Day 5: What to watch with Team Canada at Paris 2024

Four days done and things are heating up at Paris 2024! Here’s which Team Canada athletes are in action on Day 5.

Triathlon

The women’s triathlon featuring Canadian Emy Legault is scheduled to start at 8:00 a.m. local time / 2:00 a.m. ET. The men’s triathlon featuring Charles Paquet and Tyler Mislawchuk should follow at 10:45 a.m. local / 4:45 a.m. ET. The men’s triathlon was originally scheduled for July 30, however poor water quality in the Seine caused the event to be rescheduled.

Swimming

The morning session of swimming on Day 5 (11:00 a.m. – 12:06 p.m. local / 5:00 a.m – 6:06 a.m. ET) will see multiple Canadians fighting to move on to semifinals as they compete in preliminary heats. Kelsey Wog will swim in the women’s 200m breaststroke heats, Blake Tierney will swim in the men’s 200m backstroke heats, and Summer McIntosh, who already has two medals to her name, will swim in the women’s 200m butterfly heats. For each of these events, the semifinals will take place in the evening session, 8:30 p.m.-11:10 p.m. local / 2:30 p.m – 5:10 p.m. ET.

Ilya Kharun will compete in the men’s 200m butterfly final at 8:37 p.m. local / 2:37 p.m. ET. He was third-fastest in the semifinals

Team Canada’s Summer McIntosh reacts to winning gold in the women’s 400m Individual Medley during the 2024 Paris Olympics Games in France on Monday, July 29, 2024. Photo by Leah Hennel/COC

Team Canada Athletes Competing Today

Diving

Caeli McKay and Kate Miller will compete in the women’s synchronized 10m platform final at 11:00 a.m local / 5:00 a.m. ET. Teammates Rylan Wiens and Nathan Zsombor-Murray snagged a bronze medal in the men’s 10m synchro on July 29.

Artistic Gymnastics

Félix Dolci and René Cournoyer will represent Team Canada in the men’s all-around final, kicking off at 5:30 p.m. local time / 11:30 a.m. ET. They qualified for the final in 21st and 24th position, respectively. On Monday they were part of Canada’s eighth-place finish in the men’s team event, the first time the country had ever competed in the men’s team final at the Olympic Games.

Team Canada’s Rene Cournoyer competes in Men’s Qualifications in Artistic Gymnastics during the 2024 Paris Olympics Games in France on Saturday, July 27, 2024. Photo by Leah Hennel/COC

Beach Volleyball

Two Canadian teams will hit the sand at the base of the Eiffel Tower on Day 5 of the Games. Sam Schachter and Daniel Dearing will take on Evandro Goncalves Olivieria and Arthur Diego Marian Lanci of Brazil. The match will take place at 8:00 p.m. local / 2:00 p.m. ET.

Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson will play Switzerland’s Zoe Depre-Verge and Esmee Boebner at 9:00 p.m. local / 3:00 p.m. ET.

Team Canada’s Brandie Wilkerson, right, and Melissa Humana-Paredes celebrate their win over Panama in beach volleyball during the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France on Monday, July 29, 2024. Photo by Darren Calabrese/COC

Boxing

Tammara Thibeault will box in her first match of the women’s 75kg tournament against Cindy Djankeu Ngamba of the Olympic Refugee Team at 5:06 p.m. local / 11:06 a.m. ET.

Badminton

Michelle Li will kick things off for Team Canada on Day 5 with a women’s singles group play match against Akane Yamaguchi of Japan at 8:30 a.m. local time / 2:30 a.m. ET. Brian Yang will play a men’s singles group play match against Kenta Nishimoto of Japan in the afternoon session, which starts at 2:00 p.m. local time / 8:00 a.m. EST.

3×3 Basketball

Team Canada’s women’s 3×3 basketball team of Katherine Plouffe, Michelle Plouffe, Paige Crozon and Kacie Bosch will take on Team China at 6:00 p.m. local / noon ET. The Canadians won their first game against Australia on Day 4, with a score of 22-14.

Paige Crozon of Canada, left, and Marena Whittle of Australia compete at the basket in the women’s 3×3 basketball pool round match between Australia and Canada at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Fencing

Team Canada will be on the piste for the men’s team sabre Table of 8, facing off against South Korea at 1:30 p.m. local / 7:30 a.m. ET. The tournament will continue all day, with the podium being decided starting at 7:30 p.m. local / 1:30 p.m. ET.

Football (Soccer)

The Canadian women’s soccer team will take on Team Colombia at 9:00 p.m. local time / 3:00 p.m. ET. Team Canada has won their first two games of the tournament thus far, defeating New Zealand 2-1 on July 25, and taking down the host nation of France 2-1 on July 28. Colombia will be their final match of group play.

Rowing

Jill Moffatt and Jenny Casson will row in the lightweight women’s double sculls semifinals. The Canadian duo will compete in heat one of two, alongside the USA, Great Britain, New Zealand, Poland and Argentina. Each heat features six boats, with the top three in each semifinal advancing to the A Final.

Team Canada’s Jennifer Casson and Jill Moffatt compete in Rowing Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls heat during the 2024 Paris Olympics Games in France on Sunday, July 28, 2024. Photo by Kevin Light/COC

Shooting

Tye Ikeda will compete in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions qualification round, taking place at 9:00 a.m. local / 3:00 a.m. ET.

Sailing

The last three races of the opening series for the 49erFX and 49er are on the schedule. The top 10 boats in each event after 12 races will advance to the Medal Race on August 1. Georgia and Antonia Lewin-LaFrance are in 11th place after nine races in 49er FX. In the 49er class, Will Jones and Justin Barnes sit in 16th after nine races.

Will Jones and Justin Barnes compete in the 49er at the Paris 2024 Olympic Sailing in Marseille, France on 28 July, 2024. (Photo by World Sailing / Lloyd Images)

Table Tennis

Mo Zhang will take on France’s Jia Nan Yuan in the women’s singles round of 32 at 12:00 p.m. local / 6:00 a.m. ET.

Tennis

Félix Auger-Aliassime will play Daniil Medvedev (Individual Neutral Athlete) in the third round of the men’s singles tournament. Auger-Aliassime will also compete in the quarterfinals of the mixed doubles tournament with Gaby Dabrowski, taking on Team USA’s Coco Gauff and Taylor Fritz. It’s also a double match day for Dabrowski, who will play alongside Leylah Annie Fernandez in the second round of the women’s doubles tournament. They will play Mirra Andreeva and Diana Schnaider (Individual Neutral Athletes).

Team Canadas Felix Auger-Aliassime returns a shot to Maximilian Marterer of Germany in tennis during the 2024 Paris Olympics Games in France on Tuesday, July 30, 2024. Photo by Mark Blinch/COC

Equestrian

It will be Grand Prix Day 2 for both individual and team dressage. Camille Carier Bergeron (Finnländerin) will be up for Canada after Naïma Moreira Laliberté (Statesman) and Chris von Martels (Eclips) competed on Day 1. Competition begins a 10:00 a.m. local / 4:00 a.m. ET.

Water Polo

Team Canada’s women’s water polo team will play China in the women’s preliminary round at 3:35 p.m. local / 9:35 a.m. ET.