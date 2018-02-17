Each day olympic.ca will be posting a preview of that day’s events. Here is what’s happening on February 18, Day 9 of PyeongChang 2018.

These events will be broadcast or live streamed by CBC.

Alpine skiing

Men’s alpine skiing continues on Saturday night with giant slalom. Erik Read, Trevor Philp, Phil Brown and Jack Crawford will compete for Team Canada in run 1 tonight at 8:15 p.m. EST. The second and final run for men’s giant slalom will take place at 11:45 p.m.

Bobsleigh

Two-man bobsleigh will begin with its first heat Sunday morning. At 6:05 a.m. EST, pairs Justin Kripps and Alex Kopacz, Christopher Spring and Lascelles Brown, and Nick Poloniato and Jesse Lumsden will compete for Canada. The second heat will take place at 7:40 a.m.

Cross-country skiing

Men’s cross country skiing will continue Sunday morning. At 1:15 a.m. EST (10:15 p.m. PST on Saturday evening), Lenny Valjas, Graeme Killick, Russell Kennedy and Knute Johnsgaard will compete in the men’s 4 x 10km relay.

Curling

The men’s and women’s team each have a game. Kevin Koe, Ben Hebert, Brent Laing and Marc Kennedy will face Switzerland at 7:05 p.m. EST on Saturday night.

The women’s team will also face off against Switzerland. Rachel Homan, Lisa Weagle, Emma Miskew and Joanne Courtney will begin their match at 12:05 a.m. EST (9:05 p.m. PST on Saturday night).

Freestyle skiing

Alex Bellemare, Teal Harle, Evan McEachran and Alex Beaulieu-Marchand will compete in men’s ski slopestyle on Saturday night in the first qualification run at 8:00 p.m. EST. Depending on their results, they may also compete in the finals, which begin at 11:15 p.m.

After placing sixth in the qualification round, Olivier Rochon will compete in the men’s aerials final Sunday morning at 6:00 a.m.

Ice hockey

The men’s ice hockey team will play their final preliminary game Sunday morning. At 7:10 a.m. EST, Team Canada will face the host country of South Korea.

Long track speed skating

The men’s team pursuit quarterfinals will take place Sunday morning at 6:00 a.m. EST. Three of Jordan Belchos, Ted-Jan Bloemen, Ben Donnelly and Denny Morrison will skate for Canada.

The medals will be awarded in the women’s 500m. Competing for Canada are Heather McLean and Marsha Hudey, with racing beginning at 6:56m am ET.