Sarault compete in Short Track Women’s 3000m Relay semi-finals at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Italy on Saturday, February 14, 2026. Photo by Leah Hennel/COC *MANDATORY CREDIT*

The Canadian women’s 3000m relay squad advanced to the A final which will take place on February 18. With great closing laps by Courtney Sarault, they finished in second place in their semifinal. Kim Boutin, Danaé Blais, and Florence Brunelle were with her in that semi.

The day also included the heats of the women’s 1000m. Sarault, Boutin, and Brunelle have all advanced to the quarterfinals on Monday.

Hockey

Captain Marie-Philip Poulin returned to the lineup to help Canada defeat Germany 5-1 in women’s hockey quarterfinal play. Poulin netted her 18th career Olympic goal, tying her with Hayley Wickenheiser for the most all-time. Brianne Jenner, Claire Thompson, Sarah Fillier and Blayre Turnbull also had goals. The victory earns Canada a spot in the semifinals, which will take place Monday.

Canada’s Marie-Philip Poulin (29) celebrates her goal with teammate Sarah Fillier (10) during the third period of a women’s hockey quarterfinal game against Germany at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Freestyle Skiing

Saturday saw the Olympic debut of dual moguls, beginning with the women’s event. MaÏa Schwinghammer, Ashley Koehler, and Jessica Linton were eliminated in the ⅛ finals, ranking them 11th, 14th, and 15th, respectively. Laurianne Desmarais-Gilbert placed 21st after not advancing from the 1/16 finals.

The day also included the qualification round for women’s big air. Megan Oldham topped the rankings with her two best runs totalling 171.75. Naomi Urness also advanced to the 12-person final, ranking seventh with 161.25 points.

Skye Clarke finished 17th with 132.00 points and Elena Gaskell placed 20th with 122.00 points

Ski Jumping

A day after announcing his retirement, five-time Olympian Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes finished 45th in the men’s individual large hill event.

The Olympic rings are reflected on the goggles of Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes, of Canada, as he soars through the air during his first round jump of the ski jumping men’s normal hill individual at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Predazzo, Italy, Monday, Feb. 9, 2026. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Cross-Country Skiing

Canada finished eighth in the women’s 4×7.5km relay. The young quartet of Alison Mackie, Jasmine Drolet, Liliane Gagnon, and Sonjaa Schmidt finished with a time of 1:19:20.7.

This is a new distance for the women’s relay at the Olympic Games, part of the equalization of all cross-country skiing events across genders. The eighth-place finish is just one spot back of Canada’s all-time best Olympic result in a women’s cross-country skiing relay, achieved in a 4x5km race 50 years ago at Innsbruck 1976.

Team Canada’s Alison Mackie competes in the women’s 10km + 10km skiathlon at the Tesero Cross Country stadium during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Italy on Thursday, February 05, 2026. Photo by Dave Holland/COC

Curling

Team Homan sits at 1-3 after two losses on Saturday. The Canadian women’s team opened the day with a narrow 7-6 loss to Great Britain, where a few early mistakes cost key rock positioning and momentum. Later, they dropped an 8-7 decision to Switzerland, despite a strong start and a late extra-end push.

Team Jacobs’ record is 3-1 after suffering their first loss on Saturday, falling 9-5 to Team Switzerland in nine ends.

Skeleton

Team Canada turned in their final two runs to close the women’s skeleton competition on Saturday. Jane Channell finished 18th with a four-run time of 3:52.96, just ahead of teammate Hallie Clarke, who was 19th at 3:53.02.

Team Canada’s Hallie Clarke competes in skeleton heat 1 at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Italy on Friday, February 13, 2026. Photo by Candice Ward/COC *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Channell and Clarke started the day in 15th and 20th, respectively.

Biathlon

Benita Peiffer was the top Canadian in the women’s ‌7.5km sprint, finishing 56th in 23:08.5. That means she is among the 60 women who qualified for the 10km pursuit on Sunday.

Nadia Moser crossed the line in 61st in 23:22.6, Pascale Paradis finished 67th in 23:46.7, and Shilo Rousseau came 80th in 24:32.0.