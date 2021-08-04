Team Canada at Tokyo 2020: Day 13

Damian Warner goes for decathlon gold, Katie Vincent and Laurence Vincent Lapointe look to paddle into the history books, and Meaghan Benfeito aims to make it two podiums in a row on the platform.

You can check out the official schedule of Canadians competing today at the bottom of this page and read on for the details of what you’ll want to be watching for in each sport.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Competition Schedule and Results

Athletics

Damian Warner looks to deliver another exciting night for Canada in athletics as he takes his lead in the decathlon into the second day of events. He and teammate Pierce LePage sit first and third with 4722 and 4529 points, respectively. The last five events in the decathlon are the 110m hurdles, discus, pole vault, javelin, and the gruelling 1500m to finish off the night.

Zachery Ziemek, of United States, Damian Warner, of Canada, Steven Bastien, of United States and Pierce Lepage, of Canada, from left, compete in the decathlon 100-meters at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

The heptathlon will also be completed with the long jump, javelin, and 800m. Georgia Ellenwood is in 15th place with 3690 points heading into day two.

The morning session will also include the first round of the men’s 4x100m relay, in which Canada is the defending Olympic bronze medallist. Canada’s lineup for the heats will be announced closer to the start of the event.

In addition to the combined events, the night session will also feature Anicka Newell in the final of the women’s pole vault and the first round of the women’s 4x400m relay. Canada’s lineup for that will also be announced closer to race time.

Anicka Newell, of Canada, gets ready to compete in qualifications for the women’s pole vault at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Canoe/Kayak Sprint

All eyes will be on Katie Vincent and Laurence Vincent Lapointe as they race in the women’s C-1 200m. First up in the morning will be the semifinals where they need atop four finish in their heat to advance to the A final to race for the podium. This is the first time that Olympic medals will be awarded in a women’s canoe sprint event.

Laurence Vincent-Lapointe of Canada competes in the women’s canoe single 200m heat at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Canada has two other boats in semifinals. Nick Matveev is seeking a top four finish in the men’s K-1 200m to get into that A final while Michelle Russell requires a top two finish in her women’s K-1 500m semi to move on to the A final. Brian Malfesi and Vincent Jourdenais will compete in the B final of the men’s K-2 1000m.

Diving

To earn her second straight Olympic medal in the women’s 10m platform, Meaghan Benfeito will first need to get through the semifinal. She placed fifth in the preliminary round and will need a top 12 finish in the semi to advance through to the final taking place later in the day.

Meaghan Benfeito of Canada competes in women’s diving 10m platform preliminary at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

Track Cycling

After an impressive showing in the first round heats of the women’s keirin, Kelsey Mitchell and Lauriane Genest hope to keep their winning ways going. They start the day with the quarterfinals, which will be followed by the semifinals and finals.

Skateboarding

Andy Anderson will compete in the final skateboarding event of Tokyo 2020, the men’s park. The day will start with the preliminary heats from which the top eight across all four heats will advance to the final.

Wrestling

Amar Dhesi will start his day in the 1/8 final of the men’s 125kg freestyle event, hoping to advance his way through to the semifinals.

Open Water Swimming

Hau-Li Fan will represent Canada in the men’s 10km marathon.

Golf

Brooke Henderson and Alena Sharp will both look to rebound in the second round of the women’s tournament. They start the day tied for 47th at three-over par.

Alena Sharp, of Canada, lines up a putt on the first hole during the first round of the women’s golf event at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe, Japan. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Water Polo

Though they were eliminated from medal contention, the Canadian women can still match their best ever Olympic water polo result if they win their last two games. That would rank them fifth overall in the tournament. First up will be a date with Australia.