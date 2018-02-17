Each day olympic.ca will be posting a preview of that day’s events. Here is what’s happening on February 18, Day 9 of PyeongChang 2018.

Alpine skiing

Canada’s Erik Read competes during an alpine ski, men’s World Cup parallel giant slalom in Alta Badia, Italy, Monday, Dec. 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)

Men’s alpine skiing continues on Saturday night with giant slalom. Erik Read, Trevor Philp, Phil Brown and Jack Crawford will compete for Team Canada in run 1 tonight at 8:15 p.m. EST. The second and final run for men’s giant slalom will take place at 11:45 p.m.

Bobsleigh

Justin Kripps and Alexander Kopacz celebrate after taking the third place at the two-men bob World Cup in Koenigssee, Germany, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. (Tobias Hase/dpa via AP)

Two-man bobsleigh will begin with its first heat Sunday morning. At 6:05 a.m. EST, pairs Justin Kripps and Alex Kopacz, Christopher Spring and Lascelles Brown, and Nick Poloniato and Jesse Lumsden will compete for Canada. The second heat will take place at 7:40 a.m.

Cross-country skiing

Team Canada PyeongChang 2018 Lenny Valjas

Team Canada mens Cross Country Skiing athlete Len Valjas races in qualification at Alpensia Snow Park during the Winter Olympic Games, in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Tuesday, February 12, 2018. COC/David Jackson Photo/David Jackson

Men’s cross country skiing will continue Sunday morning.  At 1:15 a.m. EST (10:15 p.m. PST on Saturday evening), Lenny Valjas, Graeme Killick, Russell Kennedy and Knute Johnsgaard will compete in the men’s 4 x 10km relay.

Curling

Team Canada curling PyeongChang 2018

Team Canada’s Team Homan in the Curling round robin at PyeongChang 2018, Wednesday, February 14, 2018. COC Photo by Stephen Hosier

The men’s and women’s team each have a game. Kevin Koe, Ben Hebert, Brent Laing and Marc Kennedy will face Switzerland at 7:05 p.m. EST on Saturday night.

The women’s team will also face off against Switzerland. Rachel Homan, Lisa Weagle, Emma Miskew and Joanne Courtney will begin their match at 12:05 a.m. EST (9:05 p.m. PST on Saturday night).

Freestyle skiing

Olivier Rochon of Canada competes in the Men’s Aerials Qualifications at the Phoenix Snow Park during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea on February 17, 2018. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/COC)

Alex Bellemare, Teal Harle, Evan McEachran and Alex Beaulieu-Marchand will compete in men’s ski slopestyle on Saturday night in the first qualification run at 8:00 p.m. EST. Depending on their results, they may also compete in the finals, which begin at 11:15 p.m.

After placing sixth in the qualification round, Olivier Rochon will compete in the men’s aerials final Sunday morning at 6:00 a.m.

Ice hockey

Canada forward Wojtek Wolski (8) celebrates after scoring during the shootout of the Men’s Ice Hockey Preliminary Round Group A game between Olympic Athletes from Czech Rebuplic and Canada at Gangneung Hockey Centre on February 17, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Vincent Ethier/COC)

The men’s ice hockey team will play their final preliminary game Sunday morning. At 7:10 a.m. EST, Team Canada will face the host country of South Korea.

Long track speed skating

Team Canada 2017 World Single Distances Championships

Team Canada competes during the men’s team pursuit race of the ISU World Single Distances Speed Skating Championships at Gangneung Oval in Gangneung, South Korea, Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

The men’s team pursuit quarterfinals will take place Sunday morning at 6:00 a.m. EST. Three of Jordan Belchos, Ted-Jan Bloemen, Ben Donnelly and Denny Morrison will skate for Canada.

The medals will be awarded in the women’s 500m. Competing for Canada are Heather McLean and Marsha Hudey, with racing beginning at 6:56m am ET.

