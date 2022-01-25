Team Canada’s 25-player men’s hockey roster nominated for Beijing 2022

The team that will chase Canada’s 10th Olympic gold medal in men’s hockey has been revealed.

The roster includes four players with Olympic experience. Eric Staal will return to Olympic ice for the first time in 12 years, having previously won gold with Team Canada at Vancouver 2010. Three team members – Maxim Noreau, Eric O’Dell, and Mat Robinson – were part of the bronze medal-winning team four years ago at PyeongChang 2018.

“I have so many fond memories of competing at the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver and winning a gold medal on home ice, and I am honoured to once again be nominated for the 2022 Games in Beijing,” said Staal. “The Olympics are the pinnacle of sport, and I know our entire team is grateful for the opportunity to compete for a gold medal in Beijing and be a part of Team Canada.”

Canada’s Eric Staal celebrates a goal against Team U.S.A. during first period men’s ice hockey action at Canada Hockey Place Sunday, Feb. 21, 2010 at the 2010 Winter Olympic Games in Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Team Canada’s defenseman Mat Robinson (37)celebrates with teammates Chris Lee (4) and Mason Raymond (21) after scoring a goal during semi-final ice hockey action at the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Korea, Friday, February 23, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO – COC  Vaughn Ridley

GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA – FEBRUARY 23: Canada forward Eric O’Dell (22) skates during the Men’s Hockey Play-offs Semifinals of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games Germany vs Canada at Gangneung Hockey Centre on February 23, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea.(Photo by Vincent Ethier/COC)

Canada defenceman Maxim Noreau (56)celebrates his goal against Finland with teammates Christian Thomas (92) and Chay Genoway (5) during men’s third period Olympic quarterfinal hockey action at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea on Monday, February 21, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

At 37 years old, Staal will be the oldest member of the team. At the opposite end of the age spectrum is Mason McTavish, who will turn 19 a few days before the Games begin, and Owen Power, who is also just 19. Both were part of Team Canada at the canceled 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship and Power won gold with Canada at the 2021 Men’s World Championship. The last teenager to suit up for Team Canada in men’s Olympic hockey was Paul Kariya, who was also 19 at Lillehammer 1994.

The three-man goaltending corps includes Devon Levi, Edward Pasquale, and Matt Tomkins.

Joining Noreau, Robinson and Power on defence are Mark Barberio, Jason Demers, Brandon Gormley, Alex Grant, and Tyler Wotherspoon.

In addition to Staal, O’Dell and McTavish, the forwards include Daniel Carr, Adam Cracknell, David Desharnais, Landon Ferraro, Josh Ho-Sang, Corban Knight, Jack McBain, Ben Street, Adam Tambellini, Jordan Weal, and Daniel Winnik.

Canada goalie Devon Levi (1) makes the save against the United States during first period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship gold medal game action in Edmonton on Tuesday, January 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Canada’s Owen Power, right, challenges for the puck with Tage Thompson of the US during the Ice Hockey World Championship semifinal match between the United States and Canada at the Arena in Riga, Latvia, Saturday, June 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

Canada’s Mason McTavish (23) celebrates a goal against Russia goalie Yaroslav Askarov (30) during first period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship exhibition action in Edmonton, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Nine of the men play professionally in the Kontinental Hockey League in Russia, including three from Ak Bars Kazan – Barberio, Demers, and Weal. Some of the other players currently play in the Swedish Hockey League (Tomkins, Tambellini), Switzerland’s National League (Noreau, Carr, Desharnais, Winnik), and Germany’s Deutsche Eishockey Liga (Ferraro, Street). Levi, Power, and McBain all played most recently for American universities. McTavish is with the OHL’s Hamilton Bulldogs. Wotherspoon, Cracknell, Ho-Sang and Staal are all on American Hockey League teams.

There have also been six players nominated as reserves: goaltender Justin Pogge, defencemen Morgan Ellis and John Gilmour, and forwards Chris DiDomenico, Kent Johnson, and Max Véronneau.

The team will participate in an eight-day training camp in Davos, Switzerland from January 25 to February 1. That includes a pre-tournament game against the Swiss in Zug on February 1 before they travel to Beijing. Team Canada will also play a pre-tournament game against the United States on February 7 at the National Indoor Stadium in Beijing.

Beijing 2022 Competition Schedule

The men’s hockey tournament at Beijing 2022 will take place February 9 to 20, with games being played at the National Indoor Stadium and Wukesong Sports Centre.

Team Canada’s first preliminary round match against Germany will take place February 10. That will be followed by games against the United States (February 12) and China (February 13) before the elimination rounds begin. The qualification playoffs are scheduled for February 15, with the quarterfinals on February 16, the semifinals on February 18, the bronze medal game on February 19 and the gold medal game on February 20, the last day of the Games.

Team Canada Men’s Hockey Players at Beijing 2022:

Goaltenders:

Devon Levi (Dollard-des-Ormeaux, QC)

Edward Pasquale (Toronto, ON)

Matt Tomkins (Sherwood Park, AB)

Defence:

Mark Barberio (Montréal, QC)

Jason Demers (Dorval, QC)

Brandon Gormley (Murray River, PEI)

Alex Grant (Antigonish, NS)

Maxim Noreau (Montréal, QC)

Owen Power (Mississauga, ON)

Mat Robinson (Calgary, AB)

Tyler Wotherspoon (Burnaby, BC)

Forwards:

Daniel Carr (Leduc, AB)

Adam Cracknell (Prince Albert, SK)

David Desharnais (Laurier-Station, QC)

Landon Ferraro (Vancouver, BC)

Josh Ho-Sang (Thornhill, ON)

Corban Knight (Oliver, BC)

Jack McBain (Toronto, ON)

Mason McTavish (Carp, ON)

Eric O’Dell (Ottawa, ON)

Eric Staal (Thunder Bay, ON)

Ben Street (Coquitlam, BC)

Adam Tambellini (Edmonton, AB)

Jordan Weal (North Vancouver, BC)

Daniel Winnik (Toronto, ON)