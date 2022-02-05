Team Canada at Beijing 2022: Day 2

After Canada won two medals on Day 1, what does Day 2 have in store at Beijing 2022?

A couple of Olympic medallists look to return to the podium in snowboard and speed skating, while the young stars of the alpine speed events seek a big breakthrough on the Olympic stage.

Read to on to know more about what you’ll want to be watching.

Beijing 2022 Competition Schedule and Results

Snowboard

Laurie Blouin is seeking her second straight Olympic medal in women’s snowboard slopestyle. The silver medallist from PyeongChang 2018 was seventh in qualifying, but said she still has some tricks to pull out of her bag in the final. Each rider will do three runs in the final but only their single best score will count towards determining the medals.

Four Canadians will hit the course for men’s slopestyle qualifying. Sébastien Toutant, Mark McMorris, Max Parrot and Darcy Sharpe will all aim to be among the top 12 that advance to the final. Everyone does two runs in qualifying, but only the best one will count. This is the first step towards McMorris winning a third straight Olympic medal in the event. He and Parrot shared the podium at PyeongChang 2018.

Long Track Speed Skating

Reigning Olympic silver medallist Ted-Jan Bloemen will compete in the men’s 5000m. He’ll be in the second-last pairing as he looks to add to his trophy case that also includes a gold medal from the 2020 World Single Distances Championships.

Canadian speed skater Ted-Jan Bloemen powers around the track during a practice session at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Alpine Skiing

The first alpine event will be the men’s downhill and there are three Canadians in the field. Jack Crawford will start second, Brodie Seger will start 26th and Broderick Thompson will start 28th. The third and final training run was cancelled out of concern for athlete safety because of high winds.

Broderick Thompson of Canada makes a jump during men’s downhill training at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

But the Canadians had already made people sit up and take notice. In the first training run, Crawford had the fifth-fastest time, but was the quickest of those who actually went through all of the gates. In the second training run, Thompson was third-fastest while Crawford was 11th.

Freestyle Skiing

Justin Dufour-Lapointe will compete in the final of the women’s moguls after advancing directly from the first qualification run. Her older sister Chloé as well as Sofiane Gagnon will look to join her by being among the top 10 women in the second qualification run.

That will be followed by the first of three rounds in the final, which will see the field trimmed from 20 to 12 to six competing in the superfinal for the medals.

Figure Skating

The team event continues with the women’s short program in which Madeline Schizas will compete for Canada. Canada is in sixth place, two points behind Italy for the last spot among the top five countries that will advance to the free skates.

Should Schizas deliver the performance and the points needed for Canada to continue on, Roman Sadovsky will compete in the men’s free skate.

Roman Sadovsky, of Canada, competes during the men’s singles short program team event in the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Curling

Rachel Homan and John Morris take their 4-2 record into a match against the Czech Republic (2-4). They’ll be right back for the next draw to take on Australia (0-7). The Canadians are currently in a tie for third place. The top four teams at the end of the round robin will advance to the semifinals which take place Monday.

Cross-Country Skiing

Three Canadians – Antoine Cyr, Rémi Drolet, and Olivier Léveillé — will head to the start line for the men’s skiathlon. The skiers will do 15km in classic technique, head into a pit box to do a quick exchange of skis and poles, and then continue on for 15km in free technique.

Canada’s cross-country ski team member Remi Drolet of Rossland, B.C., practices at the National Cross-Country Skiing Centre prior to the start of the Beijing Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, China, on Wednesday Feb. 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Luge

Reid Watts will compete in the third and fourth runs of the men’s singles event. He heads into the day in 17th place, 2.3 seconds back of the podium.

Ski Jumping

Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes and Matthew Soukup will compete in the first round of the men’s individual normal hill. Boyd-Clowes had placed 17th in the qualification round while Soukup was 47th. The top 30 after the first round will advance into the final round.