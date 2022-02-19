Team Canada at Beijing 2022: Day 16

This is it. The final day of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

Here’s what you’ll want to be watching on Day 16.

Beijing 2022 Competition Schedule and Results

Bobsleigh

Justin Kripps and his crew of Ryan Sommer, Cam Stones and Ben Coakwell are in third place after the first two runs of the four-man event. They’ll look to gain ground on the two German sleds ahead of them and hold off the German sled right behind them as they race in the final two runs.

READ: Team Kripps in bronze medal position midway through four-man bobsleigh

Justin Kripps, Ryan Sommer, Cam Stones and Benjamin Coakwell, of Canada, slide during the 4-man heat 1 at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

Christopher Spring and his crew of Cody Sorensen, Sam Giguere and Mike Evelyn are in 11th place at the midway mark. Taylor Austin and his crew of Daniel Sunderland, Chris Patrician and Jay Dearborn are in 21st place and need to break into the top-20 after the third run to be able to race in the final run.

Alpine Skiing

The mixed team parallel event was postponed a day due to extremely high winds. Canada will face Slovenia in their head-to-head matchup in the 1/8 finals. If they win, they’ll move on to meet top-ranked Austria, who got a bye through the first round, in the quarterfinals. The Canadian athletes racing will be confirmed closer to start time.

Cross-Country Skiing

The start time of the women’s 30km mass start has been moved up because of the bad weather in the forecast. Katherine Stewart-Jones, Dahria Beatty, Cendrine Browne and Laura Leclair will head to the start line for Canada.